Paul Nicholls Saturday Runners: Kruger Park my best chance at Newton Abbot

Betfair ambassador Paul Nicholls sends three horses to Newton Abbot on Saturday and here he gives his exclusive insight into their chances...

13:59 Newton Abbot - Chique Angel

 

She lacks experience and has been a bit disappointing so far but I'm sure we have not seen the best of her yet.

I'm hoping we will see her in a better light once she goes handicapping later in the summer or autumn.

17:29 Newton Abbot - Kruger Park

 

I run two in this and there is not much between them. Freddie Gingell rides Kruger Park because he gets a good tune from him.

You can put a line through his last run at Fontwell because he had an infection when he got back home. He's fine now, loves soft ground, will relish the trip and has a nice chance.

17:29 Newton Abbot - Rickety Bridge

 

He ran very well when second in a competitive handicap on testing ground at Chepstow in February, keeping on strongly in the closing stages but didn't enjoy the quicker ground at Plumpton last time.

He will be much happier back on soft ground. 

Paul Nicholls best Saturday chance

17.29 Newton Abbot - Kruger Park - I just prefer Kruger Park on his favoured soft ground. 

