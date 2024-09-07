Saturday Racing Cheat Sheet: Ryan Moore Superboost, Best bets and insight for Betfair Sprint Cup day at Haydock

Ryan Moore Superboost

Ryan Moore has a big chance of landing the Betfair Exchange Old Borough Cup (14:25 Haydock) today aboard the Ian Williams-trained Oneforthegutter, and the Betfair Sportsbook have decided to boost the price on the combination finishing in the top six from 8/151.53 to 1/12.00.

Following a fantastic run in last month's York Ebor Handicap, where the 5yo finished an excellent third, Oneforthegutter has now finished in the top six in every one of his last nine starts on turf, so the chances of him doing so again today have to be very high.

Daryl Carter: "Drying ground must be a concern for Cicero's Gift following his Goodwood performance, and Witch Hunter is best on a straight track, so providing the ground is dry enough come race time, Regal Reality - 13/27.50 on the Betfair Sportsbook - could easily be the answer to this puzzle.

"The Sir Michael Stoute runner tackles his less taxing assignment for some time, and he arrives off the back of an excellent running-on third to Anmaat over ten furlongs here last time. That form was boosted when the runner-up went within a neck of scoring next time at Windsor in the Group 3 Winter Hill Stakes. I don't expect the drop back to 1m to be any hindrance.

"The nine-year-old is not improving at this stage of his career, but he arrives in form and now gets the services of Ryan Moore from a good low draw for a positive ride. Under these conditions, he may be able to scalp those who have yet to reach his level.

"A repeat of his latest run should be good enough, particularly now that he will likely be better positioned. He offers good value at 5/16.00 or bigger."

Mark Milligan: "It's Betfair Sprint Cup day at Haydock and I'm hoping we can get the afternoon off to a flyer by backing the progressive Master Builder in the 1m6f Betfair Plays Different Handicap.

"David Menuisier's grey gelding only has four starts under his belt, and he ran an absolute cracker when third in the Melrose at York last time, finishing third having been forced to switch for a run over a furlong from home.

"While nothing else has subsequently run from that race, the Melrose is nearly always strong three-year-old handicap form and I've got no reason to suspect this year's renewal will prove any different.

"Master Builder has been raised only three pounds by the handicapper for that excellent effort and he could well prove to be much better than that mark in time.

"Of the opposition, Contacto and Hutchence are the pair to fear most.

"Both come into the race in fine form, though whether they've got quite as much latent potential from their marks as Master Builder remains to be seen."

Ryan Moore: "He ran well in the Ebor when third to Magical Zoe and that was another step in the right direction for the 5-year-old. It's my first time riding him, but he has shown a decent level of form this season without winning.

"A rating of 90 got him into the Ebor this year and it looked like he didn't quite get home at York, so a drop back to 1m6f here should suit here."

Timeform: "Shagraan was a pricey purchase for these connections - he was purchased for 125,000 guineas out of Clive Cox's yard - and he has acquitted himself well this season, only managing to win once, but barely putting a foot wrong in six starts for Mick Appleby.

"He was well backed when deservedly getting his head in front at Goodwood two starts back, appreciating the return to the minimum trip and capping off what was an excellent Glorious Goodwood for his trainer.

"Shagraan lost little in defeat in a typically-competitive handicap at York last time, running right up to his best, beaten under one and a half lengths, and the horse who finished half a length in front of him has gone and won since. That looks rock solid form and this race doesn't look as deep, so he's fancied to launch another bold bid."

Ryan Moore: "His two most recent runs have been in Deauville - the same track where he just failed to win the G1 Maurice de Gheest last season - and landed a G3 there on the most recent occasion.

"There is currently no standout horse in this division, and he deserves to take his chance here. It looks a wide-open G1 and any rain would be a help to this lad."

Daryl Carter: "Swingalong remains of firm interest now that 16 have stood their ground at the final declaration stage, but she has again been dealt a draw of 15 of 16, keeping her way from the likely pace. It may not be as significant as I expected, but I prefer Bucanero Fuerte, drawn in stall three, and I'd be hoping he makes all the running under David Egan. His absence has contributed to his price, but according to reports, this has been a plan for a while, and he is top-rated in this field. The sprint division is not strong unless Elite Status (drawn 11) or Inisherin (drawn 10) stamp a marker down, but the Irish add an intriguing element to this race, and I think Bucanero Fuerte will be given a soft lead on his side of the draw.

