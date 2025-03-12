Cheltenham Day 2 Tips: Katie Midwinter's best bets for Wednesday at Cheltenham includes 40/1 Coral Cup pick

Cheltenham Day 2 Superboost

Point winner Ballyburn steps up in trip over this extended three miles having beaten Croke Park by five-lengths in Grade One company at the Dublin Racing Festival when last seen.

The talented gelding had previously finished second to Sir Gino in the Wayward Lad Novices' Chase at Kempton, far from disgraced when pulling clear of subsequent Grade Two winner Rubaud, who was a late faller, but unable to pose a threat to the exceptional winner.

Having won at the Festival as a novice hurdler last year over the intermediate distance, and considering his only defeat prior to this season was over two miles when beaten by Firefox in a Fairyhouse maiden, a longer trip is required to see Ballyburn to best effect.

Bred to stay, this step up should suit on pedigree and on the form he has shown to date, as he has appeared to have plenty left in reserve over a slightly shorter distance.

Officially rated 160 over fences currently, having been rated as high as 163 over hurdles, the best should be yet to come as a chaser from Ballyburn, who has shown a high level of ability to date over obstacles as well as in bumpers, particularly when beating reopposing rival Dancing City by six-lengths at Punchestown a couple of years ago.

The pair meet in completely different circumstances here, but Ballyburn's form is superior, he's 8lb clear on ratings and, although Dancing City demands respect and has improved plenty for chasing, the favourite should prove himself as the best in this division of novice chasers.

Recommended Bet Back Ballyburn in 14:00 Cheltenham SBK 1/1

Despite being given a significant rise by the handicap for his runaway success in Listed company at Leopardstown over the Festive period, Al Gasparo could be capable of showing further progression and, therefore, may be worth keeping on side in this competitive contest.

The Gavin Cromwell-trained six-year-old makes only his third appearance in handicap company, now 12lb higher than when recording his latest success in which Conor Stone-Walsh claimed 5lb in the saddle. Whilst he faces a much stiffer task at the weights this time around, he remains unexposed and has the ability to be competitive.

Although the son of Al Namix, who was purchased for €80,000 a couple of years ago, was able to win a point at Loughrea, he appeared to lack the stamina to compete over three miles at Cheltenham when seen here on his penultimate start in October. Well backed that day under Danny Mullins, Al Gasparo was sent off as 9/25.50 co-favourite, but finished down the field, failing to make any impression. He had previously finished second to Mirazur West, when trained by Dermot McLoughlin, before placing behind Touch Me Not in a Tramore maiden, beaten only four-lengths when the 5/61.84 favourite.

At Killarney on his following start, Al Gasparo was able to inflict a twenty-four-length defeat upon Irish Panther, who has since boosted the form with two excellent placed efforts in handicap company, including when a length-and-a-quarter behind McLaurey in a Leopardstown Listed contest.

Al Gasparo finished third to useful mare Letterston Lily at Worcester, before beating Knockeen pair Lieber Nicc and four-timer seeking Chutzpal on his return to Killarney. He had shown enough form to suggest he could be competitive when heading down the handicap route, and that has proven to be the case.

For a top yard who could enjoy a successful week at Prestbury Park, Al Gasparo is one to consider from an each-way angle in this field, as he's unexposed, progressive and capable of showing further improvement.

Recommended Bet Back Al Gasparo E/W in 14:40 Cheltenham SBK 10/1

Certainly a long shot but by no means a forlorn hope, the lesser-known Lossiemouth warrants a second glance in this contest.

Trained by Polly Gundry, the ten-year-old has proven he retains some ability since returning from a length absence this season, and a mark of 133 could prove lenient as he drops back in trip having run solely over around three miles in his trio of starts this term.

Lossiemouth spent a period of 1066 off track from 2021 to 2024, having shaped with plenty of promise during his novice hurdling campaign for Tom Lacey. Following two bumper successes earlier in his career, the gelding failed to hit the ground running over obstacles but showed glimpses of ability before returning from another absence to record three successive victories which included a comfortable Grade Two Sandown success over a field which included Brave Kingdom and Harper's Brook.

That was a hugely impressive performance by Lossiemouth over two-and-a-half-miles on good to soft ground, and, although he was unable to make a successful step up into Grade One company on his following start, when fifth to Stage Star in the Challow Novices' Hurdle, he had done enough to achieve a rating of 144.

It's a shame he didn't have the opportunity to live up to his potential during his peak years, however, as a result, he comes into this race with quite a unique profile, being a lightly-raced veteran that had shown Graded form in the past.

On his return to action at Newbury in November, Lossiemouth was sent off at odds of 50/151.00 and put in a remarkable effort considering the length of his layoff, finishing five-and-a-half-lengths behind Hermina AA from a rating of 134. He was one of the last off the bridle that day, and was perhaps just beaten by fitness and the longer trip.

The bounce factor may have been a concern heading into his subsequent start at Exeter, but he looked a likely winner before making an error at the final flight, losing some momentum. Despite this, he stuck to the task well to finish fourth, and performed with credit on his latest start at Chepstow, too, although not quite as competitive on that occasion.

