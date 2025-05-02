Saturday ITV Racing Tips: James Mackie has two selections from Newmarket and Thirsk
James Mackie fills in for Mark Milligan again on Saturday and concentrates his attention on the cards at Newmarket and Thirsk...
James Mackie likes two at Newmarket and Thirsk on ITV
Hi Royal the class act in the Thirsk Hunt Cup
Field Of Gold can land the 2000 Guineas
14:35 Thirsk - Back Hi Royal @ 13/27.50
Hi Royal (Ire)
- J: Kevin Stott
- T: Kevin Ryan
- F: 990/35077-
The 13 runner Thirsk Hunt Cup is never an easy race to win but Hi Royal for the in-form Kevin Ryan team can prove a class above these handicappers.
The five-year-old has been running at the top level for the majority of his career with arguably some of the best back class of any horse to have run in this race.
On the fourth run of his career he finished second in the 14 runner Group 1 2000 Guineas behind the superstar Chaldean. Sent to the Curragh he finished a close third to another superstar in Paddington in the Irish 2000 Guineas.
Finishing his three-year-old career running in three top Group 1 races in France and Ascot, he could never repeat the levels of earlier on thats season.
Given wind surgery, he returned as a four-year-old and finished just over a length behind Ottoman Fleet in the Group 3 Earl Of Sefton Stakes at Newmarket.
Dropped to a mile for the G1 Lockinge Stakes at Newbury he ran another cracker to finish fifth behind the likes of Audience, Charyn and Inspiral. However, yet again he finished off the season running to a poor standard in top races.
Gelded ahead of his five-year-old campaign, he was stepped up to 1m2f and did not stay the trip. All of his bad runs towards the end of his campaign have now seen him dropped to a workable mark.
Running at Thirsk on Saturday in the first handicap of his career off a mark of 102 having been a 115 horse once upon a time makes him a horse that is definitely better than a handicapper.
Dropped to his ideal trip of a mile, he looks to have been set up for this and at 13/27.50 we are getting a respectable price to see if he does retain all of his Group 1 placed ability.
15:35 Newmarket - Back Field Of Gold @ 7/42.75
Field Of Gold (Ire)
- J: Kieran Shoemark
- T: John & Thady Gosden
- F: 3114-1
Eleven runners go to post for this year's renewal of the prestigious Classic race but there is only one horse on my mind for it and that is Field Of Gold for the John & Thady Gosden team.
The likeable grey was a smart horse last year as a two-year-old winning races like the Group 3 Solario Stakes at Sandown over 7f. However, what has impressed me the most is how he has matured during the winter from two to three.
This season he made his debut over course and distance in the Group 3 Craven Stakes in April and went on to destroy a very talented filed with the second and fourth set to reoppose again.
Having to switch nearly four or five times under Kieran Shoemark he went on to put the race to bed in emphatic fashion in the final furlong showing he is an exceptionally quick miler. The way he raced gave him the perfect trial ahead of the 2000 Guineas.
His trainer came out after and said he was only 85% fit that day and if that is true, and there is still more improvement to come, it is very difficult to see what can beat him from the evidence we have to go off so far this season.
Field Of Gold at 7/42.75 could be a gift. He is a special horse and I hope he proves it on Saturday.
