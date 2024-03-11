Cheltenham Festival Day 1 Cheat Sheet: Tipster naps and ambassador insight for Tuesday

Paul Nicholls and Rachael Blackmore Day 1 runners

Day 1 Cheltenham Festival tips from Tony Calvin, Daryl Carter, Kevin Blake and more

Betfair tipsters recommend their best bets while our ambassadors provide exclusive insight for day 1 of the 2024 Cheltenham Festival.

No. 8 Mystical Power (Ire) SBK 10/3 EXC 4.8 Trainer: W. P. Mullins, Ireland

Jockey: M. P. Walsh

Age: 5

Weight: 11st 7lbs

OR: -

"The one I have come down on after much deliberation is the Willie Mullins-trained Mystical Power. The five-year-old has been the subject of major attention from the outset of his life being the first foal out of the legendary Annie Power and by Galileo.

"However, it seems that his homework has never quite matched up to his pedigree, as he began his career in a bumper at Ballinrobe last May and made his hurdling debut when winning at the Galway Festival the following July. He had to overcome a bit of bother to win at Galway, as he got shuffled back in the middle part of the race and had to bump his way into the clear to launch his challenge, but he ultimately ran out the impressive winner."

No. 10 Quilixios SBK 7/1 EXC 8.6 Trainer: Henry de Bromhead, Ireland

Jockey: Rachael Blackmore

Age: 7

Weight: 11st 7lbs

OR: -

"I'm really looking forward to riding Quilixios in the Arkle. We were very happy with his run at Naas last time, dropped back down to two miles. His jumping was good and he won well.

"This is a very competitive Arkle, but Quilixios is a Triumph Hurdle winner, he has a touch of class and he won his only race at the track. I think that he can run a really big race."

No. 17 Chianti Classico (Ire) SBK 8/1 EXC 9 Trainer: Kim Bailey

Jockey: David Bass

Age: 7

Weight: 11st 4lbs

OR: 143

"A typically competitive renewal but I do think Chianti Classico will go close. Trainer Kim Bailey believes this horse has the potential to be well handicapped and I agree.

"He has won six of his 10 career starts under rules. He did struggle in last year's Albert Bartlett but hopefully that big field experience will stand to him. Last time out in Sandown the horse tried to concede 8lbs to course specialist Flegmatik. He failed to do it granted but going down narrowly to that horse under his optimum conditions rates strong form.

"Chianti Classico has obvious scope to be better than his mark. His jumping technique looks solid and should hold up in this bigger field."

15:30 Cheltenham - Andy Robson: State Man to gain Champion Hurdle crown

No. 6 State Man (Fr) SBK 4/11 EXC 1.36 Trainer: W. P. Mullins, Ireland

Jockey: P. Townend

Age: 7

Weight: 11st 10lbs

OR: -

"State Man does not need much of an introduction. He picked up his 8th Grade One victory at the Dublin Racing Festival by winning the Irish Champion hurdle, making it three Grade 1 wins this season. Apart from falling on his debut for Willie Mullins he generally jumps well and the only time he has experienced defeat in the past two seasons is when he chased home Constitution Hill in this race in 2023.

"With that horse out of the race this year it looks to be a formality for the Irish superstar. He can gain a Champion Hurdle crown in style and although there are many saying this is not the race it could have been had Nicky Henderson's charge been fit, it is still one with a top-class horse that deserves his day at the top of the 2-mile hurdle ranks."

No. 9 Telmesomethinggirl (Ire) SBK 12/1 EXC 22 Trainer: Henry de Bromhead, Ireland

Jockey: Rachael Blackmore

Age: 9

Weight: 11st 5lbs

OR: -

"This is very competitive again, Lossiemouth is last year's Triumph Hurdle winner and she looked impressive at Cheltenham on her return this season, but Telmesomethinggirl goes there with a live chance.

"She won the Mares' Novices' Hurdle at Cheltenham in 2021 and she was unlucky to be brought down at the second last flight in the Mares' Hurdle the following year when she was travelling well.

"She was chasing last season, but she has improved with each of her runs this season back over hurdles. She ran really well last time in the Grade 3 Limestone Lad Hurdle at Naas, and I hope that she can run a big race."

No. 1 Liari (Fr) SBK 7/1 EXC 10.5 Trainer: Paul Nicholls

Jockey: Harry Cobden

Age: 4

Weight: 11st 12lbs

OR: 134

Paul said: "He is progressive and unbeaten in three starts over hurdles since joining us. He's done everything right so far and has an entry in the Triumph Hurdle on Friday but runs instead in this handicap off a mark of 134."

The Timeform verdict: "Liari, a winner on the Flat in France for Jean-Claude Rouget, has made the perfect start for Nicholls, winning all three outings over hurdles and improving his Timeform rating on each occasion. He scored with the minimum of fuss in the listed Scottish Triumph Hurdle at Musselburgh last month, looking like a smart prospect.

"He figures towards the head of Timeform's ratings for the Boodles, which are topped by Lark In The Mornin, and he remains open to further improvement."

No. 21 Latin Verse SBK 14/1 EXC 16.5 Trainer: Syd Hosie

Jockey: Harry Reed

Age: 4

Weight: 10st 12lbs

OR: 120

"Latin Verse hasn't utilised bushels as he won by 19 lengths at Ludlow last time, but at least the handicapper appreciated the honesty and only put him up 10lb.

"Given the manner of his success (colleague Dan Barber was on Racing TV duty that day and he was very taken by the manner in which he finished his race off on a day where everything else finished legless on bad ground) and the winning time, the assessor could have been harsher, for sure.

"This is a horse who was rated 82 on the Flat at his peak when trained by Ralph Beckett (Timeform had him nearer 90, apparently) so even his revised mark of 120 could be exploitable."

No. 1 Corbetts Cross (Ire) SBK 7/4 EXC 3.3 Trainer: Emmet Mullins, Ireland

Jockey: Mr D. O'Connor

Age: 7

Weight: 11st 7lbs

OR: -

"Corbetts Cross gets the fitting of the first-time hood, which is positive and gives him every chance to settle before and during the race. He is by far the classiest horse in the contest and travelled all over Embassy Gardens last year in the Albert Bartlett. He jumps perfectly fine when asked - watch his jumping down the back at Leopardstown - and these Cheltenham fences are more relaxed than some in Ireland.

"He is bred to stay well, as evidenced by his strong finishing effort in the Neville Hotel Novices Chase behind Grangeclare West. He makes stacks of appeal against these rivals, and Derek O'Connor is an excellent pilot.

"I can't believe he is the same price as the Willie Mullins horse whose latest performance is very much over-egged, and he tends to fold when off the bridle."

