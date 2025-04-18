Saturday Racing Cheat Sheet: Best bets, Paul Nicholls and Rachael Blackmore insight

Saturday Racing Cheat Sheet for Fairyhouse, Haydock and Musselburgh

Saturday horse racing tips and insight

Mark Milligan: "Andrew Balding has his team in top form and Wiltshire Lad should take plenty of stopping in the 1m handicap that opens ITV's Musselburgh coverage on Saturday.

"Trained last season by Sir Michael Stoute, the son of Wootton Bassett responded well to the fitting of a visor on his final start for the stable, striking at Southwell from a mark 78 on handicap debut.

"Having had all his qualifying runs over 7f, Wiltshire Lad appreciated the step up to this trip and was always in control when hitting the front, despite showing a tendency to hang right. Given that was just his fourth run, any waywardness he showed there is best attributed to some residual greenness, and he looks the type who can progress well in handicaps this season.

"A rise of 5lb for that Southwell win doesn't look particularly punitive and Oisin Murphy should have the selection handily placed from the outset."

Recommended Bet Back Wiltshire Lad in the 13:50 Musselburgh SBK 5/2

Katie Midwinter: "Six-year-old gelding Got Grey should return to form following a few disappointing efforts, now on a mark of 110 with the drier conditions in his favour.

"The gelding failed to show much ability when previously trained by Gavin Cromwell but finished fourth to Secret Squirrel on British debut for Helen Nelmes before making the switch to the Dan Skelton yard for whom he was able to win both of his first two starts.

"Upped a total of 19lb for that brace of victories, Got Grey could only manage second to Saint Riquier at Market Rasen from 113 before being beaten by both Florida Dreams and Kamsinas, respectively, in following runs, but far from disgraced.

"After wind surgery and a 104-day break, the son of Outstrip returned at Warwick in February when well beaten, and hasn't been able to make any impression in two starts since, but has dropped 6lb and should be able to gather momentum now into the summer months with the ground firmly in his favour.

"Only a six-year-old, Got Grey has the potential to show further progression. Whilst he'll need to improve plenty on his recent outings to pose a threat here, it's too early to give up on the likeable grey.

"The yard has been in decent form of late and are seeking the trainers' title, therefore this could be the time to side with Got Grey, who makes appeal at odds of 10/34.33."

Recommended Bet Back Got Grey in 14:05 Haydock SBK 10/3

Rachael Blackmore: "I ride Majestic Force in the mares' handicap chase. She was good in Wexford last time, stepped up in trip. She jumped well and she stayed well.

"This race should suit her. She's lightly raced, she's in great form, and her jumping is a big asset. We're hoping that she can go well."

Paul Nicholls: "I run two in this and there is not much between them. Freddie Gingell rides Kruger Park because he gets a good tune from him.

You can put a line through his last run at Fontwell because he had an infection when he got back home. He's fine now, loves soft ground, will relish the trip and has a nice chance.