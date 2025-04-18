Saturday Horse Racing Tips: Katie Midwinter's best bets from 10/3 to 50/1

Katie Midwinter has six selections across the cards on Saturday

Dan Skelton-trained runner can bounce back at Haydock

Balon d'Or is bet of the day at Musselburgh

Three-year-old Our Mighty Mo makes his first appearance following a gelding operation on his seasonal return after a 175-day break.

The son of Kodiac shaped with promise as a juvenile, making nine starts, winning twice. Whilst both successes were in softer conditions than he's likely to encounter here, he did perform well on occasion on a sounder surface over a shorter trip, therefore the drier ground over a further distance shouldn't be an issue.

Earlier in his debut campaign, Our Mighty Mo was sent off at 3/14.00 in a Pontefract maiden, having finished third at Hamilton following a modest first run at Haydock, but was badly hampered in the closing stages, losing all momentum, eventually finishing last of the field.

As a result, he was deemed a 150/1151.00 chance for the valuable Goffs Million Stakes at the Ebor Festival, when a respectable six-length tenth of 20 runners, failing to get the run of the race.

On his return to Hamilton, he beat Shazani to break his maiden and was able to record another success on his return to Haydock, too. Although he's now 6lb higher than his last winning mark, without 7lb claiming Sam Feilden aboard, he was competitive at a higher level from 81 under Sam James on his penultimate start at York, and should be capable of showing further improvement this term.

A mark of 82 could prove workable under the in-form Clifford Lee, representing Karl Burke, who has started the season well, achieving a 44 percent win-rate at the track last year. A price of 11/112.00 represents value, and Our Mighty Mo is one to consider each-way.

Recommended Bet Back Our Mighty Mo E/W in 13:50 Musselburgh SBK 11/1

Six-year-old gelding Got Grey should return to form following a few disappointing efforts, now on a mark of 110 with the drier conditions in his favour.

The gelding failed to show much ability when previously trained by Gavin Cromwell but finished fourth to Secret Squirrel on British debut for Helen Nelmes before making the switch to the Dan Skelton yard for whom he was able to win both of his first two starts.

Upped a total of 19lb for that brace of victories, Got Grey could only manage second to Saint Riquier at Market Rasen from 113 before being beaten by both Florida Dreams and Kamsinas, respectively, in following runs, but far from disgraced.

After wind surgery and a 104-day break, the son of Outstrip returned at Warwick in February when well beaten, and hasn't been able to make any impression in two starts since, but has dropped 6lb and should be able to gather momentum now into the summer months with the ground firmly in his favour.

Only a six-year-old, Got Grey has the potential to show further progression. Whilst he'll need to improve plenty on his recent outings to pose a threat here, it's too early to give up on the likeable grey.

The yard has been in decent form of late and are seeking the trainers' title, therefore this could be the time to side with Got Grey, who makes appeal at odds of 10/34.33.

Recommended Bet Back Got Grey in 14:05 Haydock SBK 10/3

This Listed extended 2m7f series final is hugely competitive and a case can be made for plenty of the 24 runners, however, one of the less-exposed handicappers in the field is Workinonadream, who could be able to outrun her odds of 50/151.00 in the hands of promising 5lb claimer Tiernan Power Roche. The young rider has an all-time strike-rate of 17 percent at the track, having gained experience here in the past, and he could guide this mare to a respectable finish.

The seven-year-old mare has been seen only once in handicap company on her latest start at Cork in which she was pulled up by 5lb claimer Aidan Kelly. She failed to perform from odds of 9/110.00 that day, but was hampered early on and may be suited by softer conditions this time around.

Considering she has little experience in handicaps, she's an intriguing contender from a mark of 112 as she has shown snippets of good form which could indicate she's potentially well treated from her current rating.

At Wexford last summer, Workinonadream was able to finish second to subsequent dual Listed winner World Of Fortunes in a three-mile maiden, beating Cool Park, a winner since. She then finished second to Uhavemeinstitches, now rated 118, in a Limerick maiden, when two-lengths ahead of Saint Tartare, a subsequent Listed third and 21-length winner over Nastya.

