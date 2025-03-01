Saturday Racing Tips: Key Timeform data for Doncaster, Kelso and Newbury
Timeform highlight three horses of interest at Doncaster, Kelso and Newbury on Saturday...
-
46lb higher mark within reach for Mulholland runner
-
Seasonal selection in the Grimthorpe
-
Favour Fortune's the brave bet at Kelso
-
Timeform 'Horse In Focus' flag key to Jasmin De Grugy's chance
It's a tremendous afternoon of jumps racing - most notably a load of competitive handicaps to get stuck into - and Newbury's 14:30 contest features one of the most in-form horses in the country.
Having completed a hurdles hat-trick back in the spring, Jasmin De Grugy has continued on his steep upward trajectory over fences this winter, supplementing his reappearance Southwell success in similarly good style over C&D 45 days ago.
Appealing as the type to do better still, he could be up to completing the six-timer, and it looks significant that he is still a Timeform 'Horse In Focus' despite that extended winning run.
"[Jasmin De Grugy] will remain of plenty of interest and has certainly earnt a shot at something more valuable" was the closing line of the Timeform reporter's assessment of the horse's C&D win in January.
This better grade will demand more improvement, but it looks in the locker for the Neil Mulholland-trained gelding.
'Hot Trainer' flag for horse who comes good in Spring
This is Twig's time of year (five of his seven wins under Rules have been gained between March and July) and he is of strong interest returned to this sphere following a few spins over hurdles. Indeed, a reproduction of his fine second in the Ultima at last season's Cheltenham Festival would give him every chance.
At the time of writing, Ben Pauling has struck with six of his last nine runners, with a Run To Form (RTF) percentage of 58% meaning the yard currently has the Timeform 'Hot Trainer' Flag.
Of his rivals, White Rhino's best days are probably still ahead of him and he is next on the list ahead of Weveallbeencaught and Hymac, with last year's runner-up Some Scope - who has the 'Horses For Courses' flag - also considered now returned to a more suitable trip.
Side with one of two 'Horse In Focus' runners in Morebattle
Timeform 'Horse In Focus' Favour And Fortune plundered a big prize in Scotland when winning the Scottish Champion Hurdle last spring and might be able to do so again in the Morebattle Hurdle at 15:30 on the back of a good fourth in a similarly hot race at Newbury last month. His handicap mark remains unchanged.
Alan King's strong traveller should prove suited by the return to likely less testing conditions and a strong gallop (Timeform pace prediction of 'extreme'), and is preferred to sole Irish-raider Vischio, whose trainer Emmet Mullins won this with The Shunter in 2021.
Vischio is 22lb higher than when winning at Punchestown in November, but the way she won at Leopardstown last month suggests that this mark might not be beyond her. Only the bravest would be dogmatic given the capabilities of her trainer. Meanwhile, her regular jockey Danny Mullins is having his first ride at Kelso.
Wilful - the other 'Horse In Focus' runner in the field - joins a rather lengthy shortlist of dangers that also includes Alnilam, Petrol Head and Tellherthename.
