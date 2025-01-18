Horse Racing Tips: Ascot duo both look overpriced in Saturday 76/1 double

Wadham mare can gain her revenge on Martator at Ascot

Kamsinas a big player on Aintree effort with ground in favour

Alan Dudman previews the weekend with a big priced 76/1 Saturday double

Timeform Superboost

The brilliant and ultra-consistent Jonbon is the warm favourite to win today's Clarence House Chase at Ascot (15:32), and the Betfair Sportsbook have super-boosted his price from 8/131.61 to 1/12.00 to record another victory.

Nicky Henderson's star has won an incredible 16 of his 19 career starts including nine Grade 1s and also winning his last four races on the spin.

Recommended Bet Back Jonbon to Win the 15:32 at Ascot SBK 1/1

You wouldn't trust too many in the heat of a battle for the 14:15 over fences - I'm looking at Bad and Hitman specifically although the latter has plenty of natural ability and is a far better horse than Bad, and while the Hitman price is tempting, can I trust him? I'd be a mendacious so and so if I said yes and backing Hitman would be akin to entering some sort of Faustian deal.

Terresita is the one for money from Friday's cutting and drifting on the Sportsbook - and the double figures lasted a short time, as indeed the 8s did too.

There's a line of form with Martator from Sandown last April in the Josh Gifford Novices' Handicap Chase that could be to our benefit here as Martator's seven length triumph that day hides the fact that Terresita was travelling all over the winner going into the straight but made an error two out and took a cruncher of a fall.

She hit 1.4640/85 in-running on that occasion - from a BSP of 8.27.

It was good ground at Sandown then, and she's got form on good to soft so conditions on Saturday with the drying ground could very much be in her favour.

Considering Martator is at 7/24.50 and Terresita a whole lot bigger, I'd have them closer together on the Sandown run and Terresita has had a pretty light campaign up to now with just two runs with one a Listed win at Carlisle at the start of the season.

Recommended Bet Back Terresita in the 14:15 Ascot SBK 15/2

As expected with the forecast the lack of rain could mean plenty of good in the description for Ascot on Saturday and Kamsinas is worth a punt with not only form over 2m4f but also good ground form. The latter could be crucial.

Fergal O'Brien's hurdler was a little weak on the Sportsbook from 13/27.50 out to 8/19.00 on Friday afternoon so he's moving towards each-way material at that price.

He's had enough time to get over the exertions of a fourth at Haydock in bottomless ground 56 days ago at the Betfair Chase meeting, and it really was quite some test in the mud. He plugged on for minor honours but his very best form has been on either good or good to soft and doesn't mind the hustle and bustle of the big fields.

A win at Aintree in October highlighted his strength in a finish over 2m4f as he produced the fastest final two furlongs in the field at 13.76 and 14.97 and certainly travelled well into the straight when out wide.

His hurdling was low and quick under pressure too and for those that subscribe to left-handed and right-handed, he has a winning performance at Kempton going righty too.

As a Grade 2 winning novice he still looks on the right side of a winning mark from 137 and I expect he'll be held up here as JJ Burke was at pains not to get involved with the pace at Aintree.

Recommended Bet Back Kamsinas in the 14:50 Ascot SBK 8/1