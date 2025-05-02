Kevin Blake's 2000 Guineas Big Race Verdict: Scorthy Champ to light up the Rowley Mile

Kevin Blake gives his big race verdict on the 2000 Guineas

Scorthy Champ to land the honours for in-form Joseph O'Brien

Draw bias to prove a huge factor

Racing... Only Bettor. Watch the latest episode now.

2000 Guineas takes centre stage on Saturday

The first British Classics of the season are upon us as the Guineas meeting at Newmarket takes centre stage.

Both races have attracted smaller than average fields, but they look fiercely competitive and promise to be very informative as to the pecking order at the very top of the generation.

2000 Guineas pace map

The 2000 Guineas (15:35) is the first up to bat on Saturday and on paper, it represents a really fascinating contest in tactical terms.

Regarding the pace, there are not an array of regular front runners, but the likeliest pace seems to be concentrated around the middle of the draws and hopefully the field will remain in one group to reduce the possibility of a result dictated by track bias.

Seagulls Eleven (8) tends to race prominently or push the pace prior to missing the kick in the Breeders' Cup Juvenile Turf at Del Mar.

Wimbledon Hawkeye (5) usually races prominently and has race fitness on his side here. Benevento (9) generally raced prominently last season and helped push the pace in the Craven Stakes on his seasonal return.

Expanded (3) made his own running in a messy renewal of the Dewhurst Stakes last season. Green Impact (7) raced prominently or helped push the pace last season.

Tornado Alert (6) has been handy in both his starts in maiden/novice company and while this is a big step up in class, there is a chance he could be sent forward to help make the pace for the other Godolphin runners. Shadow Of Light (2) often raced prominently last season.

This pace picture might well create a headache for both Field Of Gold and Ruling Court. Both of them were shown in an excellent light by patient rides last time and both would likely have ideally wanted middle draws to maximise cover and give them options to manoeuvre close to wherever the best pace is.

As it has transpired, they are both drawn on the high wing. This is a particular negative for Field Of Gold, as he pulled notably hard in heavy cover in the Craven and Kieran Shoemark will be desperate to find as much cover as he can get for him.

2000 Guineas big race verdict

On balance, the lower draws appeal as being more desirable on paper and the one that appeals most to me is the Joseph O'Brien-trained Scorthy Champ.

The son of Mehmas made an impressive debut in a seven-furlong maiden at Leopardstown in May, but a mid-season hold-up meant that he wasn't seen again until the Futurity Stakes at the Curragh in August.

Considered to have been in need of the run, he was dropped in and ridden sympathetically on his way to finishing a never-nearer third to the subsequent Group 1 winners Henri Matisse and Hotazhell.

That very pleasing return to action put him spot on for the National Stakes at the Curragh three weeks later. Having clearly benefited from his run in the Futurity Stakes, he made eye-catching headway from soon after halfway to get the better of his old rival Henri Matisse by a cosy ¾-length.

Scorthy Champ's connections elected not to run him again last season with a view to giving him a good break and having him back in work in plenty of time to allow for a thorough preparation for the 2000 Guineas. That preparation has reportedly gone very well.

The step up to a mile promises to suit well as his striding mechanics suggest that he might even stay a mile-and-a-quarter later this season. The prevailing ground will suit him well and he appeals as being a particularly well-balanced colt that will handle the undulations of Newmarket.

All told, Scorthy Champ looks to have excellent prospects and with his draw appealing as being positive, he looks set to run a big race.