- Trainer: Iain Jardine
- Jockey: Paul Mulrennan
- Age: 4
- Weight: 9st 7lbs
- OR: 57
Horse Racing Tips: Timeform's best three bets from Ayr and Market Rasen on Monday
Timeform pick out their best back, lay and stats-based bets at Ayr and Market Rasen on Monday...
"...rounded off last season with a good string of efforts over seven furlongs..."
Timeform on Jack Randall
Jack Randall shaped well on his first outing for Iain Jardine when fifth at Musselburgh on his reappearance last month, the mile trip probably a little further than ideal as he found no extra inside the final half-furlong. He rounded off last season with a good string of efforts over seven furlongs, so the return to that trip should show him to better effect here, and he is a confident selection to open his account for his new yard now sporting first-time cheekpieces.
|Date
|Course/Class
|Pos
|Type
|Dist.
|Gng.
|HDGR
|WGT
|Jockey
|BSP
|30/06/20
|Musselburgh
|5/10
|Flat
|1m 2y
|Good
|9st 7lbs
|Paul Mulrennan
|4.74
|18/10/19
|Newcastle
|3/14
|Flat
|7f 14y
|Slow
|9st 3lbs
|Duran Fentiman
|12.5
|27/08/19
|Musselburgh
|2/11
|Flat
|7f 33y
|Good
|9st 5lbs
|Duran Fentiman
|4.2
|08/08/19
|Haydock Park
|1/8
|Flat
|6f 212y
|Gd/frm
|8st 3lbs
|Duran Fentiman
|6.8
|27/06/19
|Leicester
|7/11
|Flat
|6f
|Good
|8st 6lbs
|Rachel Richardson
|13.27
|30/05/19
|Carlisle
|10/13
|Flat
|1m 1f
|Heavy
|9st 3lbs
|David Allan
|3.71
|28/04/19
|Wetherby
|4/11
|Flat
|1m
|Good
|9st 3lbs
|David Allan
|10.64
|08/04/19
|Redcar
|9/13
|Flat
|7f
|Good
|9st 0lbs
|David Allan
|175.96
|06/11/18
|Redcar
|12/15
|Flat
|7f
|Gd/sft
|9st 2lbs
|Rachel Richardson
|587.03
|12/10/18
|York
|10/16
|Flat
|7f 192y
|Good
|9st 0lbs
|David Allan
|176.61
Lay
Pour Me A Drink - 16:20 Ayr
Pour Me A Drink put his Newcastle disappointment behind him when bouncing back to winning ways over this course and distance recently, though he did have the run of the race on that occasion, afforded something of a freebie in front and never looking like being caught with none of the next three home being seen to best effect. He is up 6 lb for that success and may find that a stumbling block as he bids to follow up, so he is probably best avoided.
11/2 and tongue strap on for 1st time, career best when winning 9-runner handicap at this C&D (good to soft) 14 days ago by 2¼ lengths from Glasses Up, having run of race.
|Date
|Course/Class
|Pos
|Type
|Dist.
|Gng.
|HDGR
|WGT
|Jockey
|BSP
|06/07/20
|Ayr
|1/9
|Flat
|1m 2f
|Gd/sft
|z
|9st 7lbs
|Joe Fanning
|7.59
|06/06/20
|Newcastle
|9/10
|Flat
|1m 2f 42y
|Slow
|H
|9st 7lbs
|Joe Fanning
|9.82
|09/01/20
|Catterick Bridge
|-/8
|Hurdle
|1m 7f 156y
|Soft
|10st 12lbs
|Brian Hughes
|5.03
|08/10/19
|Leicester
|4/8
|Flat
|1m 3f 179y
|Heavy
|9st 7lbs
|Adam Kirby
|3.4
|20/09/19
|Newbury
|2/11
|Flat
|1m 2f
|Gd/frm
|8st 13lbs
|Hector Crouch
|5.2
|07/09/19
|Kempton Park
|6/11
|Flat
|1m 2f 219y
|Std
|9st 6lbs
|Hector Crouch
|3.7
|17/08/19
|Newbury
|5/8
|Flat
|1m 2f
|Soft
|9st 2lbs
|Adam Kirby
|4.5
|15/06/19
|Sandown Park
|2/6
|Flat
|1m 1f
|Gd/sft
|8st 11lbs
|Tom Marquand
|5.76
|30/05/19
|Sandown Park
|5/6
|Flat
|1m 1f 209y
|Gd/frm
|8st 11lbs
|Hector Crouch
|4.7
|27/04/19
|Haydock Park
|1/15
|Flat
|1m 37y
|Soft
|9st 7lbs
|P. J. McDonald
|5.2
|13/04/19
|Newbury
|4/12
|Flat
|1m
|Soft
|9st 5lbs
|Adam Kirby
|16
|24/11/18
|Wolverhampton
|3/13
|Flat
|1m 142y
|Std
|9st 2lbs
|Adam Kirby
|3.95
|16/10/18
|Leicester
|5/10
|Flat
|1m 53y
|Gd/sft
|9st 2lbs
|Adam Kirby
|32.66
Smart Stat
Jimmy Rabbitte - 14:10 Market Rasen
£19.98 - Dr Richard Newland's profit to a £1 level stake with hurdlers running in first time headgear
Jimmy Rabbitte returned from an absence with a creditable fifth at Uttoxeter earlier this month, an effort that represented a return to form for Dr Richard Newland's charge. He should come on plenty for that run, an advantage that many in this field do not have, and with the application of first-time cheekpieces possible able to bring about further improvement, he looks to hold leading claims in this race.
