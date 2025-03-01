Saturday Racing Cheat Sheet: Best bets for Newbury, Doncaster and Kelso plus Paul Nicholls and Rachael Blackmore insight

Timeform Superboost

Saturday horse racing tips and insight

Mark Milligan: "Despite taking a tired fall on his final start last season, Real Stone is a sound jumper in the main and he should take plenty of catching around Kelso's tight track if adopting the same front-running tactics that were successful at Wetherby last time.

"Tristan Durrell took the bull by the horns early on Dan Skelton's 10-year-old and the pair had quickly built up a good lead before

Real Stone came home five lengths clear of Basher's Reflection.

"With a couple a little further back having won subsequently, the form has a solid look to it and a 6lb rise for that effort may not stop the son of Arvico going in again.

"That Wetherby success was a marked step up on Real Stone's seasonal reappearance - where he'd been pulled up at Southwell - and he looks properly back in the groove now.

"As good as Durrell's ride was at Southwell last time, it's pleasing to see stable jockey Harry Skelton back in the plate and a similarly positive ride could well beat fruit as Kelso kicks off its biggest days' racing of the season."

Back Real Stone in the 13:10 Kelso

Timeform: "It's a tremendous afternoon of jumps racing - most notably a load of competitive handicaps to get stuck into - and Newbury's 14:30 contest features one of the most in-form horses in the country.

"Having completed a hurdles hat-trick back in the spring, Jasmin De Grugy has continued on his steep upward trajectory over fences this winter, supplementing his reappearance Southwell success in similarly good style over C&D 45 days ago.

"Appealing as the type to do better still, he could be up to completing the six-timer, and it looks significant that he is still a Timeform 'Horse In Focus' despite that extended winning run.

"[Jasmin De Grugy] will remain of plenty of interest and has certainly earnt a shot at something more valuable" was the closing line of the Timeform reporter's assessment of the horse's C&D win in January.

"This better grade will demand more improvement, but it looks in the locker for the Neil Mulholland-trained gelding."

Back Jasmin De Grugy in the 14:30 Newbury

Katie Midwinter: "Despite burdening a 5lb penalty for his Grade Two Haydock success in November, imposing gelding Roadlesstravelled makes each-way appeal in this contest, capable of being competitive in this field.

"The good-looking son of Lauro, who was purchased for £215,000 after winning a point-to-point, hit the ground running on Rules debut at Market Rasen, despite being a significant drifter in the market that day. He then recorded success over subsequent winner Marlacoo at Wetherby, before making a successful step up in class to beat Country Mile by three-lengths to land Graded honours.

"The ground was testing on that occasion, with heavy rainfall throughout the day, but he doesn't appear in need of softer ground, having disappointed on his subsequent start at Aintree, and has plenty of winning form on a sounder surface.

"Country Mile, an £80,000 buy who had previously finished second to exciting prospect Just A Rose in the point sphere, went on to beat Wingmen, who was then second to Final Demand in a Leopardstown Grade One, at Cheltenham, franking the form.

"Although neither Roadlesstravelled nor Country Mile were able to land a blow on Potters Charm in the Formby Novices' Hurdle, that was a difficult race to decipher due to fog resulting in a lack of visibility. It was, however, a strong race, featuring the likes of Miami Magic, Good And Clever and Celtic Dino, all of whom have performed with credit since, and it may be worth forgiving Roadlesstravelled one poor run.

"On the basis of his Haydock victory, and the form he'd shown prior, Roadlesstravelled represents value at odds of 14/115.00 for Jonjo and A J O'Neill. He appears to be a big price in comparison with some of his rivals, and isn't one to discount in the hands of Jonjo O'Neill Jr."

Back Roadlesstravelled E/W in 14:55 Kelso

Daryl Carter: "This is a cracking contest, but the firm vote goes to Nigel Twiston Davies' Weveallbeencaught - 11/26.50 on the Betfair Sportsbook - who bounced back to form, returned to his original yard at this venue last time, and looks ready to kick on.

"The yard likes to target this race, so one suspects this has been on their mind since his January victory, and on the balance of his form, he is handicapped to have a big say. The return to more forward tactics under Tom Bellamy benefitted him positively, and all of his victories have come when ridden on the gallop. Sam Twiston-Davies is expected to pop him out, and being on the pace at Doncaster in big-field handicaps is a strong advantage (4-5 have made the running).

"Weveallbeencaught must have taken some confidence from his return to his former yard and recent win. Under optimum conditions and a drying forecast, he rates a confident bet to land the spoils in his recently applied headgear.

"His record on a sounder surface reads well, and he has an unexposed chasing profile to think he could be arriving on an upward curve. Twig has likely been saved for one crack over fences, but he might be in the grip of the handicapper, so it's Some Scope - last year's runner-up - that is feared the most, but he must bounce back from a poor effort last time. 4/15.00 or bigger is acceptable."

15:15 Doncaster - Back Weveallbeencaught

Kevin Blake: "The one that does make appeal is the Alan King-trained Favour And Fortune.

"The seven-year-old has the right sort of profile for a race like this, competing at Grade 1 level as a novice prior to finishing his first campaign over hurdles with a flourish by winning the Scottish Champion Hurdle. Similar to this, that was a fiercely-competitive race and Favour And Fortune seemed to relish the test that it presented, travelling well and perhaps hitting the front earlier than ideal on his way to beating Bialystok by ½-length.

"In contrast with the treatment dished out to Vischio for winning a weaker race, Favour And Fortune was only raised 3lb for that win.

"Fast forward to this season and Favour And Fortune gives every impression of having been brought along steadily with a view to spring targets. An unremarkable return to action at Ascot was followed by a much more encouraging effort when fourth in the William Hill Hurdle at Newbury. That run should put him spot on for this race and the less testing ground is also sure to suit.

"The promised strong pace will also play to his strengths. The one little concern about his prospects on paper is that Alan King has been a bit quiet in recent weeks, but his horses have been knocking on the door and it isn't enough to put me off the chance of Favour And Fortune. He looks to have a really solid chance."

Back Fame And Fortune to Win 15:30 Kelso

Paul Nicholls: "This looks an ideal prep race for the Grand National which has been his target ever since he finished a close third in The Topham Trophy last April. I was thrilled with his stylish victory in the Coral Gold Cup at Newbury in November.

"While he is in great shape we haven't been super hard on him since then and a run now gives us five weeks to get him spot on for the National. Soft ground will not be an issue for Kandoo Kid who was second in this race 12 months ago before running so well in the Topham."