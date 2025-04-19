Horse Racing Tips: Rhys Williams fancies Tizzard veteran in Haydock final
Our resident tipster has analysed Saturday's racing and has a sole selection at a double-figure price at Haydock.
Not doing much in front last time
This looks to have been a long term plan
The Widdow Maker is overpriced at Haydock
Haydock - 15:15 - Back The Widdow Maker
The Widdow Maker
- J: Jack Tudor
- T: Joe Tizzard
- F: 423FP/661
The Widdow Maker was only a narrow winner in the qualifier at Exeter but I thought he won with more in hand than the margin suggested and he is capable of following up in the final at Haydock.
This looks to have been a long term plan by connections considering his first two starts this season, after a long absence, were over hurdles. He shaped with some promise in the first of those and then built on that when winning at Exeter. He took a while to warm up that day with the way he travelled and jumped and was a little detached from the other three in the back straight but he moved much closer around the final bend. He jumped to the front at three out and looked to be travelling strongly but he then started to idle and had to be given a strong ride to hold off Spyglass Hill.
Given that The Widdow Maker wasn't doing much in front, I thought he was value for more than the winning margin and I expect the plan will be to hit the front later today. He's likely to have a good pace to close into and the ground is in his favour so hopefully he will be able to travel and jump better in the early stages than was the case at Exeter. Any 8/19.00 or bigger appeals.
Recommended bets
RHYS’ PROFIT/LOSS 2025
Staked: 124.00pts
Returned: 210.43pts
P/L: +86.43pts
