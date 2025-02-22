Saturday Racing Cheat Sheet: Best bets and insight for Kempton, Newcastle and Southwell

Racing... Only Bettor. Listen to the latest episode now!

Saturday horse racing tips and insight

Timeform Superboost

The Paul Nicholls-trained Rubaud is the strong favourite to win today's Grade 2 Pendil Novices' Chase (13:50) at Kempton having finished a narrow runner-up to Arkle second favourite L'Eau Du Sud last time out, but if you want the insurance of him finishing in the top two instead of having to win then you can back him at the super-boosted price of 1/12.00 (from 2/51.40) to finish first or second today.

Recommended Bet Back Rubaud to finish in the Top 2 in 13:50 Kempton

Paul Nicholls: "He ran a cracker at Warwick on his second start over fences, closing so strongly on the odds -on favourite L'Eau du Sud on the run-in, he was only beaten a length on ground that was softer than ideal for him.

"The drier ground at Kempton will be more suitable for Rubaud who on that display looks as though he now needs this step up to two and a half miles. He excels at this track and has plenty in his favour in a race I love to target."

Daryl Carter: "This is competitive, but the vote goes to Lord Roco - 33/134.00 on the Betfair Sportsbook - who is lightly raced and unexposed regarding a stiff stamina test. I can't quite believe he is the rank outsider of the field at the time of writing.

"On more than one occasion, he has looked in desperate need of a stiff stamina test, and on his first crack beyond three miles at a venue he goes well at, on the back of an encouraging prep run, he must be considered.

"His only career victory came at this venue over hurdles in first-time cheek-pieces, and he went close to scoring over fences in a Novice Handicap chase in 2022 when rated 117.

"He returned with a promising effort in January at Ayr following 655 days off the track behind Hashtag Boum, who had previously chased home Jinko Blue at Uttoxeter. The selection's latest appearances here at Newcastle was an ideal prep run, staying on at the death.

"Today, the cheekpieces return for the first time since his absence, and this has been his target.

"The ground is optimal, and he is effectively running from a rating of 108 thanks to William Maggs' five-pound claim. He will carry a featherweight over this mammoth trip and is open to further improvement following seven chase outings.

"He could keep rolling along if his jockey gets a prominent early position. He rates as a likeable candidate at 12/113.00 or more."

Recommended Bet 14:10 Newcastle - Back Lord Rocco SBK 33/1

Mark Milligan: "It's from one extreme to the other as we head to a 5f listed sprint at Southwell for the next selection.

"The resurgent Marshman looks sure to be hard to beat, but there was an element of catching a few of his rivals cold with race fitness on his side at Lingfield last time and I expect Diligent Harry to be much closer to form taking him on again.

"While Diligent Harry was tempting, I was more intrigued by Valiant Force at a bigger price, who himself is very much on the way back.

"He caused a massive shock when winning the Norfolk Stakes as a two-year-old at odds of 150/1, but proved that was no fluke when chasing home the high-class Big Evs in the Breeders' Cup on his final start that season.

"He stayed in the US for a couple of starts after that but is back with Adrian Murray now and has won two of his last three starts on the all-weather at Dundalk.

"Valiant Force does have a bit to find with Diligent Harry and Marshman based on official ratings, but his form is heading very much in the right direction and a return to anything like his juvenile best will see him be very competitive here."

Recommended Bet Back Valiant Force in the 14:40 Southwell SBK 9/2

Rachael Blackmore: "I ride Beckett Rock in the Tommy Carberry Handicap Hurdle at Fairyhouse on Saturday.

"He was impressive in winning his maiden hurdle on his racecourse debut at Gowran Park early last season, but he missed the remainder of the season, which meant that he was not a novice for this season, despite the fact that he had only one run over hurdles.

"He kept on well to win at Clonmel in January, so we were disappointed with him at the Dublin Racing Festival. He just ran no race there. He seems to be in good form at home again now though, so we hope that he can put that run behind him now. "

Alan Dudman: "Miami Magic should lead here with Celtic Dino likely to be on his tail or attempt to to make it too. Roysse with his strong-travelling tendencies will suit a good pace and is sure to be held up, or at least away from the speed and Miami Magic has a chance to dictate as the feared Tripoli Flyer's jumping will be tested if the early gallop is stop start.

"Blues Singer was held up winning a bumper at Kempton last term but he's a 50/151.00 no-hoper while Starcrossed Lover bolted up at Wincanton by 17L when tracking the pace in second, although a lot of Neil Mulholland's horses often are played late and held up.

"While unoriginal, Miami Magic's win at Kempton by 12L was visually so impressive and I wouldn't want to be laying him on that run. His honourable second at Aintree proved he is up to a good level and with such a zestful way of racing from the front, he'll be better served by dominating in the Dovecote as he couldn't lead at Aintree and the soft was a potential negative too.

"At 7/42.75 from 2/13.00 on Friday morning and the tightness of the field plus the presence of Tripoli Flyer, he might even go back to 2/13.00."

Recommended Bet Back Miami Magic in the 15:00 at Kempton on Saturday SBK 7/4

Katie Midwinter: "Champagne Prince comes into this race following the perfect preparation this winter, and, although he has 6lb to find on ratings with favourite Royal Champion, he makes the most appeal at odds of 13/27.50.

"This has been the target for the Jane Chapple-Hyam-trained colt, who has impressed with three wins from his previous four outings in recent months. Whilst the son of Lope De Vega will need to take another step forward now in Group Three company, he remains capable of showing further progression, has a clear affinity for the all-weather surface, and has course-and-distance form.

"On his penultimate start at Kempton, he beat Eydon by three-quarters-of-a-length which followed a second-placed effort behind Dark Moon Rising. He appeared to improve for that Listed success when on worse terms with Eydon but increased the winning distance to succeed with plenty in hand at Southwell last month.

"Considering he is on an upward trajectory with his performances so far this winter, it's plausible this likeable grey could take another step forward here. He has been kept quite busy since the summer, and could be ready to peak and claim Group Three honours under William Buick."

Recommended Bet Back Champagne Prince in 15:15 Southwell SBK 13/2

It looks a competitive renewal of this long-standing handicap chase and the Nicky Henderson-trained Hyland looks very interesting now back in handicap company having shaped very well when runner-up to The Jukebox Man in the Kauto Star Novices' Chase over this course and distance on Boxing Day.

He had won three of his four starts over fences prior to that, scoring by a wide margin at Cheltenham in October and running to a similar level when following up in a listed event over the same course and distance next time.

Hyland was beaten fair and square by a most promising rival last time, but it was still a career-best effort he posted, given a positive ride but just unable to live with The Jukebox Man in the latter stages. He lost little in defeat that day, and is just 5lb higher than the last time he contested a handicap now. Hyland tops Timeform weight-adjusted ratings on his performance in the Kauto Star and he may have a class edge on some of these.