That represents a good piece of form and she was able to outrun odds of 40/141.00 to make the frame. Her maiden success came when a convincing four-and-a-quarter-length winner over subsequent winner and now 121-rated Swing Davis at this track,

There's enough substance to some of her form to suggest she could have more to give in the handicap sphere and she could be capable of progressing beyond her current rating. With six places available, Workinonadream could make the frame.

Recommended Bet Back Workinonadream E/W in 16:30 Fairyhouse SBK 50/1

Three-year-old Australia colt Glinka steps up to a mile-and-a-half for the first time in first-time cheekpieces in the penultimate race at Cork.

Trained by Joseph O'Brien, Glinka makes his fifth career start having failed to make a significant impression in his races to date, but has shaped with some promise whilst gaining valuable experiences.

The penny hasn't dropped yet, as he has often struggled with the start and found things happening too quickly at times, but this further step up in trip should suit on pedigree and the best is likely yet to come from him.

A son of a Derby winner, Glinka is out of Storm Cat mare Kamarinskaya, who has produced a mile-and-a-half winner in Thou Swell. There is stamina in the family and the colt should be more comfortable over this distance.

Whilst he'll need to break better and handle the start, Glinka is no forlorn hope at odds of 20/121.00 given his true potential hasn't been seen yet. He was staying on late on from far back when last seen on handicap debut at Navan, which was promising, having drifted significantly that day out to 50/151.00, and should improve for his first experience on Turf.

Recommended Bet Back Glinka E/W in 16:55 Cork SBK 20/1

Completely unexposed in handicap company over hurdles, Willie Mullins-trained Sea Of Sands is an intriguing contender under Brian Hayes in this two mile Listed contest.

The seven-year-old Flat bred gelding won a Group Three Derby Trial at Hoppegarten when based in Germany with Jean-Pierre Carvalho before making the switch to Ireland. He also featured in a Cologne Group One won by subsequent Prix de l'Arc de Triomphe winner Alpinista and has form with classy performer Best Of Lips, too.

A son of Sea The Stars, the classy contender is related to a number of Classic winners and should possess enough ability to be able to compete in this sphere from a mark of 132.

Although he has failed to make any impression at Grade One and Grade Two level, respectively, in recent starts, he has had some excuses and appears to still be getting used to this new challenge over obstacles.

On his hurdling debut, he beat The Mediator by five-lengths under Patrick Mullins before being sent off as joint-favourite for the Cesarewitch at Newmarket. Much too keen that day, it was a run worth putting a line through and he was able to bounce back with an eye-catching effort in third in the Grade Two Royal Bond. He was far back in the field and forced to make up plenty of ground, but quickened well when asked, staying on in the finish.

On his following start, when pulled up in a Leopardstown Grade One, Sea Of Sands was found to be clinically abnormal post-race and hasn't been able to return to form since. He may find more luck down the handicap route, however, and isn't one to give up on considering his unexposed profile over hurdles and the fact he has plenty of back-class.

At odds of 18/119.00, Sea Of Sands warrants each-way consideration and could be able to spring a surprise.

Recommended Bet Back Sea Of Sands E/W in 17:05 Fairyhouse SBK 18/1

Course-and-distance Balon d'Or beat now 95-rated Sergeant Wilko to make a successful start to his racing career at this venue two years ago, and he can make it two from two here for Hugo Palmer.

The Kodiac gelding is only 3lb higher than his last winning mark on a rating of 79, and could still be capable of showing further improvement considering he has form with some much higher rated rivals.

Although Balon d'Or hasn't threatened to return to the winners' enclosure since his latest success, he did perform with credit on his subsequent start when drawn widest of all at Chester, staying on well in the finish over a shorter trip, before heading to Chelmsford on a surface which hasn't seemed to suit in the past.

On his return to action following a 106-day break last July, Balon d'Or was beaten two-lengths by Stop The Cavalry when in receipt of 11lb from a filly now rated 104 having been narrowly denied at Listed level when last seen. Subsequent dual winner Eye Of Dubai was a length-and-a-quarter behind in third, when rated 9lb higher, and he has since achieved a rating of 90.

Seeking a third career success, the four-year-old holds leading claims under Oisin Murphy at this level. Considering his previous course form and the fact he has gone well when fresh in the past, Balon d'Or makes appeal at a price of 11/26.50.