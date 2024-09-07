Ryan Moore Haydock Saturday Rides: Any rain would help Spycatcher in Betfair Sprint Cup

Ryan Moore has four rides on the Betfair Sprint Cup card

1m6f at Haydock should suit oneforthegutter

Spycatcher would like some rain in the Group 1

Get your Completely Free Bet on racing multiples for Haydock's Sprint Cup meeting

A 9-year-old now and can be slowly away but he broke on terms when third in the Rose Of Lancaster over an extended 10f at the track last month and he showed that he can still hold his own in these G3's. He has always enjoyed good fast ground so any rain wouldn't be in his favour. Look, he's an open book at this stage of his career but will give his usual honest running.

Has been very consistent since winning at Beverley in June, in first time blinkers - winning 4 and runner up on a couple of occasions - and as a result, has gone up 29lbs in the handicap. He went back to Beverley for his most recent run and was a good second to a smart horse of Marcus Tregoning, Quietness, in the Silver Cup. Back into his own age group here and stepping up to 1m6f for the first time he should go well.

He ran well in the Ebor when third to Magical Zoe and that was another step in the right direction for the 5-year-old. It's my first time riding him, but he has shown a decent level of form this season without winning. A rating of 90 got him into the Ebor this year and it looked like he didn't quite get home at York, so a drop back to 1m6f here should suit here.

His two most recent runs have been in Deauville - the same track where he just failed to win the G1 Maurice de Gheest last season - and landed a G3 there on the most recent occasion. There is currently no standout horse in this division, and he deserves to take his chance here. It looks a wide-open G1 and any rain would be a help to this lad.

Timeform Verdict

Oneforthegutter - 14:25 Haydock

Ryan Moore hasn't any 'standout' rides at Haydock on Saturday but we feel he has a very good chance aboard Oneforthegutter in the Old Borough Cup.

He was a two-time winner last season, his last win coming from a mark of 87 at Southwell, and he has shaped particularly well in defeat so far this year, running a cracker to finish third in the Ebor at York last time. That was the second time this year he's been placed in a top handicap and, given the winner was some way ahead of the handicapper and he was only a neck behind the second, he appeals as still being well treated from just 1lb higher.

This will be just his third ride for Ian Williams this season, which catches the eye somewhat, and Oneforthegutter remains relatively unexposed at this trip.