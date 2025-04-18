Mark Milligan's Tips: Three to back on ITV at up to 13/2

Best bet comes in the opener

Classy top weight can go well in sprint

Fanning to be positive on Johnston runner

Andrew Balding has his team in top form and Wiltshire Lad should take plenty of stopping in the 1m handicap that opens ITV's Musselburgh coverage on Saturday.

Trained last season by Sir Michael Stoute, the son of Wootton Bassett responded well to the fitting of a visor on his final start for the stable, striking at Southwell from a mark 78 on handicap debut.

Having had all his qualifying runs over 7f, Wiltshire Lad appreciated the step up to this trip and was always in control when hitting the front, despite showing a tendency to hang right. Given that was just his fourth run, any waywardness he showed there is best attributed to some residual greenness, and he looks the type who can progress well in handicaps this season.

A rise of 5lb for that Southwell win doesn't look particularly punitive and Oisin Murphy should have the selection handily placed from the outset.

Recommended Bet Back Wiltshire Lad in the 13:50 Musselburgh SBK 5/2

A fast, flat 5f appears to suit Cover Up ideally and this classy sort looks a touch of value in the Scottish Sprint Cup Handicap.

A useful handicapper when owned by Godolphin and in the care of the Gosdens, Cover Up got off the mark at the first time of asking for his new yard in listed company at Meydan in December, following up a win at Doncaster on his final start for his previous yard.

He didn't quite hit the same heights in three subsequent starts out in the desert, but acquitted himself well enough a couple of times in much stronger races than this and ought to appreciate dropping back into handicap company.

It's possible that likely favourite American Affair could simply be too well handicapped and he's the most likely winner, but Cover Up does have fitness on his side and is worth chancing each-way.

Recommended Bet Back Cover Up each-way in the 15:00 Musselburgh SBK 13/2

The Musselburgh round course regularly suits those that race up with the pace and Align The Stars shouldn't be far off the early gallop in the feature race of the day, the 1m 6f Queen's Cup Handicap.

Charlie Johnston's charge was a progressive sort last season, recording a hat-trick of wins between June and August, his mark going from 85 to 99 in the process. Such was the rate of his progress that connections pitched him into Group company on his final two starts, in the Lonsdale at York and at the top level at Longchamp in October.

Align The Stars wasn't up to those sorts of tasks, but showed himself an improved performer when not beaten far into third behind the classy Al Qareem in a listed race at Nottingham on his return, and his current mark of 101 looks plenty workable on the back of that.

Veteran rider Joe Fanning may be in the twilight of his career, but he knows this track like the back of his hand and should have Align The Stars well placed from the off.