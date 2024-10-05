Daryl Carter's Tips: 4/1 High rising talent Jarraaf can reach great heights

Column complete

Jarraaf can prove a class above

Two-pronged attack in big Ascot handicap

I've had to wait until the last minute to put up Noisy Jazz - 7/18.00 on the Betfair Sportsbook - as her conqueror, Thyer, ran at Ascot in the finale on Friday. He ran very well from an unpromising position and did enough to confirm the promise he had offered on his debut behind the Britannia runner-up Skukuza. That came from an opening mark of 87, and I felt this filly should have beaten him at Windsor last time out.

Noisy Jazz has been handed an opening rating of 85, which looks more than workable on the balance of her three runs. Her debut run here at Newmarket was impressive when slamming the 82-rated Charlotte's Web by five lengths, and that form has a strong look to it.

The fact that she was a debut winner for this yard at odds of 25/126.00 can only be a positive. She was immediately thrown in the deep end into Listed company at York next time to no good effect. Still, Windsor last time was a good step back in the right direction, and although the handicapper has taken no chances on the figures, she is entitled to improve for the move up in distance today being a half-sister to the outstanding Big Orange.

She has plenty of stamina in her pedigree, and the fact that connections wanted to persist with a run in Listed company at this meeting last week (withdrawn due to heavy ground) says they must agree with me and think she is ahead of the handicapper.

She looks well worth chancing in a race that is full of exposed types. She appeals at 5/16.00 or bigger.

Recommended Bet 13:30 Newmarket - Back Noisy Jazz SBK 7/1

This is Inpiral's - 10/34.33 on the Betfair Sportsbook - swansong, and given that she has had a 55-day break since her last outing, one suspects the Gosdens will leave no stone unturned to bow out with a victory in the race she won last term.

Her critics have harshly treated her this season for not scoring, but all three of her efforts have come in open Group 1's against the boys, and the vibes were not strong in the first two, which are easily forgivable. Her latest performance is still this race's most robust single piece of form. It was a slow start in Deauville, which saw her poorly positioned, but she was still only beaten three lengths by the season's best miler in Charyn. That form is very underestimated today. Her previous effort at Ascot was likely not her either, and she has proven to come good in the past at the back end of the season.

She now returns to Fillies-only company for the first time since landing the Breeder's Cup Filly and Mare turf over Warm Heart, and her record in this type of race is eight wins from nine races, with her only defeat to Prosperous Voyage in 2022.

She may not be the force of old, but this is much easier than any race she has faced this season, and she has had an identical prep. She can still run to around 115, which is something none of these, bar her stable mate, who makes her seasonal return, has achieved.

Nashwa will likely need this outing and has an entry on Champions Day to prep for so I expect her to fall foul to Inspiral at the death. Dyring ground is another positive for the selection - she did win the Fillies Mile, and she on good to soft either way.

Sea The Fire is a filly I am very keen on in due course, but she certainly was helped by the rail at York as she hangs left, and I think she wants rattling fast ground to be seen to best effect. She is feared most. Darnation is interesting, but the drying ground won't help, and she is a bit leggy for this undulating track.

Tamfana is smart, and if Inspiral fails to deliver, I expect her to collect.

Recommended Bet 14:40 Newmarket - Back Inspiral SBK 10/3

The big question for Jarraaf - 4/15.00 on the Betfair Sportsbook - is whether he will handle the ground today, which is reason to be cautious with the stake. However, he has looked like a brilliant prospect the last two times, and he is now unbeaten at six furlongs in three outings. The visual impression he left in those races immediately suggested that he was a Group sprinter in the making, and today is an excellent opportunity for him to prove it.

He was powerful at the finish when scoring over a solid yardstick in Fresh at this venue in July. That horse has boosted the form the next twice by finishing a narrow third in the Victoria Cup over seven furlongs and scoring over course and distance earlier this month. Fresh is rated 95 and can run to 100, but Jarraaf left him well behind at death, suggesting that he is easily worth his rating of 104 and more.

His latest victory in the Shergar Cup was no more than a confirmation of his class and the runner-up boosted that form with a strong win at Doncaster next time.

He will need to improve both of those efforts to win this against some proven and hardy sprinters. However, most are top-end handicappers at best these days and vulnerable to an improver.

