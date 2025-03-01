Paul Nicholls Saturday Runners: Kandoo Kid in great shape for Newbury as he builds towards Grand National
Just the three runners for Paul Nicholls at Newbury on Saturday but the Betfair Ambassador has some good chances including one with Kandoo Kid who is in great shape as he gears towards the Aintree Grand National...
-
Nice chance for Sorceleur especially if ground dries further
-
Kandoo Kid in great shape and this looks an ideal prep for Grand National
-
Beau Balko has a perfect light weight and has decent place claims
-
-
15:05 - Sorceleur
He's been very consistent since going hurdling this season and ran a lovely race when he was only just beaten in a three-way finish in a hot novice hurdle at Exeter early in February. He has a nice chance in a competitive handicap and the more the ground dries at Newbury the better for him.
15:45 - Kandoo Kid
This looks an ideal prep race for the Grand National which has been his target ever since he finished a close third in The Topham Trophy last April. I was thrilled with his stylish victory in the Coral Gold Cup at Newbury in November.
While he is in great shape we haven't been super hard on him since then and a run now gives us five weeks to get him spot on for the National. Soft ground will not be an issue for Kandoo Kid who was second in this race 12 months ago before running so well in the Topham.
15:45 - Beau Balko
He has a perfect light weight with Ben Bromley taking off a further 5lbs in a race we have won nine times from the last 18 times it has been held. Beau Balko keeps knocking at the door and put in another solid run when he was a good second at Musselburgh on New Year's Day. I'd like to think he can finish in the first four.
