Saturday Horse Racing Tips: Katie Midwinter's best bets includes 14/1 Kempton tip

Eleven-year-old veteran History Of Fashion returns to Newcastle hoping for redemption, having unseated when sent off at odds of 6/17.00 in this race three years ago in his sole previous appearance here.

The Pat Fahy-trained gelding is no stranger to winning hugely competitive chasing handicaps, having landed a Listed contest at Fairyhouse on his penultimate start, the race he finished second in a year prior. at odds of 25/126.00.

A 40/141.00 winner at Down Royal in November, History Of Fashion often defies the odds, too, making him an enticing each-way contender whenever he lines up in these types of contests.

Softer ground would likely see him to best effect, as it isn't always preferred by others, whereas he seems to thrive in testing conditions, despite being versatile enough to perform on a sounder surface, too.

A tough test of stamina will suit, and, although he is yet to prove himself over such a marathon distance, he has proven his staying credentials on multiple occasions, and was seen sticking to the task well over an extended 3m5f in his latest victory.

History Of Fashion is on a career-high mark of 130 here, but has promising 7lb claimer Harry Sexton in the saddle, who has built a solid relationship with the gelding in recent starts, guiding him to two victories from three runs.

At odds of 9/110.00, History Of Fashion makes each-way appeal considering he has plenty of experience in tough handicaps, has a capable claimer aboard, easing his burden at the weights, and comes into the race in good form following a creditable sixth at Leopardstown.

Recommended Bet Back History Of Fashion E/W in 14:10 Newcastle SBK 9/1

Hat-trick seeking Tripoli Flyer has only one blemish to his hurdling career so far, when a respectable second to the promising Jurancon on hurdling debut at Chepstow.

He lost little in defeat that day, making a promising start to life over obstacles, having previously shown a good level of bumper form, which included beating Kingston Pride at Lingfield, before finishing second in an Aintree Grade Two.

The Fergal O'Brien-trained gelding, who fetched €85,000 as a three-year-old, has won his two previous races by a combined distance of forty-lengths, and, considering he has been able to compete in Graded level in bumpers, he deserves to take his chance in this contest.

The son of Getaway is a brother to Anyharminasking, the only horse to inflict defeat upon Constitution Hill when narrowly winning in a point-to-point, and is open to plenty of further progression on only his fourth start over hurdles. He has shown great potential so far, and he is one to keep onside under Johnny Burke.

At odds of 3/14.00, he makes the most appeal at the prices.

Recommended Bet Back Tripoli Flyer in 15:00 Kempton SBK 3/1

At the prices, it's impossible to ignore Roadlesstravelled, who appears completely overlooked considering some of the form he has shown to date.

Although he must carry a penalty for his Grade Two success over Country Mile at Haydock, making him a less attractive proposition at the weights, he beat a promising type that day, who subsequently beat Wingmen by seven-and-a-half-lengths at Cheltenham.

Wingmen has some eye-catching form in Ireland, beating Backtonormal in a point before winning twice in bumpers as well as finishing third to the hugely exciting William Munny. The Gordon Elliott-trained novice beat Forty Coats on hurdling debut, before finishing third to The Yellow Clay in a Naas Grade One, then chased home Final Demand at Leopardstown, achieving a rating of 140 in the process.

Whilst Roadlesstravelled and Country Mile both performed below expectations when behind Potters Charm in the Formby Novices' Hurdle at Aintree, that is a race difficult to review considering the lack of coverage due to the fog.

It may have been a one-off, considering Roadlesstravelled has performed flawlessly under Rules previously, and it could prove worth forgiving one poor effort.

The £215,000 purchase is an impressive physical type, with the scope for plenty of further improvement. He could shape into a formidable chaser in future, but shouldn't be discounted over timber, and a price of 14/115.00 appears generous for the Jonjo and AJ O'Neill-trained prospect.

Recommended Bet Back Roadlesstravelled E/W in 15:00 Kempton SBK 14/1

Champagne Prince comes into this race following the perfect preparation this winter, and, although he has 6lb to find on ratings with favourite Royal Champion, he makes the most appeal at odds of 13/27.50.

This has been the target for the Jane Chapple-Hyam-trained colt, who has impressed with three wins from his previous four outings in recent months. Whilst the son of Lope De Vega will need to take another step forward now in Group Three company, he remains capable of showing further progression, has a clear affinity for the all-weather surface, and has course-and-distance form.

On his penultimate start at Kempton, he beat Eydon by three-quarters-of-a-length which followed a second-placed effort behind Dark Moon Rising. He appeared to improve for that Listed success when on worse terms with Eydon but increased the winning distance to succeed with plenty in hand at Southwell last month.

Considering he is on an upward trajectory with his performances so far this winter, it's plausible this likeable grey could take another step forward here. He has been kept quite busy since the summer, and could be ready to peak and claim Group Three honours under William Buick.

Recommended Bet Back Champagne Prince in 15:15 Southwell SBK 13/2

Bad appears on a good mark from 125 over fences, having shown a decent level of form over hurdles in the past and having shaped with some promise in four starts as a chaser. Sent off at odds of 5/16.00 at Ascot when last seen in first-time blinkers, which remain on here, Bad fell when travelling well, appearing to stumble on landing which ended his race.

Whilst that may put a dent in his confidence, the yard's confidence, as well as the jockey's, should be high currently considering the form they are in. Ben Pauling is performing at a 30 percent strike-rate, whilst Ben Jones currently boasts a 23 percent success-rate in recent weeks, making them a yard to keep onside.

Although his latest race came to an abrupt end, Bad has jumped well enough to suggest he should shape into a useful chaser, and this could be a nice opportunity for him to record a first success over the larger obstacles, particularly considering the current yard form.

The six-year-old, who is capable of showing further improvement, has finished second twice in four starts over fences to date, and could go one better here, holding solid claims.

Recommended Bet Back Bad in 16:10 Kempton SBK BSP

In the finale on Newcastle's card, five-year-old mare Feach Amach is an intriguing contender on her first start for the Adam Nicol yard.

The daughter of Fracas, previously trained by her breeder Jim Bolger, was beaten six-lengths by Continuous on debut at the Curragh, before finishing a creditable fourth to Warm Heart, when only four-and-a-quarter-lengths behind, when trained on the Flat in Ireland.

Since switching codes, she has shown potential as a hurdler, defying odds of 33/134.00 to land her maiden hurdle, and sole success to date, when beating I'm Too Tired by two-and-a-quarter-lengths at Sedgefield. She finished third on her return to the track having been pulled up at Wincanton, reportedly due to the tacky ground conditions, before finishing a creditable fifth at Catterick.

In recent starts, Feach Amach hasn't been at her best, but she was reported to be lame when failing to finish at Plumpton in December, and, having had a break since, plus a change of scenery, she could be ready for a revival. The young mare is making only her tenth start over obstacles, and should be able to improve further with time and experience.

A mark of 85 appears workable, and, having done so in the past, Feach Amach could be capable of springing a surprise in the hands of Joe Williamson.