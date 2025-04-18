Rachael Blackmore Saturday Rides: Majestic Force in great form ahead of Fairyhouse
Rachael Blackmore has four rides at Fairyhouse on Saturday
Majestic Force in great form at home
Step up in trip should suit Kir
Cobra Queen can bounce back to form
14:10 Fairyhouse - Kir
Kir (Fr)
- J: Rachael Blackmore
- T: Henry de Bromhead, Ireland
- F: 94
I ride Kir in the opening maiden hurdle of what should be a great weekend's racing at Fairyhouse.
Nothing really went right for him at Down Royal last time, we just could never get into much of a racing rhythm. I hope that he'll be able to leave that run well behind him here.
He's a nice horse, and the step up in trip should suit him. He's in really good form at home, and I'm hoping that he will be able to put up a much better performance.
15:20 Fairyhouse - Majestic Force
Majestic Force (Ire)
- J: Rachael Blackmore
- T: Henry de Bromhead, Ireland
- F: 15-261
I ride Majestic Force in the mares' handicap chase. She was good in Wexford last time, stepped up in trip. She jumped well and she stayed well.
This race should suit her. She's lightly raced, she's in great form, and her jumping is a big asset. We're hoping that she can go well.
16:30 Fairyhouse - Cobra Queen
Cobra Queen (Ire)
- J: Rachael Blackmore
- T: Henry de Bromhead, Ireland
- F: 48-F12140
Cobra Queen was disappointing in Cork last time, but that wasn't her running and we're hoping that she can leave that run behind her now.
She was progressive during the summer on good ground, but she has form in maiden hurdles on heavy ground and she won her point-to-point on soft to heavy ground, so she should be fine in the conditions.
Her run at Cork last time was her first run back after a break, and she is in good form at home, so we hope that she can bounce back to form here.
17:05 Fairyhouse - Stormbreaker
Stormbreaker
- J: Rachael Blackmore
- T: W. P. Mullins, Ireland
- F: 216200
It's good to pick up the ride on Stormbreaker for Willie Mullins in the listed handicap hurdle.
He has been well beaten in his last two runs, in very competitive handicap hurdles at the Dublin Racing Festival and at the Cheltenham Festival, but he had good form before that.
He won his maiden hurdle on soft ground at the Listowel Festival in September, and he finished second in a handicap hurdle at Punchestown on New Year's Eve. He's still lightly raced, so there could be more to come from him.
Timeform verdict
Majestic Force - 15:20 Fairyhouse
Majestic Force shaped with plenty of promise when only just touched off by subsequent listed winner Spindleberry on her chasing debut at Cork in December and it's best not to judge her too harshly for her flop at Naas in January as the Henry de Bromhead stable was going through a rare quiet spell at the time.
The yard was in much better form when Majestic Force reappeared following a ten-week break at Wexford last month and she made the most of a good opportunity, impressing with the accuracy of her jumping and readily asserting to score with a fair bit in hand.
She now goes handicapping from a potentially lenient mark based on the form of her effort behind Spindleberry and she heads Timeform's weight-adjusted ratings by 2lb.
