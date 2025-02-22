Rachael Blackmore: Beckett Rock can put bad run behind him at Fairyhouse
Betfair ambassador Rachael Blackmore has one ride at Fairyhouse on Saturday and here she gives her exclusive insight into the geldings chance...
Rachael Blackmore talks through her sole ride at Fairyhouse on Saturday
Beckett Rock can put his bad run behind him
There is an unshakable sadness over racing at the moment. What we think will never happen... happened.
The weighing room I know is different now. Michael will never be forgotten. All our thoughts and prayers are with his family.
14:15 Fairyhouse - Beckett Rock
I ride Beckett Rock in the Tommy Carberry Handicap Hurdle at Fairyhouse on Saturday.
He was impressive in winning his maiden hurdle on his racecourse debut at Gowran Park early last season, but he missed the remainder of the season, which meant that he was not a novice for this season, despite the fact that he had only one run over hurdles.
He kept on well to win at Clonmel in January, so we were disappointed with him at the Dublin Racing Festival. He just ran no race there. He seems to be in good form at home again now though, so we hope that he can put that run behind him now.
