Saturday Horse Racing Tips: Katie Midwinter's best bets includes 22/1 Haydock tip

Handicap debutante could show plenty of improvement

Fergal O'Brien-trained hurdler makes the most appeal at Ascot

Imposing gelding can back up recent maiden victory

Timeform Superboost

The brilliant and ultra-consistent Jonbon is the warm favourite to win today's Clarence House Chase at Ascot (15:32), and the Betfair Sportsbook have super-boosted his price from 8/131.61 to 1/12.00 to record another victory.

Nicky Henderson's star has won an incredible 16 of his 19 career starts including nine Grade 1s and also winning his last four races on the spin.

To take advantage of this super-boosted price just click on the odd in the below bet banner to go directly to the pre-loaded betslip.

*Please Note: This superboost is provided by the Betfair Sportsbook and not by any of our tipsters or writers.

Recommended Bet Back Jonbon to Win the 15:32 at Ascot SBK 1/1

Racing... Only Bettor Podcast - Listen here!

Seven-year-old mare Calli Black, who has been on the radar for a while, cannot be ignored on her handicap bow, upped in trip. Following three modest runs over hurdles, the daughter of Califet has been given an opening mark of 95 from which she is capable of being competitive now on the handicap scene.

Last season, she featured in four bumper races, well-beaten in all but finishing a respectable second to Sorceleur at this track, in her best start of her debut campaign under Rules. She was subsequently upped in class to feature in a Listed mares bumper at Sandown in which she was unable to land a blow from odds of 150/1151.00, but the fact connections opted to send her into such deep waters would suggest they believe she has potential.

On point form, a case can be made for this mare as she returns over three-miles for the first time since beating Femme Magnifique at Carrigarostig in her second point start. Femme Magnifique, who was four-lengths behind that day, was subsequently purchased for £95,000 and sent into training with Willie Mullins, winning on her first start for the yard before finishing fifth behind Familiar Dreams in a Grade Three bumper at the Punchestown Festival.

Although she hasn't progressed quite as much as expected from her debut campaign for Closutton, she proved herself in bumpers as well as winning a maiden hurdle, and was given an opening rating of 118 in Ireland.

It's plausible that Calli Black is yet to be faced with her desired conditions and could show vast improvement over a trip that suits. She has shown glimpses of ability and has been well-backed on occasion, often failing to settle and racing keenly, which has affected her finishing effort. She appears to still be learning with experience, but if she can finally race professionally over this extended distance, she will be an interesting contender in the closing stages.

Nicely bred, from the family of top class horses in Wichita Lineman and Rhinestone Cowboy, there should be further progression to come from this David Weston-trained mare.

At odds of 12/113.00, she makes each-way appeal having been in the tracker for a while. Calli Black could finally reward the faith, unexposed on her handicap debut.

Recommended Bet Back Calli Black E/W in 14:05 Taunton SBK 12/1

Likeable grey Bill Baxter is seeking a first victory since landing the Topham two years ago, and, while that could well be his target once again, he is one to note in this contest from a low weight.

Although he's 9lb out of the handicap, running from 140 here, he has the services of 7lb claimer Daire Davis aboard, easing his weight, and had dropped to a mark 2lb lower than his last win after failing to fire since.

Last season, when attempting to retain his title at the Grand National Meeting, the nine-year-old unseated at the third when sent off at odds of 13/27.50, expected to be competitive from a rating of 134. He had previously been well beaten in all of his races that term, but had been given a mark of 141, an 8lb rise, following his previous success, which proved difficult to compete from in such tough handicaps.

From a mark of 143, he finished eighth in the Coral Gold Cup, and, although well beaten by the winner Datsalrightgino, he was only a couple of lengths behind the likes of Shakem Up'arry and Ga Law, on ground that was perhaps quicker than desired.

Things didn't fall right for Bill Baxter last season, but he can make a comeback in the coming months, capable of being competitive in this field, holding each-way claims, before potentially setting his sights on Aintree once again.

