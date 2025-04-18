Paul Nicholls Saturday Runners: Kruger Park my best chance at Newton Abbot
Betfair ambassador Paul Nicholls sends three horses to Newton Abbot on Saturday and here he gives his exclusive insight into their chances...
-
Paul Nicholls has three runners at Newton Abbot on Saturday
-
Kruger Park my best chance of the day
-
Rickety Bridge can go better on softer ground
Racing...Only Bettor. Watch the latest episode
Watch the latest Ditcheat Decs...
Busy bank holiday weekend for Team Ditcheat...@PFNicholls talks through several chances with @BetfairBarry 🗣️ pic.twitter.com/XB3P0VOir2-- Betfair Racing (@BetfairRacing) April 18, 2025
13:59 Newton Abbot - Chique Angel
Chique Angel (Ire)
- J: Harry Cobden
- T: Paul Nicholls
- F: 4-345
She lacks experience and has been a bit disappointing so far but I'm sure we have not seen the best of her yet.
I'm hoping we will see her in a better light once she goes handicapping later in the summer or autumn.
17:29 Newton Abbot - Kruger Park
Kruger Park (Fr)
- J: Freddie Gingell
- T: Paul Nicholls
- F: 4212-334P
I run two in this and there is not much between them. Freddie Gingell rides Kruger Park because he gets a good tune from him.
You can put a line through his last run at Fontwell because he had an infection when he got back home. He's fine now, loves soft ground, will relish the trip and has a nice chance.
17:29 Newton Abbot - Rickety Bridge
Rickety Bridge (Fr)
- J: Harry Cobden
- T: Paul Nicholls
- F: 2451-3724
He ran very well when second in a competitive handicap on testing ground at Chepstow in February, keeping on strongly in the closing stages but didn't enjoy the quicker ground at Plumpton last time.
He will be much happier back on soft ground.
Paul Nicholls best Saturday chance
17.29 Newton Abbot - Kruger Park - I just prefer Kruger Park on his favoured soft ground.
Now read more horse racing previews and get our experts' best bets
GET £50 IN FREE BETS MULTIPLES WHEN YOU SPEND £10 ON THE BETFAIR SPORTSBOOK
New customers only. Bet £10 on the Betfair Sportsbook at odds of min EVS (2.0) and receive £50 in FREE Bet Builders, Accumulators or Multiples to use on any sport. T&Cs apply.
Prices quoted in copy are correct at time of publication but liable to change.
Discover the latest articles
Most Read Stories
-
Horse Racing Tips and Predictions
Rachael Blackmore Saturday Rides: Majestic Force in great form ahead of Fairyhouse
-
Horse Racing Tips and Predictions
Irish Grand National Antepost Tips: Two each-way Fairyhouse chances to follow at 16/1 and 33/1
-
Horse Racing Tips and Predictions
Irish Grand National Antepost Tips: Two each-way Fairyhouse chances to follow at 16/1 and 33/1
-
Horse Racing Tips and Predictions
Paul Nicholls Saturday Runners: Kruger Park my best chance at Newton Abbot
-
Horse Racing Tips and Predictions
Horse Racing Tips: Rhys Williams fancies The Musketeers to strike at Newcastle