Ryan Moore: Kyprios sets a high standard on day one of Arc de Triomphe weekend
We've arrived at one of Flat racing's biggest meetings in the calendar as Longchamp hosts two days of top class racing on Arc de Triomphe weekend, and here with his views on his five Saturday rides is Betfair Ambassador Ryan Moore...
Illinois has top staying form and sets a very high standard
Kyprios easily the one to beat as he aims to repeat 2022 win
Each-way chances with trio of remaining rides
12:23 - Illinois
He's danced every dance this season and, as a typical Galileo, has been ultra consistent and tough. He was very good in the Queens Vase over 1m6f then ran second to Arc favourite, Sosie, in the Grand Prix de Paris over 1m4f at the track. He then just gave best to Jan Brueghel in the St Leger at Donny. That's top staying form and the trip and ground here will hold no fears for him. He sets a very high standard here.
13:33 - Kyprios
What can I say about him that hasn't already been said. Undefeated in five starts this season, he's the best in the division and is taking the exact same route to this race as he did when winning it by 20l back in 2022. He did have a little look in the final furlong that day but still won with plenty in hand. He set a high bar here and the others have to try and come up to that.
14:50 - Mount Kilimanjaro
By Siyouni out of a Galileo mare he's still a maiden after 2 runs but they were two good races. He was beaten only 4 ½l by subsequent National Stakes winner, Scorthy Champ on his debut at Leopardstown and a little over 5l by the Solario winner, Field Of Gold, on the July course. It's hard to weigh-up the opposition but he'll give a good account of himself.
16:00 - Port Fairy
She showed how tough a filly she is when landing the Ribblesdale at Royal Ascot on fast ground but hasn't been at her best in two subsequent starts in the Irish and Yorkshire Oaks. This is interesting G1 with the Lily Langtry winner, Terms Of Endearment, looking like a filly on the improve and the Haggas runner, Sea Theme, who ran well at York, could enjoy getting back on ground with a bit of give. An open looking race.
16:35 - Alkmaqam
The Heron Stakes winner on soft ground, he ran well in the St James Palace before stepping up to 10f for the first time when 8l third to Economics at Deauville. Last year's winner, Anmaat, looks the one to beat though. His comeback win in the Rose Of Lancaster was smart given it was off the back of a 439 day break - the same prep race he ran in last year - and we have to come up to his standard but any give in the ground shouldn't inconvenience my lad and he's not exposed as some of the others.
Timeform Verdict
Kyprios - 13:33 Longchamp
Ryan Moore has two excellent chances on his first two rides of the day at Longchamp on Saturday and Kyprios is near enough impossible to oppose.
He is 10lb clear of Double Major on Timeform weight-adjusted ratings and his performance in this race two years ago, when scorching 20 lengths clear, remains fresh in the memory.
Kyprios has done nothing wrong this season, either, recording his fifth straight win in the Irish St Leger last time and, with the return to this marathon trip no problem for him, he will take all the beating up against inferior rivals.
