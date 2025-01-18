Saturday ITV Racing Tips: Royale Pagaille to triumph again at Haydock

Skelton chaser becoming well handicapped

Dan Skelton's Flegmatik is becoming well handicapped on last season's form, and I thought there was plenty of promise in his most recent run, where he finished fifth to Victtorino in a strong premier handicap chase at this track last time.

He'd gone without his usual cheekpieces in three starts prior to that latest run but definitely showed more verve with them reapplied, weakening only late on having worked his way into contention.

That run came from a mark of 134 and he's been dropped another couple of pounds since then, while it's worth noting he was a winner off 137 at Kempton last season.

Tristan Durrell taking off a handy 3lb only adds to the appeal.

Venetia Williams Martator may emerge as the biggest threat in a competitive affair.

He's been flying while climbing up the handicap but failed to complete a six-timer from a career-high mark last time and, while he possibly still has room for manoeuvre, he won't find it easy to concede 19lb to Flegmatik if that one returns to his best.

Recommended Bet Back Flegmatik EXC 7.6

Royale Pagaille is a standing dish around Haydock and he can win the Peter Marsh Chase for the third successive time having triumphed in the last two runnings of the race in 2021 and 2022, the weather having put paid to the last couple of years.

He may be 11 years old now but he showed that all his ability and enthusiasm remain intact when taking the Betfair Chase here for the second year running in November, enhancing his track record to five wins from six runs.

He wasn't always fluent, including just as he was seeking to stretch them 4 out, but ground his way back to the front after runner-up Grey Dawning made a mistake and saw things out in dour fashion from then on.

Venetia Williams' charge does have top weight to overcome, but such is his record around Haydock that he looks sure to put in another solid display, holding a significant class edge over his main rivals.

Of those rivals, Mr Vango may give him most to think about.

Sara Bradstock's gelding thrives on a stamina test and he'll be staying on when plenty have cried enough, while receiving plenty of weight from Royale Pagaille.

Recommended Bet Back Royale Pagaille EXC 3.15

I put up Punta Del Este up in this column when he last ran at this track in November and, on the face of it, he proved a touch disappointing in finishing only fifth there.

However, he had his work cut out from the rear in a race where the front pair were up there throughout, and he looks worth another chance in a contest that doesn't look quite as deep.

His comeback run when third at Carlisle contained plenty of promise, particularly as that form was franked by the fifth-place finisher coming out and winning next time.

Dan Skelton continues to have his team in fine form and, while the main Haydock hopes for the stable will be pinned on the highly exciting Royal Infantry earlier on the card, they will surely be expecting a bold showing from Punta Del Este.

Of the opposition, recent winner Good Look Charm may emerge as the biggest threat.

Although that wasn't a strong race she took at Sandown last time, she comes here at the top of her game and again has Chad Bament taking off a handy 10lb.