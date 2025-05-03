Saturday Horse Racing Tips: Katie Midwinter's best bets from 7/4 to 50/1

Katie Midwinter has selections across the cards on a busy Saturday

Two against the field in the 2,000 Guineas at Newmarket

Conditions should suit likeable gelding in Punchestown handicap

Tracker horse could prove Tough Enough to strike at Thirsk

Flashy chestnut Dutch Decoy finished second in this race twelve months ago when on a 7lb higher mark and he can repeat that feat this year from a rating of 85, having had the benefit of a recent outing at Ripon.

The Charlie Johnston-trained gelding usually improves for his first run of the season, and he made a pleasing return when beaten three-and-a-half-lengths by Overnight Oats last month, unable to get into a position from which he could get involved for the major honours in the race, but shaping as though he'd take a step forward for the run.

Now 5lb lower than his last winning mark, the eight-year-old has the ability to be competitive at the weights and has plenty of experience in big runner handicaps. A likeable horse, Dutch Decoy can pose a threat under Joe Fanning at odds of 9/110.00.

Recommended Bet Back Dutch Decoy E/W in 14:20 Newmarket SBK 9/1

Matthew Smith-trained Another Choice, who has been in the tracker for a while, almost rewarded the faith when denied a length-and-a-quarter late on in Listed company on his penultimate start, beaten only by History Of Fashion when ridden by 7lb claiming James Smith from a mark of 129 at Fairyhouse.

Off for 141 days following that effort in which he defied odds of 18/119.00 to make the frame, Another Choice returned to action with a creditable eighth-placed finish in the Irish National when deemed a 50/151.00 chance. The ground was almost certainly softer than ideal for the gelding that day, but he put in a respectable effort and he can build on that performance from a 2lb lower mark here in slightly calmer waters.

Last spring, he recorded his previous success in his sole victory over fences to date, returning a very well-backed 5/16.00 winner when narrowly beating the reopposing Duffle Coat. He has amassed plenty of valuable experience over fences to date and has the ability to be competitive in this race at odds of 20/121.00.

Recommended Bet Back Another Choice E/W in 15:05 Punchestown SBK 20/1

Duffle Coat is another contender who warrants consideration despite not giving his true running in the Irish Grand National when last seen.

The Gordon Elliott-trained gelding was unfortunate to unseat early on in the Grand National at Aintree on his penultimate start, having been brought down late on at Cheltenham prior to that outing.

The grey has had a luckless campaign this term, but he remains well-treated from a rating of 142 with 5lb claimer James Smith taking the ride, and this sounder surface is likely to suit.

Recommended Bet Back Duffle Coat E/W in 15:05 Punchestown SBK 35/1

Exciting colt Field Of Gold was an impressive winner of the Craven Stakes on his latest start over this course-and-distance, and is the one to beat in this field, possessing the talent required to provide trainers John and Thady Gosden with a first success in the Classic.

The son of Kingman shaped with promise as a juvenile, including when winning the Group Three Solario Stakes, but appeared the type likely to improve with age and as he matured.

An imposing type, the eye-catching grey is impressive in both his physical traits and on the track, and he has made the biggest impression from these Classic contenders. He fetched €530,000 purchase as a foal, is from a classy family and, with plenty in his favour and conditions to suit, he should prove tough to beat.

Recommended Bet Back Field Of Gold in 15:35 Newmarket SBK 13/8

At a big price, Hugo Palmer-trained Seagulls Eleven could outrun his odds under Tom Marquand, having shown plenty of ability during his debut campaign last term.

The son of Galileo Gold made six starts as a juvenile, winning once at Haydock before finishing second to Ancient Truth in the Group Two Superlative Stakes then third in the Group One Vincent O'Brien National Stakes behind Scorthy Champ.

He couldn't land a blow in the Dewhurst Stakes and things didn't go his way on his final start of the season when featuring in the Breeders' Cup Juvenile Turf, but there is enough substance in the form to suggest he is a horse worth keeping onside this season.

A promising colt, Seagulls Eleven is no forlorn hope at odds of 40/141.00, and should be able to return to some form in this contest.

Recommended Bet Back Seagulls Eleven E/W in 15:35 Newmarket SBK 40/1

Only 4lb higher than his last winning mark, Now Where Or When can bounce back from two disappointing efforts in conditions that should suit here.

Although he hasn't been seen to best effect recently, he was a gutsy winner at Down Royal in January and is back chasing here from a 5lb lower rating than his previous start over fences, having been sent back over hurdles at Fairyhouse on his latest start.

The likeable ten-year-old, who is trained by Stuart Crawford, is effective over these staying trips and should he get into a good rhythm in a favourable position, he could outrun his odds of 50/151.00.

Recommended Bet Back Now Where Or When E/W in 16:15 Punchestown SBK 50/1

Five-year-old gelding Tough Enough is on somewhat of a comeback mission having not been seen to best effect since winning at Sandown in the summer of 2023.

That was his third success from four starts, but he was unable to continue his progression following his latest win, having raced over the same course-and-distance on his subsequent start without hind shoes, when a late decision was made to continue his participation in the race.

He was unable to pose a threat in his three following starts before a 182-day absence, and finished down the field on his return and was subsequently gelded. Having switched yards from James Tate to Antony Brittain since, purchased for 18,000gns, Tough Enough needs to return to form.

This is his third start for his new connections, having been sent off at odds of 33/134.00 and 40/141.00 respectively in recent outings. He shaped with promise in his latest appearance, however, finishing well from the rear of the field having been short of room in the closing stages at Newcastle, to be beaten only a length-and-three-quarters, and this could be the time for him to strike.

Appearing well-handicapped from a rating of 83, 4lb lower than his last winning mark, Tough Enough is one to note at a price of 18/119.00.

Recommended Bet Back Tough Enough E/W in 16:23 Thirsk SBK 18/1

Sergei Prokofiev colt Majestic Wave, who was formerly trained by John O'Donoghue before switching yards to reside with Simon Dow, can pose a threat from a mark of 88, having shown snippets of good form as a juvenile.

A winner of a maiden at Navan last term, Majestic Wave had previously finished a dead-heat second to now 104-rated subsequent Group Three-placed Diego Ventura at Naas, when alongside Magnum Force, who went on to claim a Breeders' Cup success and is now rated 112.

The likes of now 101-rated Antelope Canyon and 95-rated Distant Seas were further behind that day, and have since franked the form, and there could be further improvement to come from Majestic Wave as he seeks a second career success.

On his first start in Britain, Majestic Wave showed ability when just missing out on third at odds of 14/115.00 at Lingfield, and, although he wasn't as impressive on his following start at Newmarket, he can return to form at a price of 30/131.00.