Betfair Sprint Cup 2024: Katie Midwinter's shortlist for the Group 1 sprint at Haydock

Ryan Moore has a big chance of landing the Betfair Exchange Old Borough Cup (14:25 Haydock) today aboard the Ian Williams-trained Oneforthegutter, and the Betfair Sportsbook have decided to boost the price on the combination finishing in the top six from 8/151.53 to 1/12.00.

Following a fantastic run in last month's York Ebor Handicap, where the 5yo finished an excellent third, Oneforthegutter has now finished in the top six in every one of his last nine starts on turf, so the chances of him doing so again today have to be very high.

Four-year-old Showcasing filly Swingalong, out of 7f winner Pilates, was bred for speed and has been extremely rewarding for her connections during her three seasons to date, amassing over £680,000 in prize money.

Exceptionally consistent, the hardy sprinter has only failed to finish among the first four in two of her fourteen races, which is remarkable considering the quality of races she has been competing in. The only below par efforts she has produced were in the competitive Poule d'Essai des Pouliches at Longchamp, when failing to see out the mile, and on her seasonal reappearance when eighth in the Group Two Duke Of York in May.

Trained by Karl Burke, the talented filly won the Group Two Lowther Stakes as a juvenile, beating subsequent 1000 Guineas heroine Mawj, before finishing third in the Commonwealth Cup behind Shaquille and Little Big Bear, when 66/167.00, during her three-year-old campaign.

She finished fourth in this race last year, only narrowly behind third-placed Believing, ahead of Khaadem and Mill Stream, both Group One winners since, who were behind in fifth and sixth, and went on to finish fourth in the British Champions Sprint Stakes at Ascot, at odds of 25/126.00.

Second in both of her two most recent starts, when 14/115.00 in the Queen Elizabeth II Jubilee Stakes at Royal Ascot, and when a neck behind Mill Stream in the July Cup Stakes at Newmarket, at 22/123.00, she is used to outrunning her odds in big races.

Versatile in regards to the ground, she is a formidable filly who has been competitive at the track previously. Capable of going well again in the hands of William Buick, she is certainly one for the shortlist.

Fresh from a recent Group Three success in the Phoenix Sprint Stakes at the Curragh, Givemethebeatboys steps back up in grade for Jessica Harrington as he seeks a first Group One victory.

The three-year-old colt was bought for £1.1million prior to his participation in the Coventry Stakes at Royal Ascot as a juvenile, in which he finished fourth at odds of 7/18.00 under Frankie Dettori, a length-and-a-quarter behind winner River Tiber, with the talented Haatem a length behind in fifth. He had previously won the Group Three Marble Hill Stakes and went on to finish third in the Phoenix Stakes, when well held by the winner, Bucanero Fuerte, with Porta Fortuna in second.

He began his current campaign with a Listed victory at Navan before being narrowly beaten by Bucanero Fuerte in the Lacken Stakes at Naas, in which he was able to improve for his first outing of the season.

Well-backed into 4/15.00 from a double-figure price ahead of the Commonwealth Cup, it was expected he could possess the talent required to pose a threat to the favourite, and eventual winner, Inishering. However, Givemethebeatboys didn't look comfortable at any stage of the race at Royal Ascot, with something clearly amiss on the day as he was eased as the race developed.

It was worth forgiving that run as he had previously shown consistency, and hadn't been the type to put in a disappointing effort such as that. Although at times he had been beaten by better horses on the day as a juvenile, he hadn't failed to run his race on any occasion, and it was unusual for a horse who had shown such consistency.

He proved when last seen that his penultimate run was just a blip, when recording a quick time to land his second success of the season, beating Commonwealth Cup fourth Kind Of Blue.

If the ground remains on the sounder side on Saturday, Givemethebeatboys is worthy of serious consideration. He can be competitive at Group One level under Shane Foley, if the conditions are in his favour.

The experienced Spycatcher is bidding for a seventh career win on his 30th start in the Betfair Sprint Cup.

The dual Group Three winner is yet to land a Group One prize, but he has run well in defeat in the Prix Maurice de Gheest, only beaten by a short head at Deauville, and in the British Champions Sprint Stakes when third behind Art Power and Kinross.

The six-year-old has plenty of class and is a 6f specialist, capable of making the frame at this level on his day, as he has proven in the past. He'll likely enjoy a slight ease in conditions at this stage in his career and, on ratings and form, he is big price in comparison with some of his rivals.

On his seasonal reappearance in a Newmarket Group three in April, he finished a three-quarters of a length behind winner Washington Heights, with subsequent July Cup Stakes winner Mill Stream a short distance ahead in second.

Although he disappointed when sent off as the 4/15.00 joint-favourite at York on his following start, he was able to bounce back to some form when only a length-and-a-half behind Shouldvebeenaring in a Deauville Group Three which preceded his recent victory.

Rated 111, he has enough class and speed to win on a going day, and holds strong each-way claims at the least.

He represents value at odds of 18/119.00, with in-form Ryan Moore in the saddle for Karl Burke, and is available at 9/43.25 to place in the first five.

Betfair Sprint Cup Verdict

From the three horses on my shortlist Jessica Harrington's Givemethebeatboys gets the nod as the one I am most strong on.

Conditions are perfect for the Irish raider and heading into the race off the back of his solid winning run at the Curragh when last seen, he can build on that once more stepping back into Group 1 company.

He has already come for money in the market and at 9/110.00 he still rates at a value each way selection with the four places on offer with the Betfair Sportsbook.

