Saturday Horse Racing Tips: Faylaq and Waugh can outrun odds in each-way double

Dain Ma Nut In well backed on the Sportsbook for the Silver Arrow

Veteran appeals for the Queen's Cup at a double-figure price

Alan Dudman's double pays 142/1 with three and four places each-way

Timeform Superboost

The flat is well and truly back and today's Betfair horse racing superboost focuses in on the first race of the afternoon on ITV from Musselburgh!

Invited is the runner in question and he's not finished outside the top 3 in seven of his eight career starts, and today you can back him at the super-boosted price of 5/42.25 (from 8/111.73) to finish in the top three again.

To take advantage, just click on the odds in the below bet banner to go directly to the pre-loaded betslip.

*Please Note: This superboost has been provided by the Betfair Sportsbook and not by any of our tipsters or writers.

Recommended Bet Back Invited Top 3 Finish In The 13:50 Musselburgh. Was 8/11 SBK 5/4

Racing...Only Bettor. Watch the latest episode





Some really good racing to look forward at Musselburgh on Saturday with some of their historic races, although I am little disappointed the Sprint has cut up but three of the earlier antepost selections have made their races and Dain Ma Nut In was one of those for the 14:25 Silver Arrow Handicap over 7f.

Lucinda Russell's four-year-old was most progressive last year and deserves more than a ripple of recognition for winning three on the spin - including two at Musselburgh.

Both of those races were over 1m and he travelled very strongly for his handicap win here in September and then followed up with another gold at Ayr.

Crucially all of his winning form last term was on genuine good ground and he'll get that for Saturday, and while the dissenters will say he isn't quick enough for 7f, he didn't give himself a chance last time at that trip as he was slowly away and looked as though he might have just needed that return after 206 days off.

Alas, he was third behind a potentially smart horse of Richard Fahey's called Our Havana.

I give him a chance here if, and it's a big if, he make the running and force the pace, as he likes the track, conditions are suitable and he showed last time he can cut it at this sort of level.

Recommended Bet Back Dain Ma Nut In in the 14:25 at Musselburgh E/W SBK 9/2





We've got the bigger price with Faylaq for the each-way double and the four places for the 15:35 and the grand old boy at nine-years-of-age gets the nod at 14/115.00.

He has often been slightly suspect in a finish, but we cannot crab a horse at his age still rated at 89 and running for the 46th time in his career this weekend - and he scored a couple of times last term.

We're over 1m6f for the Queen's Cup and a terrific prize to boot and the trip shouldn't worry Faylaq who won the Mallard over the distance at Doncaster's St Leger meeting last term with Amie Waugh on, and Waugh maintains the partnership with the veteran whom she described as "gorgeous" following the Donny win.

He can travel well, as befits a horse with form over shorter and he's a versatile customer, much like how they used to say "Larry had great range," in reference to the great thespian Sir Laurence Olivier, Faylaq also has the range.

Faylaq won on good ground last term at Ayr and has form on soft and quick and while he takes on some young bucks here, Waugh is a fine rider of stayers and is worth an interest with the four place angle and has performed well enough in the past off a break.

Recommended Bet Back Faylaq in the 15:35 at Musselburgh E/W SBK 25/1

Recommended Bet Back Saturday's double at Musselburgh E/W SBK 142/1

March winners at BSP:

Collusion 2.99

Lady Manzor 10.29

Mayo County 6.4

Puturhandstogether 13.71

Resplendent Grey (place) 3.41

Stumptown 4.07

Jordans (place) 3.30

Below The Radar (place) 3.7

Westmorian 3.46

Reginald Charles 2.04

Old Cowboy (place) 3.17

Green Team 3.23

Ash Wednesday 3.95

Midnightattheoasis 5.00

Kitaro Kich 11.73

City Of Delight 11.5

April winners at BSP:

Seo Linn 3.3

Push The Button (place) 4.53

Happygolucky (place) 2.31

Iroko (place) 2.87

Bubble Gum 2.81

Billy McGarry 6.08

Moon Over Miami 3.05

Persica 4.19