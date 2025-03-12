Cheltenham Festival Day 2 Tips: Mark Milligan's bets include a 14/1 selection on Wednesday

Cheltenham Day 2 Superboost

Sometimes in betting it pays to not stray too far from the obvious, so I'm keeping it simple in the first two races at Cheltenham on Wednesday and siding with a pair of Willie Mullins-trained runners who should both take plenty of beating.

Patrick Mullins is on record as saying Final Demand is one of the yard's strongest fancies of the week and it's hard to disagree with him based on the evidence of this one's two runs to date under rules.

A winning pointer, the selection made a smooth transition to hurdling when bolting up in a maiden at Limerick in December, putting plenty of daylight between himself and a pair of subsequent winners.

He was arguably even more impressive when clearing right away in Grade 1 company at Leopardstown on his next start, again putting plenty of daylight between himself and his 11 rivals for no more than vigorous hand riding.

Regular readers of this column will know I also hold The New Lion in high regard, and he joined the J P McManus battalions for big money having sauntered home in the Challow at Newbury last time.

As good as he looked that day, though, taking on Final Demand is a whole new kettle of fish and I'm not entirely convinced he'll prove up to it.

Recommended Bet Back Final Demand in the 13:20 Cheltenham SBK 6/4

Team Mullins can double up in the Brown Advisory as Ballyburn steps up to 3m under Rules for the first time, and there's the exciting prospect that this sort of trip may bring about even more improvement in him.

Ballyburn has looked more about stamina than speed in his three chase starts to date, and it was no surprise that he was unable to keep tabs on Sir Gino over 2m at Kempton over Christmas.

He's looked much better at longer trips either side of that and this stiff test looks sure to suit based on everything we've seen so far.

The selection was strong at the finish when forging clear of Croke Park at the DRF on his most recent start and this looks a good opportunity for him, particularly with The Jukebox Man being forced to miss the engagement through injury.

The Mullins camp also field probably the biggest danger to Ballyburn in the shape of Dancing City, who himself has looked exciting in two starts over fences.

Whether he quite has the star potential of his stablemate is open to debate, though, and I expect Ballyburn to get the job done.

Recommended Bet Back Ballyburn in the 14:00 Cheltenham EXC 2.06

The Coral Cup is as fiercely competitive as ever, but we do have the benefit of six places on the Sportsbook, which gives the race appeal from an each-way perspective.

There's no Langer Dan this year but the Skelton team look to have an able replacement in the shape of Be Aware, who's been popular in the betting on the run up to the race.

He could well be leniently handicapped based on his second to Burdett Road in the Greatwood and he'll come into this fresher than most with just two runs under his belt this season.

However, there isn't much juice left in his current price and I favour the each-way claims of Beat The Bat at 14/115.00, who looks sure to benefit from stepping back up in trip here.

Harry Fry's charge has looked short of speed on his last two starts over 2m and appears to be crying out for a return to further. He finished fifth in the William Hill Hurdle last time, staying on again late in the day having been tapped for toe at a crucial stage.

This sort of test should see him to much better effect and there's probably still some room for manoeuvre off his current mark of 133, while the benefit of those six places gives us an extra insurance policy.