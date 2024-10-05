Saturday Racing Cheat Sheet: Best bets, Superboost, Ryan Moore insight, Newmarket and more

Saturday Racing Cheat Sheet for Ascot, Newmarket and more

Tips from Daryl Carter, Kevin Blake and more

Ryan Moore on his rides

Super mare Inspiral is back in action this afternoon bidding to win the Group 1 Sun Chariot Stakes at 14:40 for a second year running. John and Thady Gosden's 5yo trounced her rivals in this contest 12 months ago

Saturday Horse Racing Cheat Sheet Selections

Ryan Moore: "He's danced every dance this season and, as a typical Galileo, has been ultra consistent and tough. He was very good in the Queens Vase over 1m6f then ran second to Arc favourite, Sosie, in the Grand Prix de Paris over 1m4f at the track.

"He then just gave best to Jan Brueghel in the St Leger at Donny. That's top staying form and the trip and ground here will hold no fears for him. He sets a very high standard here."

Timeform: "Min Huna didn't look ready before her debut at Ascot in May and she fared little better when finishing midfield over a mile at Goodwood on her next start.

"However, she was more clued up with those two runs under her belt, and she opened her account in good style under a much more positive ride at Windsor in July, soon sent into the lead and quickening up nicely around three furlongs out to win with a fair bit in hand.

"Min Huna confirmed herself useful filly when following up on her handicap debut over this trip at Sandown at the end of August, again scoring with something to spare and leaving the impression she has even more to offer. She is now 8 lb higher in a stronger handicap but she is expected to progress again to complete a hat-trick."

Ryan Moore: "What can I say about him that hasn't already been said. Undefeated in five starts this season, he's the best in the division and is taking the exact same route to this race as he did when winning it by 20l back in 2022.

"He did have a little look in the final furlong that day but still won with plenty in hand. He set a high bar here and the others have to try and come up to that."

Mark Milligan: "We've got a packed weekend of action on ITV, starting with excellent fare at Ascot, Newmarket and Redcar on Saturday, before we head into Arc day at Longchamp on Sunday.

"I'll be previewing Sunday's French races in a seperate article, but for now we'll concentrate on Saturday's Ascot and Newmarket stuff, with a trio of good bets to be had on those cards.

"The opening 5f Listed Rous Stakes at Ascot looks sure to be fast and furious, with the out-and-out front-runner Democracy Dilemma likely to ensure there's no hiding in place in what will be testing conditions.

"With several other prominent racers in the line-up, this should set up perfectly for the three-year-old filly Relief Rally, who proved better than ever when finishing second in a Group 3 contest at Newbury last time.

"She came from off the pace that day, while also finishing ahead of Democracy Dilemma, and I'm struggling to see a scenario in which that one reverses the form here, with the soft ground and stiff finish likely to blunt him a little late on.

"Don't look for Relief Rally early but expect her to be coming on strong in the latter half of the race."

Mark Milligan: "The 1m 4f Group 3 Cumberland Lodge Stakes looks a good renewal, with both of the last two winners of the race lining up, while we also have an excellent supporting cast.

"Al Qareem took last year's race and he's fully effective on soft ground, but I don't think he's quite as classy as the 2022 winner Hamish, who hasn't had things go right on his last couple of starts and will also relish the deep ground.

"There was enough evidence in Hamish's early season runs to suggest he's at least as good as ever at the age of eight, and a relative speed test at Kempton last time simply didn't see him to best effect.

"He also didn't get the rub of the green prior to that at Newmarket, where Tom Marquand elected to stay on the stand-side rail while the action developed up the centre of the track.

"His Coronation Cup effort in the Spring - when second to Luxembourg - is just about the best piece of form on offer in here and it's far too soon to be suggesting Hamish is a back number.

"Stablemate Al Aasy looks chief amongst the rest and he handles soft ground well enough, though it may be significant that Cieren Fallon is on Hamish, as he presumably would have had the choice between the pair."

Kevin Blake: "So, which one do I like? My inclination is to side with David Menuisier-trained Tamfana. The daughter of Soldier Hollow burst onto the international Group 1 scene when finishing a hugely eye-catching fourth in the 1000 Guineas at Newmarket in May and it was understandable that her connections tried her at longer trips in the Prix de Diane and against the boys in the Grand Prix de Paris.

