Paul Nicholls Saturday Runners: Rubaud excels at Kempton and should go well in the Pendil

Timeform Superboost

The Paul Nicholls-trained Rubaud is the strong favourite to win today's Grade 2 Pendil Novices' Chase (13:50) at Kempton having finished a narrow runner-up to Arkle second favourite L'Eau Du Sud last time out, but if you want the insurance of him finishing in the top two instead of having to win then you can back him at the super-boosted price of 1/12.00 (from 2/51.40) to finish first or second today.

To take advantage of today's superboost just click on the odds in the below bet banner to go directly to the pre-loaded betslip.

*Please note. Today's superboost is supplied by the Betfair Sportsbook and not by any of our writers or tipsters.

Recommended Bet Back Rubaud to finish in the Top 2 in 13:50 Kempton SBK 1/1

Watch Racing... Only Bettor!

Watch Paul Nicholls discuss his Saturday runners...

Paul's Ditcheat Decs 🗒️



Another busy Saturday for the yard with hopes of an incredible 14th win in the Pendil!@PFNicholls previews the action with @BetfairBarry. pic.twitter.com/mamcVbJPrz -- Betfair Racing (@BetfairRacing) February 21, 2025

A brief message from Paul

To be on the safe side we are checking all our runners at the moment pre-race with a blood test and a trachea wash because some of our horses have been under the weather since their flu jabs at Christmas.

It's nothing serious, just a few head colds floating around and it's encouraging that they seem in better form now.

Kempton

He was back over hurdles at Ascot a week ago because he didn't take to fences. But his jumping wasn't much better and he was always on the back foot before finishing in the rear. I'm hoping for some improvement at Kempton.

He ran a cracker at Warwick on his second start over fences, closing so strongly on the odds -on favourite L'Eau du Sud on the run-in, he was only beaten a length on ground that was softer than ideal for him.

The drier ground at Kempton will be more suitable for Rubaud who on that display looks as though he now needs this step up to two and a half miles. He excels at this track and has plenty in his favour in a race I love to target.

He had smart form in France but was undeniably disappointing on his debut for us at Cheltenham and after running plenty of tests on him afterwards I'm no nearer to knowing why he underperformed. I just wonder if the tempo of the race might have caught him out although he wouldn't be the first of our hurdle recruits from France to come up short at Cheltenham. I'm looking for much better from Sauvignon who continues to work tidily at home.

I run two in this and they both have lovely outside each-way chances. Golden Son came good at this track 12 months ago with a fluent success over two and a half miles and ran very well when keeping on to be third at this track on his first try at three miles on Boxing Day. He deserves a shot at a big prize like this and a drop of rain would improve his chances.

He was very good in the Pendil at Kempton 12 months ago, just losing out in a tight finish, and I was delighted with his run in the Rowland Merrick at Wetherby over Christmas when he was bang there at the last fence before fading on the run-in. He was just a bit too keen and on the pace that day so we will ride with a bit more restraint this time.

He's a bit of a course specialist round Kempton having won the Adonis and the Pendil at this track in the past. Two miles round Sandown last time was too sharp for Solo who was prominent, jumping soundly, until the third last fence that day and is now down from 147 to a more realistic handicap mark of 139. This looks the right race for him now that he moves back up to two and a half miles.

Chepstow

He has been disappointing since winning a maiden hurdle at Southwell 11 months ago and hasn't shown much in two races this season. He has had a few problems with his teeth but is fine now, will appreciate soft ground and has a nice, light racing weight with Freddie Gingell taking off a further 3lbs. While he clearly needs to show improvement it wouldn't surprise me if he finishes in the frame.

He has struggled at times since an encouraging run in the Haldon Gold Cup at Exeter but he is probably a horse that shines in the spring as he was a close second at this track early in April last year before going on to win in great style at Aintree. Sans Bruit found the step up to two and a half miles too much for him last time. So he is back to two miles again and this could be an ideal prep ahead of another tilt at Aintree.

Timeform Verdict

Rubaud - 13:50 Kempton

Paul Nicholls has won 13 of the last 19 editions of the Pendil Novices' Chase and his runner this year, Rubaud, is top of Timeform's weight-adjusted ratings.

Rubaud was a smart hurdler and he showed similar form on just his second start over fences when beaten a length by Arkle contender L'Eau du Sud in the Kingmaker at Warwick a couple of weeks ago. He was possibly slightly flattered by his proximity to the winner who appeared to tire after making his move too soon, but the form Rubaud showed there is still just about the pick on offer.

Rubaud has done all his racing at around two miles but should cope with this longer trip around a speed-favouring course on decent ground.

Now read more Horse Racing previews and tips here.