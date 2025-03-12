Paul Nicholls

Paul Nicholls Cheltenham Day 2: Hoping No Drama This End will run well

Paul Nicholls
Paul Nicholls has one runner at Cheltenham on Day 2 of the Festival

On day two of the Cheltenham Festival Betfair ambassador Paul Nicholls has just one runner and it goes in the final race of the day...

Here Paul Nicholls thoughts on his sole runner at Cheltenham on Wednesday...

Racing... Only Bettor. Cheltenham Day 2. Watch Now!

17:20 - No Drama This End

We do like No Drama This End who won his only Point-to-Point for Will Biddick and looked very good when successful on his bumper debut at Warwick at the end of December. 

He worked nicely on an away day a fortnight ago though in an ideal world I'd prefer softer ground for him at Cheltenham.

This is a big step up in class for No Drama This End but as long as there is soft in the going description and it does not dry out too much he will take his chance. I'm hopeful he will run very well.