Considering Lossiemouth has proven he still retains plenty of ability, a mark of 133 could prove lenient and the drop back in trip should be in his favour on the basis of his finishing kick in the final stages in recent runs. He stays further than this trip, which should allow him to finish strongly coming up the famous Cheltenham hill.

Holding each-way claims at the least, Lossiemouth is a dark horse in this field and appears to be overlooked.

Recommended Bet Back Lossiemouth E/W in 14:40 Cheltenham SBK 40/1

Former Welsh Grand National winner Iwilldoit is an intriguing contender in the Cross Country Chase as a proven stayer and could pose a threat from a mark of 150.

The twelve-year-old veteran returned from a 314-day absence to finish third when attempting to regain his crown in the aforementioned Chepstow marathon test, finishing only three-lengths behind winner Val Dancer in a gallant performance on his return to action. He was able to repeat the effort when second to Mr Vango in the Peter Marsh at Haydock, again beaten three-lengths.

The tough gelding has shown he has retained plenty of ability and, with the ground likely to be on the softer side on this course come the off on Wednesday, it should perfectly suit Iwilldoit, who has the right profile to be suited by this new challenge.

A consistent performer in recent seasons, Iwilldoit has recorded form figures of 1115233532 since the beginning of his 2021-22 campaign, mostly in competitive handicaps with a clear emphasis on stamina.

A Classic Chase winner, as well as a Welsh National winner, has been a fantastic servant for the yard, representing a capable trainer who has been in exceptional form of late and recorded a 33 percent strike-rate during February.

Iwilldoit is one to consider seriously in this competitive handicap, and, whilst there's a case to be made for plenty of runners, this experienced stayer has proven himself more than most.

Recommended Bet Back Iwilldoit E/W in 15:20 Cheltenham SBK 20/1

For a Cullentra yard who have dominated this race in recent renewals with the likes of the magnificent Tiger Roll and the extremely likeable, sadly ill-fated, Delta Work, not forgetting Cause Of Causes, and an excellent performance in defeat by the returning Galvin, Chemical Energy makes each-way appeal at the prices.

The nine-year-old has been highly tried in tough races during recent campaigns, often threatening to land a big pot in Ireland but failing to finish in front since successful as a novice chaser here a couple of seasons ago.

Formerly second to Gaillard Du Mesnil in the National Hunt Chase at the 2023 Festival, Chemical Energy has since been inconsistent but has put in a couple of creditable efforts when fifth in the Galway Plate from 146, sent off at odds of 33/134.00, and when third in the Munster National from 145, with 7lb claimer Carl Millar aboard.

From a rating of 143 here, having had two cross country experiences at both Cheltenham and Punchestown, Chemical Energy can show further improvement in this discipline and could outrun his odds.

Recommended Bet Back Chemical Energy E/W in 15:20 Cheltenham SBK 25/1

Former Cheltenham Festival winner Jazzy Matty, who recorded an 18/119.00 success in the juvenile handicap on a memorable day under Michael O'Sullivan here in 2023, could provide a poignant victory at this meeting now over fences.

This season, the six-year-old has been performing consistently well over the larger obstacles following a fall on his chasing debut at Wexford. He was able to bounce back to win at the same venue on his following start, before finishing third to the talented Gorgeous Tom.

At Sligo in October, Jazzy Matty beat Space Tourist, staying on well over the 2m5f trip, before performing with credit when narrowly beaten by Path d'Oroux here over two miles on his latest chase start.

On the basis of that effort, and considering the fact he has the scope for further progression still at a young age, Jazzy Matty can be competitive from a mark of 135. He's proven himself at the Festival in the past and has had a run over hurdles in January which should set him up nicely for this assignment.

There's enough substance in his form to believe he's a horse worth keeping on side. This trip at Cheltenham should suit him nicely, particularly considering the fact he has proven stamina over further which will hold him in good stead in the closing stages.

Recommended Bet Back Jazzy Matty E/W in 16:40 Cheltenham SBK 8/1

Shuttle Diplomacy is the forgotten horse in this contest, needing to overcome a 315-day absence if he is to prevail.

The Thomas Cooper-trained gelding made a successful debut at Naas in January of last year, beating third-placed Colcannon, a recent Grade Two winner, by two-lengths.

The son of Dschingis Secret then won a Listed Limerick bumper convincingly in the hands of Patrick Mullins, putting seven-and-a-half-lengths between himself and second-placed Putapoundinthejar, who subsequently beat the useful Pour Les Filles to win his maiden hurdle. Further behind that day was Saint Le Fort, who has put in a couple of decent efforts over hurdles this season, as well as Balko d'Ange, a subsequent Listed winner over hurdles, and Baron Noir, who won his following start and recently placed in a Listed bumper at Newbury.

There's plenty of substance to the form of both of his successes, and, although he failed to pose a threat when upped into Grade One company at the Punchestown Festival, he had some excuses that day, travelling widest of all throughout on ground perhaps quicker than required.

Whilst he's unlikely to find conditions perfectly in his favour on his return here, it shouldn't be too quick that it inconveniences him hugely, and he's worth considering at the prices considering the form he has shown previously.

It would be some feat if Shuttle Diplomacy was able to win after a layoff as a second season bumper horse, and his price reflects that, but he's too good to completely rule out, and he demands respect as a Listed winner whose form has been boosted.