Rachael Blackmore: Coming Up Easy should improve for chase debut

Two chances for Rachael at Navan on Saturday

Should be more to come from lightly-raced Gold Bullion

Coming Up Easy likely to improve for chase debut

Timeform Superboost

The brilliant and ultra-consistent Jonbon is the warm favourite to win today's Clarence House Chase at Ascot (15:32), and the Betfair Sportsbook have super-boosted his price from 8/131.61 to 1/12.00 to record another victory.

Nicky Henderson's star has won an incredible 16 of his 19 career starts including nine Grade 1s and also winning his last four races on the spin.

To take advantage of this super-boosted price just click on the odd in the below bet banner to go directly to the pre-loaded betslip.

*Please Note: This superboost is provided by the Betfair Sportsbook and not by any of our tipsters or writers.

Recommended Bet Back Jonbon to Win the 15:32 at Ascot SBK 1/1

Listen to Saturday's Racing... Only Bettor!

I ride Gold Bullion in the Navan Handicap Hurdle at Navan on Saturday.

He was well beaten in the Pertemps Qualifier at Leopardstown over Christmas, we were a little disappointed that he didn't run a bit better than he did, but he has come out of the race well and he seems to be in good form at home.

He won his maiden hurdle at Cork in May 2023 on just his second run for Henry, and he ran some good races over fences last season. This is obviously a competitive handicap hurdle, but he is lightly raced for his age and we hope that there is more to come from him.

Coming Up Easy will be having his second run over fences in the three-mile beginners' chase.

He was well beaten on his first run over fences at Navan last time, but he seemed to jump well. It was a very good beginners' chase, the winner Ile Atlantique won a Grade 2 race next time.

He should come forward from that, it was his first chase and his first run of the season, and we hope that he can go well here. The ground should suit him and he stays well, so he should appreciate stepping back up in trip.

Now read more Horse Racing tips and previews here.