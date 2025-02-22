ITV Races

Saturday ITV Racing Tips: Mark Milligan with three to back on Saturday

One of Mark's best Saturday bets is at Kempton

Mark Milligan has been in good form of late and aims to continue that run with a trio of selections on ITV...

14:10 Newcastle - Back Ilikedwayurthinkin each-way

There's action from three different tracks on ITV on Saturday, and there's something for everyone, with Kempton and Newcastle providing the jumps action, while the Winter Derby meeting takes place on the all-weather at Southwell.

Newcastle's feature is the 4m 1f Eider Chase and it's drawn a highly competitive field of 18 runners, but that does mean we have five places to go at on the Sportsbook from an each-way perspective.

There are a couple of veterans in here and I'm particularly interested in Ilikedwayurthinkin from the Ben Haslam yard, who isn't entirely exposed at extreme trips despite being an 11-year-old now.

The son of Yeats has been in good form since the summer, winning four times, and he again ran really well when second to an improving novice almost half his age at Ayr last time.

He also has course form, having taken a 3m 5f handicap chase here in November, and he shapes as if this sort of trip could bring about something even better.

There are obviously plenty of dangers, but the emphasis will be firmly on stamina and that should bring out the very best in Ilikedwayurthinkin, who should be sticking on when plenty of his younger rivals have cried enough.

Recommended Bet

Back Ilikedwayurthinkin each-way

SBK9/1

14:40 Southwell - Back Valiant Force

It's from one extreme to the other as we head to a 5f listed sprint at Southwell for the next selection.

The resurgent Marshman looks sure to be hard to beat, but there was an element of catching a few of his rivals cold with race fitness on his side at Lingfield last time and I expect Diligent Harry to be much closer to form taking him on again.

While Diligent Harry was tempting, I was more intrigued by Valiant Force at a bigger price, who himself is very much on the way back.

He caused a massive shock when winning the Norfolk Stakes as a two-year-old at odds of 150/1, but proved that was no fluke when chasing home the high-class Big Evs in the Breeders' Cup on his final start that season.

He stayed in the US for a couple of starts after that but is back with Adrian Murray now and has won two of his last three starts on the all-weather at Dundalk.

Valiant Force does have a bit to find with Diligent Harry and Marshman based on official ratings, but his form is heading very much in the right direction and a return to anything like his juvenile best will see him be very competitive here.

Recommended Bet

Back Valiant Force

SBK9/2

15:00 Kempton - Back Tripoli Flyer

Tripoli Flyer was a useful bumper horse who's making up into an even better hurdler and he can take the step up in class in his stride in this 2m Grade 2 Novices' Hurdle.

Beaten only once in three starts over timber (that coming on debut), he's looked a fine prospect in winning his last two starts, particularly his most recent success, which came at Musselburgh in a race that didn't really play to his strengths.

There wasn't much pace on at all that day, which led to Tripoli Flyer being less than fluent at times, but his jumping warmed up as the pace lifted and this contest should be run at a better gallop, which will almost certainly see him to better effect.

Miami Magic sets the standard on form, with his second to Potters Charm at Aintree last time standing up to scrutiny, and he doesn't look short of speed for one who'll almost certainly make a better chaser.

However, I fancy Tripoli Flyer has yet to fully show us what he's capable of and he could well have a bit more in his locker than Stuart Edmunds' charge when push comes to shove.

Recommended Bet

Back Tripoli Flyer

SBK3/1

