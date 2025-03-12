Cheltenham Tips: Daryl Carter goes for a winning Wednesday with a 20/1 selection and his NAP of the week

Cheltenham Day 2 Superboost

Recommended Bet Back Ballyburn to win the 14:00 Cheltenham - Was 8/13 SBK 6/4

The market has this entirely wrong. The New Lion has done nothing to suggest he can be the 150-plus horse that it takes to win this contest, and he hasn't even clocked a faster sectional or higher MPH speed than the envisaged "slower horse" Final Demand - 7/42.75 on the Betfair Sportsbook - who is talked off as a stayer.

Therefore, I must get involved with Final Demand and lay The New Lion for two places. Final Demand was ever so impressive at the DRF and is one of two horses in the novice hurdle division that have broken the 150 rating bar I set. Final Demand devoured his opposition at Leopardstown and clocked quicker from the back of the last than any other horse on the card, including the Juvenile hurdlers, who had gone a much slower circuit time. That marked him down as a very useful prospect.

He is faster than many give him credit, and he is a powerful horse who should relish this being an end-to-end gallop. Many of these horses won't want this to turn into a dash, so we should have a true test at the trip, and the Willie Mullins horse, who is held in high regard, should take plenty of stopping. He is excellent value on what he has achieved and can get the better of The Yellow Clay, who is expected to follow him home.

Recommended Bet 13:20 Cheltenham - Back Final Demand SBK 7/4

Ballyburn - 1/12.00 on the Betfair Sportsbook - has been less popular simply because of his defeat to the outstanding Sir Gino over a trip too short. Last year's Turners Novice Hurdle winner over 2m5f was spoken of as a future Gold Cup prospect, and that's precisely what he is. He is the horse in this field that will be running in a Gold Cup next year, and he is entirely unexposed over stamina trips.

There is no doubt about his stamina; the drying ground also benefits him. He is the class act, the only horse in the field to reach a rating worthy of the Grade 1 status of this race, and he has plenty more to offer yet.

If the National Hunt Chase conditions hadn't been changed, Dancing City would be in along with Stellar Story. Better Days Ahead's 2024 Martin Pipe hasn't worked out as well as one would like, and the sheer fact that he ran in a handicap instead of a Grade 1 last year is enough to put me off.

Gorgeous Tom could influence this and follow the selection home, but Ballyburn is the best bet of the week and any bigger than EVENS, and he would rate an even stronger point staked selection.

*Ballyburn was advised on the Cheltenham Focus Column at 5/16.00 and 7/24.50.

Recommended Bet 14:00 Cheltenham - Back Ballyburn SBK 1/1

Be Aware - 4/15.00 on the Betfair Sportsbook - has been kept fresh for this assignment, and there is little doubt he is a well-handicapped horse when putting it all together, and today is his big day.

The excellent second to Burdett Road in the Greatwood Hurdle is a substantial piece of form, with the winner now rated 17lb higher, and the selection didn't have the race run to suit coming from well off the gallop to power home for second. Just seven pounds higher, he must be a well-treated horse, and the move up to 2m5f for the second time in his career is an avenue for further improvement.

The yard has won this for the past two years, so he knows what it takes and rates a confident handicap bet.

There are lots in here you can make cases for, including Classic King and an array of Irish runners headed by Comfort Zone. Still, Be Aware is a horse I have liked for this since the Greatwood, and he gets the vote.

*Be Aware was advised at 14/115.00 on the Cheltenham Focus Column.

Recommended Bet 14:40 Cheltenham - Back Be Aware SBK 4/1

I expect to get around EVENS on Jonbon before the off, and that will look like a remarkable price once he crosses the line pulling a cart. He is by far the best horse in this field on all known figures and comes into the race on the back of a career-best effort. Now is his time to gain a well-deserved Cheltenham Festival victory.

Ignore the list of odds-on favourites beaten in this race; none of them were Jonbon, and he has clear excuses for his defeats at this venue. Nico de Boinville is 7/7 when riding him, and it is the fastest horse in the field. He makes stacks of appeal over Marine Nationale, who couldn't lay a glove on Solness - a horse Jonbon has already kicked out of the way - last time.

Jonbon - like Gaelic Warrior last year - has optimal ground conditions and is by far the best horse in the race, so don't get caught up in nonsensical statistics.

Look for EVEN money on Jonbon.

Recommended Bet 16:00 Cheltenham - Back Jonbon EXC BSP

There's no reason why Unexpected Party - 11/26.50 on the Betfair Sportsbook - can't land this race for the second year running, given that he has been targeted at this contest since his victory last year.

He has been catching the eye down the field in handicaps this season and no more than last time when second at Windsor to Matata when given a sympathetic ride. He may be six pounds higher this time, but there's little doubt today is the day he will put it all in and go from the front.

He has an excellent chance of scoring again in a weak renewal.

Recommended Bet 16:40 Cheltenham - Back Unexpected Party SBK 11/2

If there is going to be one to upset the favourite, then Dancing On My Own - 20/121.00 on the Betfair Sportsbook - at a hefty price could be the answer. He has been laid out for this all year and kept fresh, and he has produced some excellent performances at Cheltenham in the past.

His is another with one day in mind, and today, he is likely to charge from the front and put in a bold showing. He might lack the gear of Unexpected Party at the finish, but he rates a solid each-way candidate.

Recommended Bet 16:40 Cheltenham - Back Dancing On My Own SBK 20/1

This is competitive, but Kalypso'schance - 11/26.50 on the Betfair Sportsbook - has a bit of wow factor, and he can continue his unbeaten run and land this contest to follow in the footsteps of the smart Gordon Elliott runners before him.

He was fast at Punchestown on his debut when scoring by 15 lengths and picked up from a steady gallop smartly at Navan to land a listed event. He has much scope for improvement, and his point-to-point victory by 13 lengths is very strong.

He rates a brilliant prospect and will relish a sounder surface, so there's lots to like.

The other I will back in the race is Paul Nicholls's No Drama This End, who looked very good at Warwick and should be given some respect.