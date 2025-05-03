Saturday Racing Cheat Sheet: Best bets for Newmarket and Rachael Blackmore on Punchestown

Saturday Racing Cheat Sheet for Newmarket and more Get our tipsters' best bets and ambassador insight Rachael Blackmore exclusive on Punchestown Festival rides



Katie Midwinter: "Flashy chestnut Dutch Decoy finished second in this race twelve months ago when on a 7lb higher mark and he can repeat that feat this year from a rating of 85, having had the benefit of a recent outing at Ripon.

"The Charlie Johnston-trained gelding usually improves for his first run of the season, and he made a pleasing return when beaten three-and-a-half-lengths by Overnight Oats last month, unable to get into a position from which he could get involved for the major honours in the race, but shaping as though he'd take a step forward for the run.

"Now 5lb lower than his last winning mark, the eight-year-old has the ability to be competitive at the weights and has plenty of experience in big runner handicaps. A likeable horse, Dutch Decoy can pose a threat under Joe Fanning at odds of 9/110.00."

Recommended Bet Back Dutch Decoy E/W in 14:20 Newmarket SBK 9/1

James Mackie: "The 13 runner Thirsk Hunt Cup is never an easy race to win but Hi Royal for the in-form Kevin Ryan team can prove a class above these handicappers.

"The five year old has been running at the top level for the majority of his career with arguably some of the best back class of any horse to have run in this race.

"On the fourth run of his career he finished second in the 14 runner Group 1 2000 Guineas behind the superstar Chaldean. Sent to the Curragh he finished a close third to another superstar in Paddington in the Irish 2000 Guineas.

"Finishing his three-year-old career running in three top Group 1 races in France and Ascot, he could never repeat the levels of earlier on thats season.

"Given wind surgery, he returned as a four-year-old and finished just over a length behind Ottoman Fleet in the Group 3 Earl Of Sefton Stakes at Newmarket.

"Dropped to a mile for the G1 Lockinge Stakes at Newbury he ran another cracker to finish fifth behind the likes of Audience, Charyn and Inspiral. However, yet again he finished off the season running to a poor standard in top races.

"Gelded ahead of his five-year-old campaign, he was stepped up to 1m2f and did not stay the trip. All of his bad runs towards the end of his campaign have now seen him dropped to a workable mark.

"Running at Thirsk on Saturday in the first handicap of his career off a mark of 102 having been a 115 horse once upon a time makes him a horse that is definitely better than a handicapper.

"Dropped to his ideal trip of a mile, he looks to have been set up for this and at 13/27.50 we are getting a respectable price to see if he does retain all of his Group 1 placed ability."

Recommended Bet Back Hi Royal in the 14:35 Thirsk SBK 13/2

Sam Turner: "With a host of winners in the past fortnight and a strike rate of 19 per cent since the turn of the year, Kevin Ryan has his string in rude health and Washington Heights looks primed to post another bold display in the Group 3 Palace House Stakes.

"The versatile son of Washinton DC produced a career best when landing last year's renewal of the Abernant Stakes, fighting off subsequent July Cup winner Mill Stream in the process under a strong Tom Eaves drive.

"Connections have chosen a different route this year, preferring to head to the Middle East in February to contest a valuable six-furlong sprint, a plan which saw him narrowly beaten by Rogue Lightning.

"His conqueror that day has since run a blinder in a Grade 2 Keeneland Sprint and is morning-line favourite for another Grade 2 contest on the Kentucky Derby undercard at Churchill Downs tonight so there was little disgrace in defeat for the selection.

"Three previous starts on the Rowley Mile have yielded form figures of 221 for Ryan's speedster and his yard have run five horses in the past 10 years in this event with three hitting the frame so they are due a change in fortune."

Recommended Bet Back Washington Heights each-way, 4 places in 14:55 Newmarket SBK 9/2

Kevin Blake: "On balance, the lower draws appeal as being more desirable on paper and the one that appeals most to me is the Joseph O'Brien-trained Scorthy Champ.

"The son of Mehmas made an impressive debut in a seven-furlong maiden at Leopardstown in May, but a mid-season hold-up meant that he wasn't seen again until the Futurity Stakes at the Curragh in August.

"Considered to have been in need of the run, he was dropped in and ridden sympathetically on his way to finishing a never-nearer third to the subsequent Group 1 winners Henri Matisse and Hotazhell.

"That very pleasing return to action put him spot on for the National Stakes at the Curragh three weeks later. Having clearly benefited from his run in the Futurity Stakes, he made eye-catching headway from soon after halfway to get the better of his old rival Henri Matisse by a cosy ¾-length.

"Scorthy Champ's connections elected not to run him again last season with a view to giving him a good break and having him back in work in plenty of time to allow for a thorough preparation for the 2000 Guineas. That preparation has reportedly gone very well.

"The step up to a mile promises to suit well as his striding mechanics suggest that he might even stay a mile-and-a-quarter later this season. The prevailing ground will suit him well and he appeals as being a particularly well-balanced colt that will handle the undulations of Newmarket.

"All told, Scorthy Champ looks to have excellent prospects and with his draw appealing as being positive, he looks set to run a big race."

Recommended Bet Back Scorthy Champ in the 15:35 Newmarket SBK 7/1

Rachael Blackmore: "It's great to get the ride on Murcia again for Willie Mullins and Kenny Alexander in the Champion Four Year Old Hurdle.

"I rode her in the Fred Winter Hurdle at Cheltenham, and she ran well for a long way, finishing within less than nine lengths behind the winner in the end. She stepped forward from that at Aintree last time when she won the Grade 1 Anniversary Hurdle there, when she had the Fred Winter winner behind her in third, where she seemed to enjoy the flatter track.

"This is obviously a good race, the Triumph Hurdle winner and runner-up are in there, but I hope that Murcia can run well again."

Timeform: "Thecompanysergeant had to settle for second in the Plate Handicap Chase at the Cheltenham Festival but he ran a cracker behind Jagwar, one of the most progressive horses in training.

"Thecompanysergeant may have been unable to go with Jagwar up the run-in but there was a lot to like about how he moved through that race, leaving the impression that he's a well-handicapped horse, and the form has worked out well behind. The third went on to win at Ayr, while the fifth and sixth home have both run excellent races to finish placed.

"The gelding is able to run off a 6lb lower mark back over hurdles so he has strong claims on just his third start since joining Gavin Cromwell from Denis Hogan."