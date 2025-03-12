Paul Nicholls Cheltenham Day 2: Hoping No Drama This End will run well

Cheltenham Day 2 Superboost

Last year's Gallagher Novices' Hurdle winner Ballyburn is back in action on Wednesday looking to make it two from two at the Cheltenham Festival and Betfair have a very generous Superboost on him to win the Grade 1 Brown Advisory Novices' Chase at 14:00 today!

You can back him at the super-boosted price of 6/42.50 from 8/131.61 to win the second race on the card this afternoon. To take advantage, just click on the odds in the below bet banner to go directly to the pre-loaded betslip.

*Please note. This superboost is provided by the Betfair Sportsbook and not by any of our tipsters or writers. You can read about all of Betfair's offer on every day of the 2025 Cheltenham Festival right here.

Recommended Bet Back Ballyburn to win the 14:00 Cheltenham - Was 8/13 SBK 6/4

Here Paul Nicholls thoughts on his sole runner at Cheltenham on Wednesday...

Betfair ambassador @PFNicholls had a double at Sedgefield yesterday and is heading to Cheltenham on Wednesday with one runner who's quietly fancied to run a big race! pic.twitter.com/WIhmE89k3I -- Betfair Racing (@BetfairRacing) March 12, 2025

We do like No Drama This End who won his only Point-to-Point for Will Biddick and looked very good when successful on his bumper debut at Warwick at the end of December.

He worked nicely on an away day a fortnight ago though in an ideal world I'd prefer softer ground for him at Cheltenham.

This is a big step up in class for No Drama This End but as long as there is soft in the going description and it does not dry out too much he will take his chance. I'm hopeful he will run very well.