"She ran well on both occasions, but her connections had seen enough to decide to drop her back in trip to a mile for the Atalanta Stakes at Sandown on her latest start. While it was also a clear drop in class, the manner in which Tamfana won suggested that a mile might well prove to be her very best trip. She ran very well in the Prix de Diane when racing prominently and a repeat of those tactics in what could be a messy race might well show her to very good effect. She is my selection."

Daryl Carter: "The big question for Jarraaf - 4/15.00 on the Betfair Sportsbook - is whether he will handle the ground today, which is reason to be cautious with the stake. However, he has looked like a brilliant prospect the last two times, and he is now unbeaten at six furlongs in three outings. The visual impression he left in those races immediately suggested that he was a Group sprinter in the making, and today is an excellent opportunity for him to prove it.

"He was powerful at the finish when scoring over a solid yardstick in Fresh at this venue in July. That horse has boosted the form the next twice by finishing a narrow third in the Victoria Cup over seven furlongs and scoring over course and distance earlier this month. Fresh is rated 95 and can run to 100, but Jarraaf left him well behind at death, suggesting that he is easily worth his rating of 104 and more.

"His latest victory in the Shergar Cup was no more than a confirmation of his class and the runner-up boosted that form with a strong win at Doncaster next time.

"He will need to improve both of those efforts to win this against some proven and hardy sprinters. However, most are top-end handicappers at best these days and vulnerable to an improver.

"English Oak must be one of the most underpriced horses of the season following his Buckingham Palace victory at the Royal Meeting.

"Undoubtedly, he was impressive there, but it was a handicap, and he was well placed on the correct side of the track, and the runner-up and third had to come from a mile off the pace. That effort has already been downgraded by the RPR handicapper from 117 to 114, and in winning that race, he did his best work at the finish. The move back to six furlongs is surely a massive question for him, being by Wootton Bassett and bred for ten furlongs plus, and I would be more interested in him at 1m."

Katie Midwinter: "Last year's Poule d'Essai des Poulains winner Marhaba Ya Sanafi followed up his Classic success by finishing third to Ace Impact in the Prix du Jockey Club during his three-year-old campaign. This year he has been highly effective at Listed level up to Group Two level, whilst falling short in Group One company.

"The Andreas Schutz-trained colt is especially effective in softer conditions, which puts him in contention in this Group Two contest. He won on his seasonal reappearance this term, beating Topgear to win the Prix Altipan in heavy ground at Saint-Cloud before finishing second twice to subsequent Group One winner Tribalist, including when being denied by a neck in a Group Two. After a below par effort in the Prix d'Ispahan, in which things didn't go his way, he bounced back to form with a Chantilly Group Three.

"The son of Muhaarar has shown enough ability to be among the leading contenders in this field, yet represents great value at a price of 10/111.00. With strong each-way claims, the mount of Cristian Demuro should make his presence felt against his rivals, and can be in contention come the finish."

Alan Dudman: "As long as it stays on the soft side at Ascot for Saturday then Rebel Territory might go well at a double figure price on ground he needs and craves.

"The negative first. Last time at the track he was down the field, but the trainer Amanda Perrett had issued a worry prior to the race and it was proved correct. She had the luminous foresight others didn't. It was a flaccid and unthreatening effort.

"He'd shaped well on his comeback run prior, though, and his first for 470 days at Goodwood previously in good to soft, and he travelled well for a long way in that before tiring. That looked a strong piece of form too behind a collection of progressive three-year-olds, including the winner Qirat who is a well-backed fav for this.

"A return to Ascot is also a huge plus for Rebel Territory and this apparently has been the target for the horse. He was so impressive when winning the Victoria Cup last season off a mark of 95. He won that by four wickets.

My old friend Fresh is in the line-up and he finally won a race with Billy Loughnane on last time, but he doesn't look quite as good as he used to and Danny "Toto" Tudhope is back on for Saturday.

"But at 14/115.00 with the extra places and proven on soft, Rebel Territory can right the wrong of last time. He's only had two starts this year and has faced a less than taxing campaign as he chases the full suite of Ascot 7f Handicaps."