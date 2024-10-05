Saturday Racing Tips: Timeform say Nashwa can return with Group 1 success

Progressive Min Huna can complete hat-trick

Jarraaf can take rise in class in his stride

Nashwa stands out on form

Min Huna didn't look ready before her debut at Ascot in May and she fared little better when finishing midfield over a mile at Goodwood on her next start.

However, she was more clued up with those two runs under her belt, and she opened her account in good style under a much more positive ride at Windsor in July, soon sent into the lead and quickening up nicely around three furlongs out to win with a fair bit in hand.

Min Huna confirmed herself useful filly when following up on her handicap debut over this trip at Sandown at the end of August, again scoring with something to spare and leaving the impression she has even more to offer. She is now 8 lb higher in a stronger handicap but she is expected to progress again to complete a hat-trick.

Recommended Bet Back Min Huna in the 13:30 Newmarket SBK 3/1

Jarraaf was clued up and looked a good prospect when making a winning debut over six furlongs at Kempton around this time last year and he has progressed well this season, particularly on his last two starts over this course and distance.

He has found the return to six furlongs liberating, proving himself very well handicapped when resuming winning ways in July, readily drawing clear of a solid yardstick who has won since to boost the form.

Jarraaf was very well supported and he landed some nice bets when following up at the Shergar Cup meeting last time, confirming himself a three-year-old very much on the up as he brushed aside some useful rivals. That form is working out well, too, and he looks very interesting stepping up into pattern company in search of a course and distance handicap.

Recommended Bet Back Jarraaf in the 15:00 Ascot SBK 10/3

The three-year-olds have something to find with the older horses in this year's Sun Chariot and, given it is hard to be convinced by Inspiral at present, Nashwa looks a solid bet.

Nashwa was an impressive winner of the Falmouth Stakes on the July Course last year and went on to finish placed in the Nassau, the Juddmonte International and the Irish Champion Stakes on her next three starts.

That is solid form, especially against the boys in the latter two races, and she was undone by the draw and racing more prominently than usual at Meydan when last seen.

Nashwa has reportedly been working well ahead of her return, and has also had a racecourse gallop, so she should be fit enough to do herself justice, while she might not even need to be at her best to win this. She's still relatively unexposed at a mile and John & Thady Gosden had a welcome winner at Chelmsford on Thursday evening.

Recommended Bet Back Nashwa in the 14:40 Newmarket SBK 15/4

