Kevin Blake's Big Race Verdict: Energumene to down Jonbon in Clarence House Chase

Kevin Blake gives his Big Race Verdict on the Clarence House Chase

Jonbon v Energumene to show off epic clash

Energumene can down the colours on Jonbon

Timeform Superboost

The brilliant and ultra-consistent Jonbon is the warm favourite to win today's Clarence House Chase at Ascot (15:32), and the Betfair Sportsbook have super-boosted his price from 8/131.61 to 1/12.00 to record another victory.

Nicky Henderson's star has won an incredible 16 of his 19 career starts including nine Grade 1s and also winning his last four races on the spin.

To take advantage of this super-boosted price just click on the odd in the below bet banner to go directly to the pre-loaded betslip.

*Please Note: This superboost is provided by the Betfair Sportsbook and not by any of our tipsters or writers.

Recommended Bet Back Jonbon to Win the 15:32 at Ascot SBK 1/1

Listen to Saturday's Racing... Only Bettor!

The history of the Grade 1 Clarence House Chase

The Clarence House Chase (15:32) at Ascot on Saturday is a race that evokes many great memories.

It was first run in the late-1980s and was a handicap known as the Victor Chandler Chase for over 15 years. The iconic Desert Orchid carried 12st to win the first running of the race as a 10-year-old in 1989 and that set the tone for what was to come. In the years that followed, star chasers chasers Viking Flagship, Martha's Son and Call Equiname all won it prior to going onto victory in the Queen Mother Champion Chase.

20 years ago, it produced two sensational runnings back-to-back. In 2004, the wonderful Azertyuiop attempted to carry top weight of 11-10 off a rating of 168 and very nearly defied it, being touched off in the final strikes by Isio to whom he was conceding 19lb. A year later saw one of the other star two-mile chasers of that era attempt an even greater feat as Well Chief carried top weight off a stratospheric rating of 176. However, it wasn't enough to stop him as he ran out the cosy winner under Timmy Murphy, giving 20lb and a 1¾ lengths beating to Thisthatantother who would go on to win the first running of what became the Ryanair Chase at the Cheltenham Festival on his very next start. Epic, simply epic.

It was considered a pity by many when the race was elevated to Grade 1 status in 2007. Many feared that such changes would contribute to the loss of the day that saw top-class jumpers attempt to carry huge weights in valuable handicaps. That has proven to be the case, but in fairness to it, the Clarence House Chase has stepped up to the plate and continued to produce excellent contests.

The roll call of winners of the race in its Grade 1 format reads like a who's-who of two-mile chasing. Master Minded (twice), Twist Magic, Sprinter Sacre, Sire De Grugy, Dodging Bullets, Un De Sceaux (three times), Altior and Shishkin are just a selection of those that have won it.

Shishkin v Energumene was a clash for the ages

It is Shishkin's highly-memorable victory in the 2022 renewal of the race that bears the most relevance to this year's race.

That race saw the clash between two stars unbeaten over fences in Energumene and Shishkin. My view at the time was that if ever Energumene was going to beat Shishkin, that might be the day. Energumene jumped a bit to his right, Shishkin jumped a bit to his left, so Ascot promised to favour Energumene that bit better.

As it transpired, Energumene made the boldest of bids from the front, but Shishkin overcame his left-jumping tendencies and showed all of his will to run down Energumene to beat him by a length in what was one of the very best National Hunt races of recent years.

Energumene v Jonbon examined

Now, a lot has happened in the three years since that race. Energumene has won six of his seven starts including two renewals of the Queen Mother Champion Chase, the Punchestown Champion Chase and the Hilly Way Chase. Significantly, he was absent for almost 600 days prior to his recent winning return to action and his performance that day is open to interpretation. Receiving 10lb from Banbridge, he looked more likely than not to win only to jump across his rival at the final fence and cause him to unseat his rider.

The form has been given a much greater shine thanks to the victory of Banbridge in the King George VI Chase at Kempton, but even considering that, 10lb is a lot of pounds and personally I felt Banbridge might well have run down Energumene that day had he not been interfered with. On the positive side, Banbridge had the benefit of race fitness and Energumene might well sharpen up for the run. He'll need to be sharp, as he faces a proper one in the latest Nicky Henderson two-mile chasing star Jonbon.

Put simply, the nine-year-old is very good at winning races. He has won 16 of his 19 races under rules and the only horses to have beaten him are Constitution Hill, El Fabiolo and a somewhat flukey defeat to Elixir De Nutz in this race last year when it was staged at Cheltenham. For all that he usually finds a way to win, he can find ways to give himself some adversity to overcome via some sloppiness, lapses in concentration and an occasional tendency to jump to his left.

It is in those occasional vulnerabilities in Jonbon that Energumene's path to success may sit. Paul Townend will have seen enough of Jonbon over the years to know this and he is very likely to know what to do. The gameplan will be clear, take control of the race from the front and try to force Jonbon into making mistakes. It won't be easy, but Energumene is priced fairly for those that believe he can do it. I'm a believer.