Ran a creditable race at Uttoxeter after an absence earlier this month. There is every chance that run and the application of first time cheekpieces brings out the required improvement.
|Date
|Course/Class
|Pos
|Type
|Dist.
|Gng.
|HDGR
|WGT
|Jockey
|BSP
|06/07/20
|Uttoxeter
|5/9
|Hurdle
|2m 7f 70y
|Good
|11st 0lbs
|Sam Twiston-Davies
|9.53
|16/09/19
|Worcester
|8/9
|Hurdle
|2m 7f
|Good
|11st 12lbs
|Sam Twiston-Davies
|5.09
|01/09/19
|Worcester
|2/5
|Hurdle
|2m 4f
|Good
|11st 0lbs
|Sam Twiston-Davies
|3.1
|14/08/19
|Newton Abbot
|5/6
|Hurdle
|2m 5f 122y
|Soft
|H
|11st 4lbs
|Sam Twiston-Davies
|2.1
|18/07/19
|Ffos Las
|1/6
|Hurdle
|2m 4f
|Gd/frm
|H
|10st 5lbs
|Sam Twiston-Davies
|2.85
|07/07/19
|Market Rasen
|2/5
|Hurdle
|2m 148y
|Good
|H
|11st 10lbs
|Miss Lilly Pinchin
|1.78
|25/06/19
|Newton Abbot
|3/11
|Hurdle
|2m 167y
|Good
|H
|11st 12lbs
|Miss Lilly Pinchin
|5.52
|17/02/19
|Market Rasen
|4/11
|Hurdle
|2m 148y
|Good
|11st 0lbs
|Charlie Hammond
|4.33
|10/01/19
|Catterick Bridge
|1/4
|Hurdle
|2m 3f 66y
|Good
|H
|11st 0lbs
|Sam Twiston-Davies
|1.31
|30/12/18
|Taunton
|1/17
|Hurdle
|2m 3f 1y
|Gd/sft
|H
|11st 5lbs
|Charlie Hammond
|2.56
|12/11/18
|Thurles
|1/7
|Hurdle
|2m
|Good
|H
|11st 12lbs
|Denis O'Regan
|11.72
|06/11/18
|Fairyhouse
|5/14
|Hurdle
|2m
|Good
|H
|11st 5lbs
|Denis O'Regan
|174.67
|29/10/18
|Wexford
|-/12
|Hurdle
|2m 4f
|Gd/sft
|H
|11st 12lbs
|K. Brogan
|46
|20/03/18
|Clonmel
|7/8
|Hurdle
|2m
|Heavy
|11st 8lbs
|R. C. Colgan
|348.99
|31/01/18
|Down Royal
|15/20
|Hurdle
|2m
|Heavy
|H
|11st 2lbs
|R. C. Colgan
|299.18
|17/12/17
|Navan
|11/17
|Hurdle
|2m
|Heavy
|11st 9lbs
|P. E. Corbett
|1000
On Betting.Betfair – Betslip
You can bet without leaving Betting.Betfair with our on-site betslip for Exchange markets. You'll see the Exchange back and lay prices at the end of articles - simply login and place your bets as you would do on the main Exchange site.
Recommended bets
Back - Jack Randall – 15:20 Ayr
Lay - Pour Me A Drink – 16:20 Ayr
Smart Stat - Jimmy Rabbitte – 14:10 Market Rasen
Want to know how these tips get on? You can find today's horse racing results on the Timeform website.
MrktR 20th Jul (2m7f Hcap Hrd)Show Hide
Monday 20 July, 2.10pm
|Back
|Lay
|Western Rules
|Jimmy Rabbitte
|Craigmor
|Demi Sang
|Eureu du Boulay
|Lungarno Palace
|Putting Green
|Whatthebutlersaw
Ayr 20th Jul (7f Hcap)Show Hide
Monday 20 July, 3.20pm
|Back
|Lay
|Lagenda
|Jack Randall
|Aliento
|Hachert
|Jessie Allan
|Anna Maria
|Swinging Eddie
|Vivacious Spirit
|Quercus
|Robben Rainbow
|Exchequer
|Requintos Rose
Ayr 20th Jul (1m2f Hcap)Show Hide
Monday 20 July, 4.20pm
|Back
|Lay
|Thai Terrier
|Pour Me A Drink
|Returnofthemac
|Time Voyage
|Glasses Up
|Out Of Breath
|Regal Mirage
|Sister Midnight
First run for new yard when creditable fifth of 10 in handicap at Musselburgh (8f, good) 20 days ago. Should appreciate this shorter trip and is a big player. Cheekpieces on first time.