English Oak must be one of the most underpriced horses of the season following his Buckingham Palace victory at the Royal Meeting.

Undoubtedly, he was impressive there, but it was a handicap, and he was well placed on the correct side of the track, and the runner-up and third had to come from a mile off the pace. That effort has already been downgraded by the RPR handicapper from 117 to 114, and in winning that race, he did his best work at the finish. The move back to six furlongs is surely a massive question for him, being by Wootton Bassett and bred for ten furlongs plus, and I would be more interested in him at 1m.

Recommended Bet 15:00 Ascot - Back Jarraaf SBK 4/1

I am going to have two cracks at this contest.

On the favoured list, this season has been Qirat - 6/17.00 on the Betfair Sportsbook - who scored for this column when hammered in the market at Goodwood 41 days ago, and that form was boosted by the runner-up making his mark in the Listed company to now be rated 115.

Qirat runs off 97 today, so he is obviously one to be very interested in again. He is the more obvious choice at the head of the market. Still, it is challenging to find negatives with him having proven himself last year at Salisbury on soft ground when powering on at the finish behind one who had a brighter turn of foot and who I maintain will be rated higher than his current 95 in due course.

He is a horse I had high hopes for being rated at least 100 this season, and despite brilliant performances, with his latest by far the best, he still hasn't reached that bracket. He is surely better than a handicapper, and the Bluestocking half-brother looks only likely to progress. The ground and seven-furlong trip are both in his favour, and with a magnificent effort in the Britannia handicap over 1m here back in June, the track should be no bother either.

There's lots to like about Ralph Beckett's charge, and I expect him to go off around 11/43.75.

Recommended Bet 15:35 Ascot - Back Qirat SBK 6/1

The other I want to keep on the correct side of is Richard Fahey's Golden Mind--9/110.00 on the Betfair Sportsbook--who is frustratingly as big as 20/121.00 in a place but the shortest at 9/110.00 with the Betfair Sportsbook. Our savvy traders will not let him go off too big following an excellent effort at Doncaster, but 9/110.00 is a basement price to back him, and this is a rare each-way bet as I like both horses but can't see how this one is out of the five places.

He took a firm step in the right direction at Doncaster, improving significantly for his seasonal return and a gelding operation, and now it looks like the time to catch him returned to the scene of his 2023 Royal Ascot Chesham Stakes third behind Irish pair Snellen and Pearls And Rubies.

He followed his Ascot run with a defeat of less than two-length to Haatem in the Vintage Stakes at Goodwood last year, and he looked to have improved significantly at Doncaster when running on strongly at the death. He offered stacks of promise as a Juvenile, improving on the figures race-by-race, and he looks ready for a career-best.

The track, trip, and ground are all perfectly suitable, and a big field and strong gallop would suit him well. He makes plenty of appeal.

Recommended Bet 15:35 Ascot - Back Golden Mind e/w (5 places) SBK 9/1

A smashing race and a case can be made for a number of these, but it may be worth taking a little bit of a swing with Champagne Prince - 12/113.00 on the Betfair Sportsbook - who is 2-2 on the AW and returns to the synthetic surface for the first time this season having acquitted himself well on turf.

The three-year-old bolted up outstandingly in both of his starts on the AW at Chelmsford and Newcastle as a two-year-old before being thrown into the Group 3 Craven Stakes on his seasonal return at three. As his rating of 88 would suggest, he found that level too much. He is now rated 3lb higher on the AW after seven career outings, but that makes little difference in this 0-95.

He ran well at Ascot in August on his second outing of the year with a runner-up effort in the Shergar Cup, and there was encouragement to take from his latest performance at Doncaster when staying on at the finish having been outpaced.

This is a tough ask of him, but he is bred to be much better than this rating of 88, and this Class 3, and everything points to him being a better horse on the AW than turf.

We have yet to see the best of course-winner Solomon, and Fouroneohfever shouldn't be judged too harshly on his eight at Haydock 91 days ago; he could prove a different proposition today.

Still, Champagne Prince lurks, and if he makes a more substantial effort, he is highly likely to fall into today's scenario.

Recommended Bet 18:15 Southwell - Back Champagne Prince SBK 12/1

