Paul Nicholls Saturday Runners: Kandoo Kid in great shape for Newbury as he builds towards Grand National

Nice chance for Sorceleur especially if ground dries further

Kandoo Kid in great shape and this looks an ideal prep for Grand National

Beau Balko has a perfect light weight and has decent place claims

Check out our 2025 Cheltenham Festival HUB

Our Cheltenham offer is live! Get a completely free bet every weekend until the Festival

Timeform Superboost

Grey Dawning is the 4/61.67 favourite to win Kelso's 13:45 today and his trainer Dan Skelton has a very impressive 37.5% strike rate at the Scottish venue. However, if you fancy Grey Dawning to win then you can back him at the super-boosted price of 1/12.00!

To take advantage of this super-boosted price just click on the odds in the below bet banner to go directly to the pre-loaded betslip.

*Please note. This superboost is provided by the Betfair Sportsbook and not by any of our tipsters or writers.

Recommended Bet Back Grey Dawning to Win 13:45 Kelso SBK 1/1

Racing... Only Bettor. Watch the latest episode now.

Watch Paul Nicholls talk to Betfair about his runners

Paul's Ditcheat Decs



Just the 3 runners for @PFNicholls and Team Ditcheat on Saturday with Kandoo Kid putting his Grand National credentials to the test in the 3.45pm but Beau Balko could also run well in the same race! pic.twitter.com/bNWYTo2hHS -- Betfair Racing (@BetfairRacing) February 28, 2025

He's been very consistent since going hurdling this season and ran a lovely race when he was only just beaten in a three-way finish in a hot novice hurdle at Exeter early in February. He has a nice chance in a competitive handicap and the more the ground dries at Newbury the better for him.

This looks an ideal prep race for the Grand National which has been his target ever since he finished a close third in The Topham Trophy last April. I was thrilled with his stylish victory in the Coral Gold Cup at Newbury in November.

While he is in great shape we haven't been super hard on him since then and a run now gives us five weeks to get him spot on for the National. Soft ground will not be an issue for Kandoo Kid who was second in this race 12 months ago before running so well in the Topham.

He has a perfect light weight with Ben Bromley taking off a further 5lbs in a race we have won nine times from the last 18 times it has been held. Beau Balko keeps knocking at the door and put in another solid run when he was a good second at Musselburgh on New Year's Day. I'd like to think he can finish in the first four.

Now read more Horse Racing tips and previews here.