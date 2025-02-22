Saturday Racing Tips: Key Timeform data including a Horse In Focus

Racing... Only Bettor. Listen to the latest episode now!

Ilikedwayurthinkin an 11-year-old now, but he's thriving of late, winning four of his last six starts, and really turning a corner since cheekpieces have been refitted.

It is his performance over three and three quarter miles at this course two starts back that makes him look very appealing, as he relished his first attempt at a marathon trip and put in a perfect round of jumping in the process.

Ilikedwayurthinkin ran a cracker in defeat dropped back to three miles at Ayr last time, too, beaten only by a young, progressive novice trained by Gordon Elliott, but again jumping and travelling like a horse at the top of his game - he was given the Horse In Focus Flag on that occasion with a view to moving back up in trip.

This will be the furthest he's gone in his career, but he is totally unexposed at extreme distances, and his last winning performance at this track suggests the trip should be no problem. He was rated higher in his earlier days and looks tailormade for a test like this.

Recommended Bet Back Ilikedwayurthinkin in the 14:10 Newcastle SBK 17/2

It looks a competitive renewal of this long-standing handicap chase and the Nicky Henderson-trained Hyland looks very interesting now back in handicap company having shaped very well when runner-up to The Jukebox Man in the Kauto Star Novices' Chase over this course and distance on Boxing Day.

He had won three of his four starts over fences prior to that, scoring by a wide margin at Cheltenham in October and running to a similar level when following up in a listed event over the same course and distance next time.

Hyland was beaten fair and square by a most promising rival last time, but it was still a career-best effort he posted, given a positive ride but just unable to live with The Jukebox Man in the latter stages. He lost little in defeat that day, and is just 5lb higher than the last time he contested a handicap now. Hyland tops Timeform weight-adjusted ratings on his performance in the Kauto Star and he may have a class edge on some of these.

Recommended Bet Back Hyland in the 15:35 Kempton SBK 3/1

Glen Buck is no regular six-year-old, given he's had to four career starts spread out over two years, but his record is an excellent one, winning three times, and the fact connections have persevered with him also tells you plenty about the regard he must be held.

He showed the benefit of his return run from nearly two years off the track at Wolverhampton in November when resuming winning ways in excellent fashion over an extended 11 furlongs at this course last month.

Glen Buck pulled clear of the remainder with another well-treated rival in Old Harrovian, who has since won with any amount in hand at Newcastle to give the form a tidy boost. Glen Buck had something up his sleeve that day, too, cruising into contention and only doing what was required - he was given the Horse In Focus Flag after, highlighting him as a horse to keep on side.

This even longer trip won't be a problem for him, in fact, he's entitled to progress further for it, and he's a strong fancy to prove a 6lb rise in the weights a very lenient one - he is at least 6lb clear of his rivals on Timeform weight-adjusted ratings.

Recommended Bet Back Glen Buck in the 15:50 Southwell SBK 6/4

