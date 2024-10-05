Saturday ITV Racing Tips: Mark Milligan backing three at Ascot and Newmarket

Relief Rally should get race run to suit

Hamish a good bet under ideal conditions

Classy Nashwa to make winning comeback

We've got a packed weekend of action on ITV, starting with excellent fare at Ascot, Newmarket and Redcar on Saturday, before we head into Arc day at Longchamp on Sunday.

I'll be previewing Sunday's French races in a seperate article, but for now we'll concentrate on Saturday's Ascot and Newmarket stuff, with a trio of good bets to be had on those cards.

The opening 5f Listed Rous Stakes at Ascot looks sure to be fast and furious, with the out-and-out front-runner Democracy Dilemma likely to ensure there's no hiding in place in what will be testing conditions.

With several other prominent racers in the line-up, this should set up perfectly for the three-year-old filly Relief Rally, who proved better than ever when finishing second in a Group 3 contest at Newbury last time.

She came from off the pace that day, while also finishing ahead of Democracy Dilemma, and I'm struggling to see a scenario in which that one reverses the form here, with the soft ground and stiff finish likely to blunt him a little late on.

Don't look for Relief Rally early but expect her to be coming on strong in the latter half of the race.

Recommended Bet Back Relief Rally in the 13:50 Ascot SBK 13/8

The 1m 4f Group 3 Cumberland Lodge Stakes looks a good renewal, with both of the last two winners of the race lining up, while we also have an excellent supporting cast.

Al Qareem took last year's race and he's fully effective on soft ground, but I don't think he's quite as classy as the 2022 winner Hamish, who hasn't had things go right on his last couple of starts and will also relish the deep ground.

There was enough evidence in Hamish's early season runs to suggest he's at least as good as ever at the age of eight, and a relative speed test at Kempton last time simply didn't see him to best effect.

He also didn't get the rub of the green prior to that at Newmarket, where Tom Marquand elected to stay on the stand-side rail while the action developed up the centre of the track.

His Coronation Cup effort in the Spring - when second to Luxembourg - is just about the best piece of form on offer in here and it's far too soon to be suggesting Hamish is a back number.

Stablemate Al Aasy looks chief amongst the rest and he handles soft ground well enough, though it may be significant that Cieren Fallon is on Hamish, as he presumably would have had the choice between the pair.

Recommended Bet Back Hamish in the 14:25 Ascot SBK 10/3

There's a possibility that Nashwa may need the race having been off the track since Dubai in the spring, but she's a classy mare who handles easy ground and I think she's worth chancing to return in style in the 1m Group 1 Sun Chariot Stakes.

While it doesn't look like there's been much wrong with her physically, connections are quoted as saying Nashwa just took time to get over her trip to Dubai, and they've been very patient in nurturing her back with an autumn campaign in mind.

I'm not convinced her stablemate Insprial is quite the filly she was and with that in mind I'm happy enough to side with Nashwa, who already has three Group 1s on her impressive CV.

Of the younger generation, it may be David Menuisier's Tamfana who emerges as the biggest threat.

Menuisier has his team in good form as we head into the final throes of the flat season and Tamfana handles all kinds of ground, so conditions shouldn't be an issue.

She was at least as good as ever when winning the Group 3 Atalanta Stakes at Sandown last time, though she'll likely need to improve again to a beat a peak-form Nashwa or Inspiral.