"Bucanero Fuerte is very lightly raced, and his form stacks up. He has gone unbeaten either side of the Coventry Stakes over six furlongs. He looks worth siding with to continue his progression."

Kevin Blake: "At the prices, the one that jumped out at me is the James Fanshawe-trained Kind Of Blue.

"The three-year-old has come a long way in a short period of time, winning his first two starts in novice company in April/May before being thrown into the inferno that was the Commonwealth Cup. For one so inexperienced, he ran a fine race there to finish four lengths behind Inisherin in fourth.

"His two runs since in Group 3 company have shown that he is learning with racing and went close to beating Givemethebeatboys in the Phoenix Sprint Stakes at the Curragh last time. Indeed, he might well have won had his rider asked for everything a little earlier. He is open to more improvement and I feel he is overpriced at 16/117.00. He is particularly attractive as a place only bet if that is your cup of tea."

Katie Midwinter: "Fresh from a recent Group Three success in the Phoenix Sprint Stakes at the Curragh, Givemethebeatboys steps back up in grade for Jessica Harrington as he seeks a first Group One victory.

"The three-year-old colt was bought for £1.1million prior to his participation in the Coventry Stakes at Royal Ascot as a juvenile, in which he finished fourth at odds of 7/18.00 under Frankie Dettori, a length-and-a-quarter behind winner River Tiber, with the talented Haatem a length behind in fifth. He had previously won the Group Three Marble Hill Stakes and went on to finish third in the Phoenix Stakes, when well held by the winner, Bucanero Fuerte, with Porta Fortuna in second.

"He began his current campaign with a Listed victory at Navan before being narrowly beaten by Bucanero Fuerte in the Lacken Stakes at Naas, in which he was able to improve for his first outing of the season.

"Well-backed into 4/15.00 from a double-figure price ahead of the Commonwealth Cup, it was expected he could possess the talent required to pose a threat to the favourite, and eventual winner, Inishering. However, Givemethebeatboys didn't look comfortable at any stage of the race at Royal Ascot, with something clearly amiss on the day as he was eased as the race developed.

"It was worth forgiving that run as he had previously shown consistency, and hadn't been the type to put in a disappointing effort such as that. Although at times he had been beaten by better horses on the day as a juvenile, he hadn't failed to run his race on any occasion, and it was unusual for a horse who had shown such consistency.

"He proved when last seen that his penultimate run was just a blip, when recording a quick time to land his second success of the season, beating Commonwealth Cup fourth Kind Of Blue.

"If the ground remains on the sounder side on Saturday, Givemethebeatboys is worthy of serious consideration. He can be competitive at Group One level under Shane Foley, if the conditions are in his favour."

Mark Milligan: "It's probably fair to say the sprint division lacks a standout performer, but the three-year-old Inisherin looked like the star we've been waiting for when taking the Commonwealth Cup at Royal Ascot back in June.

"However, he disappointed when sent off a hot favourite for Newmarket's July Cup, struggling to land a really telling blow and finishing only fifth.

"In what looks an open renewal of the Betfair Sprint Cup, I'm more than happy to give him another chance, particularly now he's set to go off a more enticing price.

"I suspect Inisherin just doesn't find the undulations of the two Newmarket tracks to his liking having hung both times he's run there this season, firstly in the 2000 Guineas and then in the aforementioned July Cup last time.

"It's also worth noting that he was wildly impressive over this C&D in May, taking the Group 2 Sandy Lane Stakes in convincing fashion.

"The return to this track could well be the key to getting the selection back to the horse he promised to be prior to his July Cup disappointment, and the 7/24.50 currently available on the Sportsbook makes plenty of appeal.

"I retain plenty of faith in one who could still prove to be the star of the season in the sprinting ranks."

Tipman Tips: "Short priced Godolphin favourite here but I really like Luther and what he's shown so far. Massive improvement from debut when second in a class 1 at Salisbury and this test on ground with a bit more give in it should actually suit further. "Open to unlimited amounts of progression and with another positive step forward today he is up to taking this."

