Saturday ITV Racing Tips: Time to Favour Fortune in Morebattle at 11/2

Grey Dawning is the 4/61.67 favourite to win Kelso's 13:45 today and his trainer Dan Skelton has a very impressive 37.5% strike rate at the Scottish venue.

Despite taking a tired fall on his final start last season, Real Stone is a sound jumper in the main and he should take plenty of catching around Kelso's tight track if adopting the same front-running tactics that were successful at Wetherby last time.

Tristan Durrell took the bull by the horns early on Dan Skelton's 10-year-old and the pair had quickly built up a good lead before

Real Stone came home five lengths clear of Basher's Reflection.

With a couple a little further back having won subsequently, the form has a solid look to it and a 6lb rise for that effort may not stop the son of Arvico going in again.

That Wetherby success was a marked step up on Real Stone's seasonal reappearance - where he'd been pulled up at Southwell - and he looks properly back in the groove now.

As good as Durrell's ride was at Southwell last time, it's pleasing to see stable jockey Harry Skelton back in the plate and a similarly positive ride could well beat fruit as Kelso kicks off its biggest days' racing of the season.

This 2m 2f Grade 2 novices' hurdle has a cracking look to it and there are plenty in with chances, not least Alan King's Castle Carrock, who created a big impression when winning on yard/hurdle debut at Sandown last time.

A bumper winner for Nicky Richards, he could hardly have been more impressive when switched to timber having joined the King stable, travelling powerfully before sprinting clear from the last.

There was plenty to like about that effort and he isn't passed over lightly, but my preference is for Chart Topper, who's looked equally good in winning both of his hurdles starts for Willie Mullins, with the clock backing up those efforts.

While perhaps nowhere near the top of his powerful stable's rankings when it comes to novice hurdlers, there's little doubt Chart Topper is still a smart performer in the making and connections have touted some of the summer's best prizes as potentially on his radar in 2025.

Any raider from the Mullins yard is always worth of the utmost respect on this side of the Irish Sea and I'm happy to side with Chart Topper in what looks a belting contest.

Speaking of Irish raiders, Emmet Mullins plundered the 2021 Morebattle Hurdle with The Shunter, and he looks to repeat the dose with the mare Vischio, who comes here having won her last two starts, the latest on debut for the this yard.

She's looked a bit of an iffy character at times for her previous trainer (virtually refusing to race/looking reluctant at the start), but seems to have been turned around of late and she'll take plenty of stopping if none of her old quirks resurface.

However, this is as competitive as you'd expect and there's still a nagging doubt in my mind that she isn't all that straightforward and I think you need almost everything in your favour when punting a favourite in this type of open handicap.

Top weight Favour And Fortune looks a solid option against her, particularly with five places to go at on the Sportsbook, and I'd rather be with him at the current prices.

Alan King's Scottish Champion Hurdle winner shaped well when fourth to Joyeuse in the William Hill Hurdle at Newbury last time and the return to less testing ground should prove very much to his liking here.

It's not easy to defy big weights in this type of race but Kelso is the sort of track that makes it a little less tricky and it's hard to see Favour And Fortune being out of the frame if he runs up to his best.