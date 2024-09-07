Saturday Racing Tips: Master Builder has more to offer say Timeform

Ryan Moore Superboost

Cicero's Gift has an excellent strike rate, winning four of his six starts, his only defeats coming in the St James's Palace Stakes at Royal Ascot last year, and in a conditions event over nine furlongs at Goodwood last time.

That run was too bad to be true, though, finishing well held and leaving the impression much firmer ground than previously didn't suit him. Therefore, it is best to judge him on his previous form which is bordering on very smart.

Cicero's Gift went a long way to showing why connections had aimed so high with him as a three-year-old, overcoming both top weight and a positional bias to make a winning return and handicap debut at Sandown in July. That performance suggests he is definitely a pattern-class performer and this looks an excellent opportunity for him to quickly get back on the up.

Recommended Bet Back Cicero's Gift in the 13:15 Haydock SBK 4/1

Master Builder shaped well behind a useful type on his debut at Windsor, and improved as expected to open his account in heavy ground at Salisbury next time, beating a subsequent three-time winner by a head and displaying a good attitude.

Given how that form has worked out, he looked potentially well treated on his handicap debut in the Melrose at York last time, attracting support at big odds and duly running a cracker to finish third.

That was a much improved performance, clearly relishing the step up to this trip, having to switch over a furlong out but finishing his race to good effect. The likely easier ground at Haydock will suit him well and he remains a horse to be positive about following a 3 lb rise - he carries the Horse In Focus Flag, while he also has the Timeform small 'p' attached to his rating.

Recommended Bet Back Master Builder in the 13:50 Haydock SBK 5/2

Shagraan was a pricey purchase for these connections - he was purchased for 125,000 guineas out of Clive Cox's yard - and he has acquitted himself well this season, only managing to win once, but barely putting a foot wrong in six starts for Mick Appleby.

He was well backed when deservedly getting his head in front at Goodwood two starts back, appreciating the return to the minimum trip and capping off what was an excellent Glorious Goodwood for his trainer.

Shagraan lost little in defeat in a typically-competitive handicap at York last time, running right up to his best, beaten under one and a half lengths, and the horse who finished half a length in front of him has gone and won since. That looks rock solid form and this race doesn't look as deep, so he's fancied to launch another bold bid.

Recommended Bet Back Shagraan in the 15:00 Haydock SBK 7/2

