Horse Racing Tips: Be a Rebel and back Wiltshire in 142/1 Saturday double

Haggas sprinter has ground and 6f in his favour

Handicapper overpriced with six places on Betfair Sportsbook

Alan Dudman goes for an each-way double at Ascot on Saturday

We're going with the each-way angle on Saturday at Ascot and Wiltshire remains an each-way price with the three places on the Sportsbook for the 15:00, although the 12s have all been snapped up.

It may be a case of punters finding something at a big price in opposition to the progressive Jarraaf and less so English Oak. The former is two from his latest two starts at Ascot and arrives in clouds of glory. However, both of his wins have come on good and good to firm, so there's enough of a question mark to warrant an interest elsewhere.

Wiltshire will have no problems at all with the soft conditions and he produced a good run to finish second last time on soft, although the time mandarins at Timeform suggested it was heavy.

Wiltshire came from further back than Blue Storm and wasn't travelling nearly as kindly as the winner and, at halfway, was being pushed along.

Indeed, I don't think he was helped either when the winner came out and carried him further away than ideal down the centre, but his final sectional was the strongest in the field and a stiffer track like Ascot and up to 6f looks a good move from William Haggas.

Haggas has him entered in the Champions Day Sprint too, so he must be confident he's a soft ground runner.

Wiltshire's All-Weather record at the moment is far superior to his turf one, and that was evident when winning a handicap at Newcastle earlier in the season - off 95 and once again his trademark end-of-race strong finish.

Recommended Bet Back Wiltshire EW SBK 17/2

As long as it stays on the soft side at Ascot for Saturday then Rebel Territory might go well at a double figure price on ground he needs and craves.

The negative first. Last time at the track he was down the field, but the trainer Amanda Perrett had issued a worry prior to the race and it was proved correct. She had the luminous foresight others didn't. It was a flaccid and unthreatening effort.

He'd shaped well on his comeback run prior, though, and his first for 470 days at Goodwood previously in good to soft, and he travelled well for a long way in that before tiring. That looked a strong piece of form too behind a collection of progressive three-year-olds, including the winner Qirat who is a well-backed fav for this.

A return to Ascot is also a huge plus for Rebel Territory and this apparently has been the target for the horse. He was so impressive when winning the Victoria Cup last season off a mark of 95. He won that by four wickets.

My old friend Fresh is in the line-up and he finally won a race with Billy Loughnane on last time, but he doesn't look quite as good as he used to and Danny "Toto" Tudhope is back on for Saturday.

But at 14/115.00 with the extra places and proven on soft, Rebel Territory can right the wrong of last time. He's only had two starts this year and has faced a less than taxing campaign as he chases the full suite of Ascot 7f Handicaps.

Recommended Bet Back Rebel Territory EW SBK 14/1