The Warren Greatrex-trained gelding hasn't been at his best in two previous starts at the track, but could make it third time lucky to spring a surprise. He holds each-way claims at generous odds of 22/123.00, and is dangerous to completely rule out at the prices.

Recommended Bet Back Bill Baxter E/W in 14:30 Haydock SBK 22/1

Kamsinas makes plenty of appeal at the prices in this competitive handicap hurdle under Johnny Burke, despite being 7lb higher than his last winning mark at Aintree in October.

He beat Long Draw by a length-and-a-quarter that day, staying on well towards the line on his seasonal reappearance following a 193-day break. The runner-up has won when upped in class since, now rated 12lb higher from a mark of 127 having franked the form.

Given a 5lb rise for that victory, Kamsinas was sent off at odds of 10/111.00 when bidding for another Haydock victory, beaten four-and-three-quarters-lengths in fourth by Steel Ally. Whilst the finishing position on that occasion may not warrant him heading the shortlist here from a career-high mark, it's worth noting the ground was particularly testing on that occasion, highly unlikely to suit this gelding whose career wins have all been on ground with good in the description.

It was a hugely impressive performance considering the inadequate conditions, and his performance can be significantly upgraded. From a 2lb higher mark here, with the drier surface in his favour, Kamsinas is worthy of note and should be competitive.

The Fergal O'Brien-trained runner represents a yard with a decent record of a winner and two second-place finishers from five runners at the track this term, and Kamsinas can put in a bold effort on his first trip to Ascot.

Recommended Bet Back Kamsinas in 14:50 Ascot SBK 8/1

Conditions should suit Good Look Charm perfectly as she seeks a fifth career success over hurdles, bidding to double up following an impressive Sandown victory.

The strong stayer was highly effective over two-and-a-half-miles in testing conditions on that occasion last month, with her stamina coming to the fore in the closing stages under 10lb claimer Chad Bament, who retains the ride.

His claim will be useful once again as she makes her return from a 5lb higher mark, but that may not be enough to deter her progress with the softer ground firmly in her favour here.

Often one to keep onside when fresh, the Anthony Honeyball-trained mare has been able to back up an impressive return previously, including when third to Nurse Susan at odds of 18/119.00 in a Cheltenham handicap last term, which followed a Wincanton success over Vicky Vale on her first start of the campaign.

Although the ground is unlikely to be incredibly demanding with a dry day forecast, it should still prove tough work for the runners, and given Good Look Charm isn't yet proven over this trip, she may not have made as much appeal in heavy conditions.

These racing conditions should suit as she finished fourth over a trip just shy of three-miles in a competitive Sandown handicap last year, in good to soft ground.

Good Look Charm is an in-form contender, capable of making the frame once again despite her rise in the weights. She makes the most appeal as an each-way play at a value price of 8/19.00.

Recommended Bet Back Good Look Charm E/W in 15:05 Haydock SBK 8/1

Joe Tizzard-trained U Cant Be Serious made a significant impression when winning his maiden hurdle at Taunton on his second start over obstacles last month. He beat €120,000 purchase Jackpot Des Bordes convincingly by nine-and-a-half-lengths, a Ditcheat representative who had previously finished half-a-length second to the now 133-rated Celtic Dino in a bumper.

That effort was an improvement on his previous outings, with the step up in trip appearing to suit. He seemed to enjoy himself more the further he went, and the further step up in distance could bring with it further progression.

An imposing type, the good-looking chestnut may not have been the most ideal type for bumpers and over the minimum trip in hurdling events, as he appears to have plenty of scope for jumping and could shape into a useful chaser in time. He jumped safely and effectively throughout on his previous start, and he can take another step forward in this contest.

U Cant Be Serious has run respectably twice at the track previously, behind Celtic Dino and Let It Rain in respective races, including in a Listed bumper. Given the improvement he was able to show from his first to second start over flights, if he can show a similar amount of progression from his second to third outing, he could prove tough to beat.

This is a step up in class and he faces some promising types, many of whom boast more impressive form figures, but U Cant Be Serious looks the type to keep on improving, and he receives the services of champion jockey Harry Cobden.