ITV Racing Tips: Mark Milligan targeting a trio on Betfair Sprint Cup day

Ryan Moore has a big chance of landing the Betfair Exchange Old Borough Cup (14:25 Haydock) today aboard the Ian Williams-trained Oneforthegutter, and the Betfair Sportsbook have decided to boost the price on the combination finishing in the top six from 8/151.53 to 1/12.00.

Following a fantastic run in last month's York Ebor Handicap, where the 5yo finished an excellent third, Oneforthegutter has now finished in the top six in every one of his last nine starts on turf, so the chances of him doing so again today have to be very high.

It's Betfair Sprint Cup day at Haydock and I'm hoping we can get the afternoon off to a flyer by backing the progressive Master Builder in the 1m6f Betfair Plays Different Handicap.

David Menuisier's grey gelding only has four starts under his belt, and he ran an absolute cracker when third in the Melrose at York last time, finishing third having been forced to switch for a run over a furlong from home.

While nothing else has subsequently run from that race, the Melrose is nearly always strong three-year-old handicap form and I've got no reason to suspect this year's renewal will prove any different.

Master Builder has been raised only three pounds by the handicapper for that excellent effort and he could well prove to be much better than that mark in time.

Of the opposition, Contacto and Hutchence are the pair to fear most.

Both come into the race in fine form, though whether they've got quite as much latent potential from their marks as Master Builder remains to be seen.

As you'd expect for such a valuable handicap, the 1m6f Betfair Exchange Old Borough Cup has a really open look to it and chances can be given to plenty of the 15-strong field.

David Menuisier has another strong contender in the shape of Waxing Gibbous, who shaped well in defeat over shorter last time and looks sure to benefit from tackling this sort of trip for the first time.

However, it's another filly at a bigger price who catches my eye.

The ex-French-trained Caliyza was bought from the Aga Khan for a pretty penny at the back-end of last season and it looks highly significant that new trainer John McConnell has decided to target this big pot for her stable debut.

She was twice a winner in her native country last season, including in a handicap at Compiegne that has turned out to be strong form.

The handicapper could well have taken a chance by letting her in off a mark of just 91 for her first assignment on this side of the channel and she's an enticing each-way selection at 20/121.00 on the Sportsbook.

It says plenty about the regard that she was held in by previous connections that she tackled a Group 3 on her final start in France and she starts life off at the right end of the handicap for her new yard.

It's probably fair to say the sprint division lacks a standout performer, but the three-year-old Inisherin looked like the star we've been waiting for when taking the Commonwealth Cup at Royal Ascot back in June.

However, he disappointed when sent off a hot favourite for Newmarket's July Cup, struggling to land a really telling blow and finishing only fifth.

In what looks an open renewal of the Betfair Sprint Cup, I'm more than happy to give him another chance, particularly now he's set to go off a more enticing price.

I suspect Inisherin just doesn't find the undulations of the two Newmarket tracks to his liking having hung both times he's run there this season, firstly in the 2000 Guineas and then in the aforementioned July Cup last time.

It's also worth noting that he was wildly impressive over this C&D in May, taking the Group 2 Sandy Lane Stakes in convincing fashion.

The return to this track could well be the key to getting the selection back to the horse he promised to be prior to his July Cup disappointment, and the 7/24.50 currently available on the Sportsbook makes plenty of appeal.

I retain plenty of faith in one who could still prove to be the star of the season in the sprinting ranks.