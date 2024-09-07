Betfair Sprint Cup Day Lucky 15: Back Haydock Saturday 599/1 four-fold

Ryan Moore Superboost

Ryan Moore has a big chance of landing the Betfair Exchange Old Borough Cup (14:25 Haydock) today aboard the Ian Williams-trained Oneforthegutter, and the Betfair Sportsbook have decided to boost the price on the combination finishing in the top six from 8/151.53 to 1/12.00.

Following a fantastic run in last month's York Ebor Handicap, where the 5yo finished an excellent third, Oneforthegutter has now finished in the top six in every one of his last nine starts on turf, so the chances of him doing so again today have to be very high.

Listen to this week's Racing Only Bettor for more tips... Leg #1 - Haydock 13:15: Back Regal Reality

Although Regal Reality has not been getting his head in front of late, he has shown a return to form and some consistency that makes plenty of appeal. He's a five-time group 3 winner so a horse with plenty of ability and this smaller field should present an opportunity if he's able to perform as we've expected over the years.

Leg #2 - Haydock 14:25: Back Oneforthegutter

He was a very good third in the Ebor. Some previous winners of this race have come straight from the Ebor so that ticks a box. Betfair ambassador Ryan Moore's first time booking (he rides Regal Reality too) outlines the intention and connections' thoughts on their chances here. Slower ground will help today and he should have a huge chance.

Leg #3 - Haydock 15:35: Back Swingalong

Swingalong has put in some very good performances this year in deep races without getting that little bit of luck to get his head in front. He has to be seriously considered in this Betfair Sprint Cup field, with the consistent levels of performance lately, and he ran well here previously. He should go very close once more.

Leg #4 - Haydock 16:07: Back Luther