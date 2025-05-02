Saturday Racing Tips: Key Timeform data featuring a trio of Horses In Focus

Crimson Advocate impressed on the clock and eye

Thecompanysergeant could have more to offer for Cromwell

Coco Mademoiselle capable of following up recent win

Crimson Advocate won the Queen Mary Stakes over five furlongs at Royal Ascot in 2023 during her time with US-based trainer George Weaver, but she saw the trip out well on her first attempt at a mile at Kempton in March.

Crimson Advocate, who was making her seasonal reappearance and only second start for the Gosdens in the listed Snowdrop Stakes, was ridden patiently up markedly in trip, but she kept on strongly and missed out by only a nose.

Timeform's reporter awarded Crimson Advocate the Horse In Focus Flag to mark her out as only likely to be of interest next time, and sectional times back up the view that she would have won had she not conceded first run and can have that effort upgraded.

Recommended Bet Back Crimson Advocate in the 14:00 at Goodwood SBK 3/1

Thecompanysergeant had to settle for second in the Plate Handicap Chase at the Cheltenham Festival but he ran a cracker behind Jagwar, one of the most progressive horses in training.

Thecompanysergeant may have been unable to go with Jagwar up the run-in but there was a lot to like about how he moved through that race, leaving the impression that he's a well-handicapped horse, and the form has worked out well behind. The third went on to win at Ayr, while the fifth and sixth home have both run excellent races to finish placed.

Thecompanysergeant is able to run off a 6lb lower mark back over hurdles so he has strong claims on just his third start since joining Gavin Cromwell from Denis Hogan.

Recommended Bet Back Thecompanysergeant in the 17:25 Punchestown SBK 3/1

Coco Mademoiselle appeared to be going well and looked like a big threat when exiting at the third last at Cheltenham last month, but she quickly made amends and proved herself a well-handicapped chaser at Perth last week.

Coco Mademoiselle jumped soundly, was always going strongly and made headway on the bridle on the turn for home. She took over two out and cruised two and half lengths clear, winning with more in hand than that margin would suggest.

She was awarded Timeform's Horse In Focus Flag and a 7lb rise in the weights should not prevent another this progressive mare from launching a bold bid.

Recommended Bet Back Coco Mademoiselle in the 17:55 Uttoxeter SBK 2/1

