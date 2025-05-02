Sam Turner Tips: Five bets up to 20/1 on 2000 Guineas day from our new Betfair tipster

Delighted to welcome Sam Turner as our new Racing tipster

Welcome to my new column and many thanks to the kind folk at Betfair for giving me the opportunity to share my selections with a new audience - let's hope we can get off to a good start on a Classic weekend which promises plenty of quality and drama, both in the UK and of course across the pond in America where Churchill Downs stages the 151st Kentucky Derby.

For most punters, the action at Newmarket dominates the weekend and I'm hoping the redoubtable Woodhay Wonder can start our day with a popular win in the six-furlong Heritage Handicap.

The Tom Ward-trained four-year-old has established herself as somewhat of a Rowley Mile favourite in an 11-race career which has seen her only beaten once in four starts at today's venue.

That defeat came on her comeback at the Craven meeting last month where More Thunder and the race-fit Aramram ran past her late on as a lack of an outing told, while I wasn't left with the impression she was in love with the easier surface either.

Hopefully, she has stepped forward for the outing and is cherry ripe for this assignment and, with her stable finding some form in the last fortnight, she ought to give us a solid run for our money in a typically competitive event.

Lethal Levi would be another I would be interested in given his encouraging comeback effort in the Abernant Stakes, especially as his career has gone stratospheric since the headgear was applied. However, let's stick with Woodhay Wonder to secure a fourth Newmarket career win.

Recommended Bet Back Woodhay Wonder each-way, 4 places, in 13:45 Newmarket SBK 4/1

With a host of winners in the past fortnight and a strike rate of 19 per cent since the turn of the year, Kevin Ryan has his string in rude health and Washington Heights looks primed to post another bold display in the Group 3 Palace House Stakes.

The versatile son of Washinton DC produced a career best when landing last year's renewal of the Abernant Stakes, fighting off subsequent July Cup winner Mill Stream in the process under a strong Tom Eaves drive.

Connections have chosen a different route this year, preferring to head to the Middle East in February to contest a valuable six-furlong sprint, a plan which saw him narrowly beaten by Rogue Lightning.

His conqueror that day has since run a blinder in a Grade 2 Keeneland Sprint and is morning-line favourite for another Grade 2 contest on the Kentucky Derby undercard at Churchill Downs tonight so there was little disgrace in defeat for the selection.

Three previous starts on the Rowley Mile have yielded form figures of 221 for Ryan's speedster and his yard have run five horses in the past 10 years in this event with three hitting the frame so they are due a change in fortune.

Recommended Bet Back Washington Heights each-way, 4 places in 14:55 Newmarket SBK 9/2

Field Of Gold possesses all the attributes required to end John Gosden's 2000 Guineas hoodoo and it will be mildly surprising if he can't put his turn of foot and track knowledge to good use and hand his brilliant trainer a first victory in the initial Classic of the season.

Of course, Gosden now shares the trainer's licence with his son and assistant Thady, but victory for the dashing grey won't be diluted by that fact, but rather enhanced if a 2000 Guineas triumph is finally added to the Clarehaven Stables roll call.

At his current odds, Field Of Gold doesn't make huge appeal from a value perspective with a number of unexposed colts lining up to take him on.

As a punter, we have no idea how the likes of Expanded, Scorthy Champ, Shadow Of Light and Green Impact have progressed through the winter, while Acomb Stakes third Ruling Court sentenced his rivals to a sound beating in a Meydan Listed event at the beginning of March to announce he was a serious player.

We are therefore guessing somewhat whether odds around 2/1 are 'value' for Field Of Gold even if he clocked an extremely smart time and closing sectionals in the Craven Stakes and was only reported to be 80-85 per cent fit.

I couldn't put anyone off backing him, but I'd prefer to make a case for Wimbledon Hawkeye from an each-way perspective, especially with four places on offer with the SBK.

There seemed no fluke about his performance in the Acomb Stakes at York last year where he chased home The Lion In Winter, holding off Ruling Court for the silver medal.

Given the two adversaries jumped from the gates soundly, raced almost alongside each other for much of the race and enjoyed clean runs, Wimbledon Hawkeye was the better horse on the day but because he was 22-1 and Ruling Court was a warm favourite, onlookers appear to have dismissed the run as an aberration.

With William Buick choosing Ruling Court ahead of stablemate Shadow Of Light, his mount has contracted into 4-1 second favourite, while James Owen's hardy Craven Stakes runner-up is out to five times that price despite beating him readily on the Knavesmire.

Admittedly, Wimbledon Hawkeye might be found a little wanting at the top level over a mile, but he has sound experience of the Rowley Mile having won the Royal Lodge last season and with a nice middle draw and a run under his belt, 20-1 with four places on offer looks an attractive alternative to the second favourite.

Recommended Bet Back Wimbledon Hawkeye each-way, 4 places, in 15:35 Newmarket SBK 20/1

There can't be too many horses which have hit the frame in both the English and Irish Guineas, contested a Lockinge Stakes as a four-year-old before turning up in the Thirsk Hunt Cup; step forward Hi Royal.

Now, there is a certain amount of jeopardy backing a horse like Hi Royal, not least because he has only beaten four of his 29 rivals in three starts since the Lockinge last May, however his mark has been adjusted markedly as a result, enabling him to drop into the first handicap of his 13-race career.

First time out could be the best time to catch him - he certainly ran very well in the Group 3 Earl Of Sefton last year when returning last April - and with his yard in grand form he is worth a modest play.

Recommended Bet Back Hi Royal to Win 14:35 Thirsk SBK 13/2

Obelix found more cul-de-sacs than a binman at today's venue on his comeback, so he was never likely to be missed in the market on his next assignment.

12 (11) Obelix J: Ryan Sexton

Ryan Sexton T: Julie Camacho

Julie Camacho F: 0245910-4 SBK 5/1

EXC 5.9

In truth, he is a horse that likes to find a little trouble just to keep him engaged and he was at his best at Haydock last September when his rider slalomed his way to a snug victory.

Reverting to a mile should bring out the best in the five-year-old who holds bright prospects of handing his in-form trainer a Saturday winner if rider Ryan Sexton can find the gaps in the Thirsk straight.

Recommended Bet Back Obelix to Win 15:35 Thirsk SBK 5/1

