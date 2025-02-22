Daryl Carter's Tips: Back Fergal's improver to fly at 4/1 plus 33/1 Eider selection

Timeform Superboost

This is competitive, but the vote goes to Lord Roco - 33/134.00 on the Betfair Sportsbook - who is lightly raced and unexposed regarding a stiff stamina test. I can't quite believe he is the rank outsider of the field at the time of writing.

On more than one occasion, he has looked in desperate need of a stiff stamina test, and on his first crack beyond three miles at a venue he goes well at, on the back of an encouraging prep run, he must be considered.

His only career victory came at this venue over hurdles in first-time cheek-pieces, and he went close to scoring over fences in a Novice Handicap chase in 2022 when rated 117.

He returned with a promising effort in January at Ayr following 655 days off the track behind Hashtag Boum, who had previously chased home Jinko Blue at Uttoxeter. The selection's latest appearances here at Newcastle was an ideal prep run, staying on at the death.

Today, the cheekpieces return for the first time since his absence, and this has been his target.

The ground is optimal, and he is effectively running from a rating of 108 thanks to William Maggs' five-pound claim. He will carry a featherweight over this mammoth trip and is open to further improvement following seven chase outings.

He could keep rolling along if his jockey gets a prominent early position. He rates as a likeable candidate at 12/113.00 or more.

14:10 Newcastle - Back Lord Rocco

Tripoli Flyer - 4/15.00 on the Betfair Sportsbook - has looked exciting in recent hurdle starts, albeit at odds of 2/51.40 and 1/141.07, but the devil is in the detail of his sectionals, which have marked him down as a speedy customer.

Ignoring his latest SP odds, there was lots of promise in his debut Chepstow defeat to the 127-rated Jurancon, and the way he cleared away from the last at Musselburgh marked him down as a useful improving prospect.

He has been a work in progress, but looks ready for the step up in grade, and he will find what will likely be a strong run race to his liking. He needs to jump much better than he did at Musselburgh last time, but confidence can be taken from the fact that once pace was injected into the race, he jumped more fluently - he will certainly get pace here.

He holds the best bumper form in the contest, and today is the first opportunity to prove that he can be just as effective over hurdles. Miami Magic's form looks a little suspect, as does Celtic Dino's, so the mad hatter Roysse is feared the most.

Still, Tripoli Flyer arrives with plenty of upside to his profile, and one suspects the best is yet to come from this youngster, who should easily make it into a 140-plus horse. Back the selection at 2/13.00 or more.

15:00 Kempton - Back Tripoli Flyer

Tahmuras - 14/115.00 on the Betfair Sportsbook - is too big of a price at the morning odds for trainer Paul Nicholls following 10mm of rain overnight, turning the ground into good-to-soft, soft in place. Although he looked like he failed to see out the three-mile trip at Wetherby, he was given a poor ride and was outpaced when he should have kicked for home, effectively allowing those behind to gain momentum and the first run.

Still, that was his best effort of the year and a big improvement on his seasonal debut at Haydock. Another step forward today will see him in the mix. He was an excellent second in the Grade 2 Pendil Chase on this card 12 months ago, and the return to a sharp track over today's trip, for which he is entirely unexposed, is a positive. Kempton's three-mile course favours those with 2m4f speed, and Tahmuras can come forward again.

His profile suggests he improves race by race throughout the season. The 10mm of rain overnight will help his chances and hinder the favourite (and the podcast selection) Hyland. His right-handed record reads 2211, so there's plenty to like.

The selection should have too much pace for most of these, and with four places on offer, it's devilishly difficult to see him out of the placings while his win chance is very live.

Back the selection at 12/113.00 or more significant.