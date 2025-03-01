Saturday Horse Racing Tips: Katie Midwinter's best bets includes 33/1 Doncaster tip

Timeform Superboost

Despite burdening a 5lb penalty for his Grade Two Haydock success in November, imposing gelding Roadlesstravelled makes each-way appeal in this contest, capable of being competitive in this field.

The good-looking son of Lauro, who was purchased for £215,000 after winning a point-to-point, hit the ground running on Rules debut at Market Rasen, despite being a significant drifter in the market that day. He then recorded success over subsequent winner Marlacoo at Wetherby, before making a successful step up in class to beat Country Mile by three-lengths to land Graded honours.

The ground was testing on that occasion, with heavy rainfall throughout the day, but he doesn't appear in need of softer ground, having disappointed on his subsequent start at Aintree, and has plenty of winning form on a sounder surface.

Country Mile, an £80,000 buy who had previously finished second to exciting prospect Just A Rose in the point sphere, went on to beat Wingmen, who was then second to Final Demand in a Leopardstown Grade One, at Cheltenham, franking the form.

Although neither Roadlesstravelled nor Country Mile were able to land a blow on Potters Charm in the Formby Novices' Hurdle, that was a difficult race to decipher due to fog resulting in a lack of visibility. It was, however, a strong race, featuring the likes of Miami Magic, Good And Clever and Celtic Dino, all of whom have performed with credit since, and it may be worth forgiving Roadlesstravelled one poor run.

On the basis of his Haydock victory, and the form he'd shown prior, Roadlesstravelled represents value at odds of 14/115.00 for Jonjo and A J O'Neill. He appears to be a big price in comparison with some of his rivals, and isn't one to discount in the hands of Jonjo O'Neill Jr.

Recommended Bet Back Roadlesstravelled E/W in 14:55 Kelso SBK 14/1

The Morebattle Hurdle is a competitive contest, but one that makes each-way appeal is experienced nine-year-old Aucunrisque.

Trained by Chris Gordon, the son of No Risk At All has winning experience in big field handicaps, notably when landing the Betfair Hurdle at Newbury a couple of years ago.

Whilst he has been unable to repeat such a performance, he did return to winning ways in a lower class race at Ascot in November, beating Alnilam by three-and-a-quarter-lengths under 5lb claimer Freddie Gordon from a mark of 129.

Only 3lb higher here, with the claiming jockey taking 3lb off this time around, Aucunrisque is on a mark from which he can be competitive.

The ground was likely too soft when last seen at Newbury, therefore, that outing can be forgiven, and, although he wasn't at his best on his penultimate start at Kempton either, he could prove worth keeping the faith in.

In desired conditions here, Aucunrisque can make the frame at odds of 18/119.00 with five places available, if on a going day. No forlorn hope, he is difficult to ignore at the prices and could be able to spring a surprise.

Recommended Bet Back Aucunrisque E/W in 15:30 Kelso SBK 18/1

Flashy chestnut Holloway Boy has been in fine form in recent months from recording a first success since his magnificent debut win in the Chesham Stakes, when victorious at Haydock in September, before performing brilliantly at Group One and Group Two level, respectively, in recent efforts at Meydan.

On his penultimate start, Holloway Boy was narrowly beaten by the talented, sadly ill-fated Poker Face in a battle to the line between the pair. He then stepped up into Group One level, when beaten five-lengths by one of the world's best in Romantic Warrior, finishing third when short of room and forced to change his running line in the straight.

The likeable five-year-old has always preferred a sounder surface and seems to be enjoying conditions here. He could make it third time lucky if things go his way in this race, now in calmer waters, facing tough opponents but none are of the ilk of the aforementioned Romantic Warrior.

Recommended Bet Back Holloway Boy in 16:00 Meydan SBK BSP

Although he must carry top weight to victory if he is to be successful in this Listed Handicap Chase, Shannon Royale is the standout contender in the field, possessing enough class to compete from a mark of 140.

Carl Millar claims 5lb aboard the Gordon Elliott-trained contender, easing his burden at the weights, and considering the form he has shown against the likes of Sa Majeste, Dancing City and High Class Hero this season, he makes the most appeal.

On chasing debut, the seven-year-old son of Walk In The Park was narrowly beaten by 140-rated Sa Majeste, who subsequently beat 147-rated Affordale Fury, when in receipt of 8lb.

In his following start, Shannon Royale rallied well to give the 2/51.40 favourite, now 152-rated Dancing City, a slight scare in the finish at Punchestown, beaten only a length-and-a-half by the winner that day. He then stayed on well to beat 148-rated High Class Hero and 142-rated Loughglynn over three miles at Punchestown once again, proving he possesses plenty of ability and suggesting perhaps his current mark is lenient.

Shannon Royale must bounce back from a pulled up effort in the Thyestes in which he was off the bridle a long way out, unable to get into a rhythm during the middle part of the race which cost him at the fences. He lost plenty of ground when making an error at the fourth last obstacle, and his race was over from there on in.

Considering he had shown plenty of ability in his previous three starts over fences, it may be worth forgiving that run. If he can return to his form from earlier this season, he should hold strong claims here, and a price of 11/26.50 makes appeal.

Recommended Bet Back Shannon Royale in 16:20 Navan SBK 11/2

Ben Case-trained Seek Him There can show significant improvement on a recent effort in soft ground at Sandown, and be competitive, dropping in class in this extended two mile novices' handicap hurdle.

The six-year-old shaped with promise on debut when second in a Market Rasen bumper to Stay If U Want To, a horse who has since shown consistent form over hurdles, winning twice. Whilst it did take three runs for Seek Him There to be competitive over obstacles, he did so at Southwell when a six-length second to Land Of Moon, with Lanesborough, an impressive winner at Warwick recently, further behind in fifth.

On handicap debut when last seen upped in trip, the son of Elusive Pimpernel travelled fairly well for a long way before weakening quickly, appearing to struggle in the testing conditions paired with the extra distance.

This drop back in trip on a sounder surface should suit, and he makes appeal from a rating of 101. The best appears yet to come from the unexposed gelding, who can pose a threat under Harry Bannister at odds of 20/121.00, with four places available.

Recommended Bet Back Seek Him There E/W in 16:31 Doncaster SBK 20/1

In the same race as Seek Him There, Aotano also makes each-way appeal for Donald McCain.

The son of Soldier Hollow, who once fetched €110,000 in the breeze-up sales as two-year-old, made a promising start to his racing career when beating subsequent dual winner Tashan in three-year-old hurdle at Hereford, when trained by Stuart Crawford.

Having switched yards following that run, Aotano failed to build on his debut success, performing with some credit without posing a threat in two junior hurdles. On handicap debut when last seen, the four-year-old drifted significantly in the market before being beaten by ten-lengths, finishing sixth of eight.

Dropped 3lb for the run, he could be a horse worth keeping on side considering the promise he had shown on his first start. With 5lb claimer Charlie Maggs aboard and in receipt of the weight-for-age allowance, he could have a part to play in this contest should he take a step forward from his previous outing.

Capable of showing further progression, Aotano is an intriguing contender that may be one for further down the line but shouldn't be discounted against his elders here. At odds of 33/134.00, he is one to note each-way.