Daryl Carter's Tips: Haggas' well-trodden Kempton path can put Saturday cash in punters pockets

Ryan Moore Superboost

Ryan Moore has a big chance of landing the Betfair Exchange Old Borough Cup (14:25 Haydock) today aboard the Ian Williams-trained Oneforthegutter, and the Betfair Sportsbook have decided to boost the price on the combination finishing in the top six from 8/151.53 to 1/12.00.

Following a fantastic run in last month's York Ebor Handicap, where the 5yo finished an excellent third, Oneforthegutter has now finished in the top six in every one of his last nine starts on turf, so the chances of him doing so again today have to be very high.

To take advantage of this superboot, simply click on the odds in the below bet banner to go directly to the pre-loaded betslip.

Recommended Bet Back Oneforthegutter to finish Top 6 in the 14:25 Haydock SBK 1/1

Listen to this week's Racing Only Bettor for more tips...

Drying ground must be a concern for Cicero's Gift following his Goodwood performance, and Witch Hunter is best on a straight track, so providing the ground is dry enough come race time, Regal Reality - 13/27.50 on the Betfair Sportsbook - could easily be the answer to this puzzle.

The Sir Michael Stoute runner tackles his less taxing assignment for some time, and he arrives off the back of an excellent running-on third to Anmaat over ten furlongs here last time. That form was boosted when the runner-up went within a neck of scoring next time at Windsor in the Group 3 Winter Hill Stakes. I don't expect the drop back to 1m to be any hindrance.

The nine-year-old is not improving at this stage of his career, but he arrives in form and now gets the services of Ryan Moore from a good low draw for a positive ride. Under these conditions, he may be able to scalp those who have yet to reach his level.

A repeat of his latest run should be good enough, particularly now that he will likely be better positioned. He offers good value at 5/16.00 or bigger.

Recommended Bet 13:15 Haydock - Back Regal Reality SBK 13/2

This is likely to be fought out between Contacto and Master Builder - 10/34.33 on the Betfair Sportsbook - and it's the David Menuisier runner who is prefered following an excellent run in the Melrose Handicap last time when denied a clear run at a crucial stage in the race.

He finished off his race powerfully and left the impression he would have gone closer if granted a smoother passage.

On that evidence, he looks well handicapped, and one suspects we are yet to see the best of him following a low-key final handicap qualifying run at Kempton. He ground out a good victory at Salisbury over the now 95-rated Subsequent, and his stamina is his forte.

Highland Bling could go well at a price for Jessica Harrington, but William Buick in the saddle on Master Builder adds his appeal as the lightly raced improver.

Contacto had a Northumberland Plate entry, and it was surprising to see him miss that target, but Andrew Balding is a master with staying handicappers, and he is feared most despite his 101-day absence.

Recommended Bet 13:50 Haydock - Back Master Builder SBK 10/3

This can go to handicap debutant The Reverend - 6/17.00 on the Betfair Sportsbook - who has shaped with a good deal of promise in two starts this season when bumping into some smart types and may have had a tough ask to concede six pounds to a useful John Gosden horse last time at Hamilton on heavy ground.

That latest effort followed a gelding operation, and his previous Thirsk run saw him attempt to give seven pounds to a subsequent York Clipper Handicap winner. Tom Marquand was fairly easy on his mount.

Today, William Haggas has enlisted first-time cheekpieces for his handicap debut, and today's stiff 1m4f is sure to see him in a good light. He is unexposed and arrives with plenty of potential. Granted, he will need to improve again, but he has shown enough to think he has lots more to give. David Probert is 5-20 for this yard, so the booking could prove significant over Callum Shepherd, who takes just his second ride for the yard.

Recommended Bet 14:10 Ascot - Back The Reverend SBK 6/1

William Haggas has plenty of unexposed talent on show on Saturday, but Tom Marquand heads to Kempton and will likely land this valuable pot with Kilt - 4/15.00 on the Betfair Sportsbook. He couldn't get the job done for us following a slow start at Haydock last time, but I expect him to land this against mainly exposed rivals.

The three-year-old put in a big improved performance at Haydock last time when unable to get out in time to grab the winner who made all, but he finished off his race like one well ahead of the handicapper. He was the only horse to emerge from the pack to chase down an improver.

Hopefully, today, he will start better than Haydock from a good draw in stall two, and if granted a prominent position, he can keep up the gallop to land this.

Our recent York flop, Ebt's Gaurd, is the biggest threat. He has a good record on the AW, so he can chase home the selection.

However, William Haggas did the same move with Graphic when landing this race by running (but winning) at Haydock in the qualifier before scoring here. He also ran his other winner, Afjaan, in a qualifier (narrowly beaten here at Kempton) before running here. So, this is a well-trodden path for the Haggas team.

Recommended Bet 15:15 Kempton - Back Kilt SBK 4/1

I have written a runner-by-runner guide here and offered the selection of Bucanero Fuerte. Please read. Many thanks.

A few of these can be made cases for, but the firm preference is for Native King who was pulled out of Salisbury on Thursday at the abandoned meeting on ground concerns. There should be no such worry today, and he has copped a better draw here at Haydock than his intended assignment, while Oisin Murphy in the saddle is a big positive.

I've been waiting for him to reappear following Goodwood. He was impressive on his handicap debut at Chester when negotiating a wide draw in stall 10, coming from last to first and scoring with any amount in hand. That effort saw the brilliant Treasure Time well held in fifth, and he is now 17 lb higher in the handicap.

He suffered a slow pace at the rear of the field when a beaten favourite next time at the same venue but was tenderly handled for another day.

His effort at Goodwood on his latest outing was very eye-catching from an impossible draw following a slow start, and he stayed on under minimal pressure but pulled the arms off his jockey in doing so.

He has an excellent pedigree and is undoubtedly ahead of the handicapper on all known evidence from this low rating of 84, just eight pounds higher than his handicap debut victory. At the same time, he is unexposed on the turf following three starts and has a good piece of Novice form when narrowly behind the 92-rated Sisyphean in February.

We have yet to see the best of him, and he will undoubtedly end the season rated higher than this. Today's more conventional track with a long home straight will suit him well.

Unfortunately, I am moving house on Friday and cannot wait for the price. It is unprofessional of me, I know, but my hands are tied.

I am expecting 8/19.00 or bigger, but I would happily play him at 5/16.00 or bigger, and any double-figure price would be a more substantial stake (1.5pt 10/111.00 or bigger and 2pt at 16/117.00 or bigger)

For the sake of fairness, this selection will only be recorded at a 1pt win stake at BSP.

Recommended Bet 17:15 Haydock - Back Native King EXC BSP

PODCAST SELECTIONS

For transparency purposes and for those that may have missed the podcast, for a Saturday column, I will list the Podcast selections at the bottom of this column. While in an ideal world, the podcast and column would be identical, the podcast only covers the ITV races, and as a column, I have the entire racing on Saturday to look through. The advised selections for the column (which must make a profit over the year) are listed with point stakes.

13:15 Haydock - Regal Reality

13:35 Ascot - Rebel Territory

13:50 Haydock - Master Builder

14:10 Ascot - The Reverend

14:25 Haydock - Grand Alliance

14:35 Kempton - Lion's Pride

15:00 Haydock - No Bet

15:15 Kempton - Kilt

15:35 Haydock - Bucanero Fuerte