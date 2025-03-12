Cheltenham Festival Tips: Key Timeform data for day two including a 5/1 Coral Cup fancy

Cheltenham Day 2 Superboost

The second day of the Festival opens with a thrilling renewal of the Turners Novices' Hurdle (Baring Bingham) (13:20). Dan Skelton is represented by the unbeaten Challow Novices' Hurdle winner The New Lion who was snapped up by J. P. McManus after that impressive victory at Newbury which earned him Timeform's 'large P' symbol. While he's certainly open to plenty of improvement, it's possible to pick holes in the Challow form but the claims of Willie Mullins' main contender Final Demand are harder to knock.

Mullins had the first five home in this contest last season and has six in this year's line-up, but Final Demand looks the clear number one among his stable's runners and heads the Timeform ratings here by 2 lb from another leading Irish contender The Yellow Clay, winner of all four of his starts over hurdles for Gordon Elliott.

The winner of his only point, Final Demand has won both his races over hurdles by wide margins, following up a debut success at Limerick with an impressive win at Grade 1 level at the Dublin Racing Festival last time which earned him the 'Horse In Focus' flag. Leading on the bridle approaching the last, Final Demand impressed most with the way he stormed clear on the run-in to put a dozen lengths between himself and runner-up Wingmen. The way he travelled through the race, though, suggests the slightly shorter trip here won't inconvenience him at all.

Recommended Bet Back Final Demand in the 13:20 Cheltenham SBK 6/4

Skelton faces another strong challenge from Mullins in the Coral Cup (14:40) but there's no-one better in Britain at readying one for the Festival handicaps and he can come out on top in this contest with Be Aware. Still lightly raced, Be Aware looks to have been laid out for this after performing well in two other hot handicaps before Christmas.

Returning at Cheltenham in November, Be Aware ran a cracker in the Greatwood Hurdle, still having plenty to do two out but keeping on well to go down by half a length to all-the-way winner Burdett Road. While he was beaten further in the Ladbroke Hurdle at Ascot the following month, Be Aware shaped a good deal better than his well-held third behind Fiercely Proud and Kabral du Mathan would suggest. After a mistake two out, Be Aware was six lengths down when hampered by a faller at the last.

Runner-up on his only try beyond two miles last season, Be Aware will be suited by the return to this longer trip. He heads the Timeform weight-adjusted ratings by 1 lb in this huge field and can give his trainer a third consecutive Coral Cup after Langer Dan was successful in the last two renewals.

Recommended Bet Back Be Aware in the 14:40 Cheltenham SBK 5/1

A Cheltenham Festival win is just about all that's missing from Jonbon's excellent record which includes eight Grade 1 wins over fences elsewhere, but that's something he can put right in the Queen Mother Champion Chase (16:00). Absent last year when Nicky Henderson's string was under a cloud, Jonbon has come up against top-notch rivals in his two previous Festival appearances when runner-up to stablemate Constitution Hill in the Supreme and to El Fabiolo in the Arkle a year later.

Jonbon's only other defeat came at Cheltenham too in last season's re-arranged Clarence House Chase (the only time Nico de Boinville hasn't ridden him in the last two seasons), but he handles the track well and has earned the 'Horses For Courses' flag from his victories in the last two runnings of the Shloer Chase at Cheltenham's November meeting.

Looking more relaxed in the preliminaries than in the past, Jonbon has also looked better than ever of late. After having a couple of his Champion Chase rivals, Quilixios and Solness, behind him when winning the Tingle Creek Chase at Sandown for the second year running, he then gave a sound beating to the 2022/2023 Champion Chase winner Energumene in the latest Clarence House at Ascot, finishing six and a half lengths clear and earning the 'Horse In Focus' flag. That puts Jonbon 9 lb clear of his chief rival and means he should take all the beating in his bid for a first Festival win.

Recommended Bet Back Jonbon in the 16:00 Cheltenham SBK 4/5

