Betfair Sprint Cup Day Lucky 15: Back Haydock Saturday 599/1 four-fold
It is Betfair Sprint Cup day at Haydock on Saturday so read Tipman's case for backing a Lucky 15 at huge odds that includes two ridden by our ambassador Ryan Moore...
-
Ryan Moore rides two in Tipman's Lucky 15
-
Haydock should suit Oneforthegutter
-
Swingalong is serious contender in Betfair Sprint Cup
-
Get your Completely Free Bet on racing multiples for Haydock's Sprint Cup meeting
-
Money Back as a free bet if your horse loses on the Betfair Exchange in the 13:15 Haydock
Ryan Moore Superboost
Ryan Moore has a big chance of landing the Betfair Exchange Old Borough Cup (14:25 Haydock) today aboard the Ian Williams-trained Oneforthegutter, and the Betfair Sportsbook have decided to boost the price on the combination finishing in the top six from 8/151.53 to 1/12.00.
Following a fantastic run in last month's York Ebor Handicap, where the 5yo finished an excellent third, Oneforthegutter has now finished in the top six in every one of his last nine starts on turf, so the chances of him doing so again today have to be very high.
To take advantage of this superboot, simply click on the odds in the below bet banner to go directly to the pre-loaded betslip.
Listen to this week's Racing Only Bettor for more tips...
Leg #1 - Haydock 13:15: Back Regal Reality
Although Regal Reality has not been getting his head in front of late, he has shown a return to form and some consistency that makes plenty of appeal. He's a five-time group 3 winner so a horse with plenty of ability and this smaller field should present an opportunity if he's able to perform as we've expected over the years.
Leg #2 - Haydock 14:25: Back Oneforthegutter
He was a very good third in the Ebor. Some previous winners of this race have come straight from the Ebor so that ticks a box. Betfair ambassador Ryan Moore's first time booking (he rides Regal Reality too) outlines the intention and connections' thoughts on their chances here. Slower ground will help today and he should have a huge chance.
Leg #3 - Haydock 15:35: Back Swingalong
Swingalong has put in some very good performances this year in deep races without getting that little bit of luck to get his head in front. He has to be seriously considered in this Betfair Sprint Cup field, with the consistent levels of performance lately, and he ran well here previously. He should go very close once more.
Leg #4 - Haydock 16:07: Back Luther
Short priced Godolphin favourite here but I really like Luther and what he's shown so far. Massive improvement from debut when second in a class 1 at Salisbury and this test on ground with a bit more give in it should actually suit further. Open to unlimited amounts of progression and with another positive step forward today he is up to taking this.
Now read Kevin Blake's Big Race Verdict: Inisherin set for Betfair Sprint Cup glory
Recommended bets
GET £50 IN FREE BETS MULTIPLES WHEN YOU SPEND £10 ON THE BETFAIR SPORTSBOOK
New customers only. Bet £10 on the Betfair Sportsbook at odds of min EVS (2.0) and receive £50 in FREE Bet Builders, Accumulators or Multiples to use on any sport. T&Cs apply.
Prices quoted in copy are correct at time of publication but liable to change.
Discover the latest articles
Most Read Stories
-
Horse Racing Tips and Predictions
Horse Racing Tips: Rhys Williams fancies 25/1 Grey at Newmarket
-
Horse Racing Tips and Predictions
Thursday Racing Tips: Cogitate and Dick the Newmarket dashers for 109/1 each-way double
-
Horse Racing Tips and Predictions
Thursday Racing Tips: Cogitate and Dick the Newmarket dashers for 109/1 each-way double
-
Horse Racing Tips and Predictions
Royal Ascot Day 5 Tips: Kevin Blake's trio of bets up to 8/1 for Saturday
-
Horse Racing Tips and Predictions
Royal Ascot 2025: Everything you need to know in our Ultimate Guide