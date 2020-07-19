Horse Racing Tips: Timeform's best three bets from Ayr and Market Rasen on Monday

Back

Jack Randall - 15:20 Ayr

Jack Randall shaped well on his first outing for Iain Jardine when fifth at Musselburgh on his reappearance last month, the mile trip probably a little further than ideal as he found no extra inside the final half-furlong. He rounded off last season with a good string of efforts over seven furlongs, so the return to that trip should show him to better effect here, and he is a confident selection to open his account for his new yard now sporting first-time cheekpieces.

No. 3 (6) Jack Randall SBK 7/2 EXC 4.9 Trainer: Iain Jardine

Jockey: Paul Mulrennan

Age: 4

Weight: 9st 7lbs

OR: 57 Form: 9407123-5

Scroll for more info Date Course/Class Pos Type Dist. Gng. HDGR WGT Jockey BSP 30/06/20 Musselburgh 5/10 Flat 1m 2y Good 9st 7lbs Paul Mulrennan 4.74 18/10/19 Newcastle 3/14 Flat 7f 14y Slow 9st 3lbs Duran Fentiman 12.5 27/08/19 Musselburgh 2/11 Flat 7f 33y Good 9st 5lbs Duran Fentiman 4.2 08/08/19 Haydock Park 1/8 Flat 6f 212y Gd/frm 8st 3lbs Duran Fentiman 6.8 27/06/19 Leicester 7/11 Flat 6f Good 8st 6lbs Rachel Richardson 13.27 30/05/19 Carlisle 10/13 Flat 1m 1f Heavy 9st 3lbs David Allan 3.71 28/04/19 Wetherby 4/11 Flat 1m Good 9st 3lbs David Allan 10.64 08/04/19 Redcar 9/13 Flat 7f Good 9st 0lbs David Allan 175.96 06/11/18 Redcar 12/15 Flat 7f Gd/sft 9st 2lbs Rachel Richardson 587.03 12/10/18 York 10/16 Flat 7f 192y Good 9st 0lbs David Allan 176.61

Pour Me A Drink - 16:20 Ayr

Pour Me A Drink put his Newcastle disappointment behind him when bouncing back to winning ways over this course and distance recently, though he did have the run of the race on that occasion, afforded something of a freebie in front and never looking like being caught with none of the next three home being seen to best effect. He is up 6 lb for that success and may find that a stumbling block as he bids to follow up, so he is probably best avoided.

No. 1 (1) Pour Me A Drink SBK 11/4 EXC 4.8 Trainer: Keith Dalgleish

Jockey: Callum Rodriguez

Age: 4

Weight: 10st 6lbs

OR: 86 Form: 525624-91

Scroll for more info Date Course/Class Pos Type Dist. Gng. HDGR WGT Jockey BSP 06/07/20 Ayr 1/9 Flat 1m 2f Gd/sft z 9st 7lbs Joe Fanning 7.59 06/06/20 Newcastle 9/10 Flat 1m 2f 42y Slow H 9st 7lbs Joe Fanning 9.82 09/01/20 Catterick Bridge -/8 Hurdle 1m 7f 156y Soft 10st 12lbs Brian Hughes 5.03 08/10/19 Leicester 4/8 Flat 1m 3f 179y Heavy 9st 7lbs Adam Kirby 3.4 20/09/19 Newbury 2/11 Flat 1m 2f Gd/frm 8st 13lbs Hector Crouch 5.2 07/09/19 Kempton Park 6/11 Flat 1m 2f 219y Std 9st 6lbs Hector Crouch 3.7 17/08/19 Newbury 5/8 Flat 1m 2f Soft 9st 2lbs Adam Kirby 4.5 15/06/19 Sandown Park 2/6 Flat 1m 1f Gd/sft 8st 11lbs Tom Marquand 5.76 30/05/19 Sandown Park 5/6 Flat 1m 1f 209y Gd/frm 8st 11lbs Hector Crouch 4.7 27/04/19 Haydock Park 1/15 Flat 1m 37y Soft 9st 7lbs P. J. McDonald 5.2 13/04/19 Newbury 4/12 Flat 1m Soft 9st 5lbs Adam Kirby 16 24/11/18 Wolverhampton 3/13 Flat 1m 142y Std 9st 2lbs Adam Kirby 3.95 16/10/18 Leicester 5/10 Flat 1m 53y Gd/sft 9st 2lbs Adam Kirby 32.66

Smart Stat

Jimmy Rabbitte - 14:10 Market Rasen

£19.98 - Dr Richard Newland's profit to a £1 level stake with hurdlers running in first time headgear

Jimmy Rabbitte returned from an absence with a creditable fifth at Uttoxeter earlier this month, an effort that represented a return to form for Dr Richard Newland's charge. He should come on plenty for that run, an advantage that many in this field do not have, and with the application of first-time cheekpieces possible able to bring about further improvement, he looks to hold leading claims in this race.

No. 6 Jimmy Rabbitte (Ire) SBK 7/2 EXC 4.9 Trainer: Dr Richard Newland

Jockey: Sam Twiston-Davies

Age: 7

Weight: 11st 6lbs

OR: 119 Form: 4/321528-5