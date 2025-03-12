Paul Nicholls Cheltenham Day 2: Hoping No Drama This End will run well
On day two of the Cheltenham Festival Betfair ambassador Paul Nicholls has just one runner and it goes in the final race of the day...
Paul Nicholls' exclusive preview for day two of Cheltenham
No Drama This End ready for big step up in class
Here Paul Nicholls thoughts on his sole runner at Cheltenham on Wednesday...
Betfair ambassador @PFNicholls had a double at Sedgefield yesterday and is heading to Cheltenham on Wednesday with one runner who's quietly fancied to run a big race! pic.twitter.com/WIhmE89k3I-- Betfair Racing (@BetfairRacing) March 12, 2025
17:20 - No Drama This End
We do like No Drama This End who won his only Point-to-Point for Will Biddick and looked very good when successful on his bumper debut at Warwick at the end of December.
He worked nicely on an away day a fortnight ago though in an ideal world I'd prefer softer ground for him at Cheltenham.
This is a big step up in class for No Drama This End but as long as there is soft in the going description and it does not dry out too much he will take his chance. I'm hopeful he will run very well.
